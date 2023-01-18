Berkeley City Council voted unanimously to pass the 2023-2031 Housing Element in an explosive special meeting Wednesday, virtually attended by over 150 Berkeley residents. Prior to the vote, a slew of public commenters criticized two last-minute amendments proposed by Councilmember Rashi Kesarwani less than 24 hours before the meeting. One amendment in question proposes changes in language to allow by-right demolition of residential units to build “middle housing,” defined as duplexes or fourplexes.

BERKELEY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO