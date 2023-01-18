ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Alabama keeps rolling, picks up first win at Missouri since 2019

Fourth-ranked Alabama defeated Missouri, 85-64, on Saturday in Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Mo. The Crimson Tide claimed its eighth straight victory and moved to 6-0 in true road games this season as Alabama advanced to 17-2 (7-0 SEC). For the first time in Nate Oats’ tenure as head coach, the Tide won its first game at Missouri since a 10-point win on Jan. 16, 2019.
COLUMBIA, MO
247Sports

Nimari Burnett makes early return in Alabama's win at Missouri

The Alabama men’s basketball team welcomed back an injured player faster than expected. In the Crimson Tide’s 85-64 win over Missouri on Saturday in Columbia, guard Nimari Burnett, who had been sidelined by a wrist injury since Dec. 13, returned to the floor. He checked in at the 13:17 mark of the first half and played five minutes in Alabama’s eighth straight win. Burnett didn’t score any points, going 0-for-2 from the field, but he pulled down two rebounds.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Anthony Black showing maturation at Arkansas

Arkansas basketball has an immensely talented but noticeably youthful roster, and both ends of the spectrum have shown so far this season. The goal for any program is to have young players operating like upperclassmen down the stretch when it matters most, and that maturation process with point guard Anthony Black appears to be well underway.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Everything Nate Oats said after Alabama's road win over Missouri

No. 4 Alabama defeated Missouri, 85-64, on Saturday at Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Mo. The Crimson Tide advanced to 17-2 (7-0 SEC) on the season to remain perfect in conference play, winning all seven games by double digits. After the road game, head coach Nate Oats spoke to reporters via Zoom. Below is everything he said following the 21-point win over the Tigers.
COLUMBIA, MO
247Sports

Razorbacks showing promise with perimeter shooting

Arkansas (13-6, 2-5 SEC) needed a win in the worst way on Saturday, and a sputtering Ole Miss squad served as the sacrificial lamb for the Razorbacks in Fayetteville. While it will take far more than rolling over the Rebels to convince folks the Hogs are back, there is a promising pattern developing when it comes to the perimeter shooting to keep an eye on.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Lady Vols to square off with Missouri on Sunday

With every Tennessee win in SEC play to stay perfect, the target gets bigger. The players know this, and so does the head coach, who rightfully noted that the Lady Vols have always been the hunted. Tennessee (15-6, 7-0) will tip off against Missouri (14-5, 3-3) at 3:02 p.m. Eastern...
NASHVILLE, TN
KICK AM 1530

Which city in Missouri is the Best for Creative People?

If you are a creative person there are certain cities that will support you, and give you more opportunities to be creative, which city in Missouri is BEST for creative people?. According to the website workamajig.com, Columbia, Missouri is the best city in Missouri for creative people and the 41st...
MISSOURI STATE
abc17news.com

Tracking snow tonight, another system to watch next week

TODAY: We kick off the weekend dry, with clouds gradually filling back in. Temperatures still reach the mid-40s this afternoon thanks to warm southerly winds. TONIGHT: Light rain will arrive at the earliest at 6 p.m. in western Missouri, quickly switching to snow in our far northern counties. A more gradual changeover is expected further south, with precip favoring rainfall in Jefferson City and areas southward.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Thousands of Missourians see marijuana charges dropped; none expunged in Boone County

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) More than 3,500 Missourians have seen marijuana charges disappear this year following the implementation of Amendment 3, but no one in Boone County or Callaway County is among them. Missouri voters approved Amendment 3 during the Nov. 8 election with more than 53% of votes in favor. The legislation went into action Thursday The post Thousands of Missourians see marijuana charges dropped; none expunged in Boone County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Hallsville woman seriously injured in crash near Iowa border

A Boone County woman suffers serious injuries when the SUV she’s riding in crashes in northern Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Misty Robb, 44, of Hallsville, was riding in the SUV late Wednesday morning in Queen City when a pickup truck pulled into their path, causing the two to collide.
HALLSVILLE, MO
kjluradio.com

Elderly western Missouri man seriously injured when he falls asleep on Cole County highway

A Kansas City-area man is seriously injured when he wrecks his pickup truck in Cole County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Gregory Trout, 68, of Blue Springs, was driving on Highway 54 just south of Brazito on Thursday afternoon when he fell asleep at the wheel. The patrol says Trout’s truck traveled off the side of the road, struck a mailbox, then several trees.
COLE COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

AmazonSmile to end February, impacting local organizations

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) In the most recent effort to cut down on costs, Amazon announced plans to close AmazonSmile, the company's charity donation program. The program has been around since 2013 and donated $500 million over the past 10 years. Amazon says a “limited impact” is responsible for the program closing. The program is set to end The post AmazonSmile to end February, impacting local organizations appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

20-year-old Columbia resident identified as victim in deadly Osage Beach shooting

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KMIZ) Micah Aman, 20, of Columbia was identified as the victim in a deadly shooting in Osage Beach Friday night. The Osage Police Department is investigating after a Friday evening shooting left one person dead and another hurt. Police were called to the 4100 block of Sunset Drive around 8:25 p.m. Devin The post 20-year-old Columbia resident identified as victim in deadly Osage Beach shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
OSAGE BEACH, MO
kjluradio.com

Moberly man seriously injured in three-vehicle crash north of Columbia

Two men are injured, one seriously, in a three-vehicle collision about nine miles north of Columbia. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Dimetri Mattingly, 25, of Moberly, was driving on Highway 63 Friday night when Brandon Lightfoot, 37, of Fayette, pulled onto 63 into Mattingly’s path. The patrol reports Mattingly’s car struck the back of Lightfoot’s truck, forcing both off the road. Mattingly’s car continued through the median, stopping in the oncoming lanes. That’s where his car was struck by a second vehicle.
COLUMBIA, MO
939theeagle.com

BREAKING: Jefferson City credit union robbed

Jefferson City Police are investigating an armed bank robbery that happened this morning along busy West Truman Boulevard. Jefferson City Police Chief Eric Wilde tells 939 the Eagle that the River Region Credit Union was reportedly robbed at about 9 am. River Region is in the 3600 block of West Truman. It’s located across the street from the Fairfield Inn and is near Hy-Vee.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
