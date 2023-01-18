Read full article on original website
Daily Californian
Berkeley storms prompt volunteering and emergency services
As storms continued in Berkeley the past weeks, disproportionately affecting the unhoused community, volunteers played a significant role in emergency shelters. During harsh weather, the Berkeley community came together to operate a 24-hour emergency warming shelter in People’s Park, which started a few days into the storm after construction equipment was removed.
Daily Californian
Berkeley City Council votes to set 2023-2031 Housing Element into motion
Berkeley City Council voted unanimously to pass the 2023-2031 Housing Element in an explosive special meeting Wednesday, virtually attended by over 150 Berkeley residents. Prior to the vote, a slew of public commenters criticized two last-minute amendments proposed by Councilmember Rashi Kesarwani less than 24 hours before the meeting. One amendment in question proposes changes in language to allow by-right demolition of residential units to build “middle housing,” defined as duplexes or fourplexes.
Daily Californian
Daunting Pac-12 matchups to come for Cal women’s basketball
Cal women’s basketball head coach Charmin Smith is now in her fourth season in charge of the program. Smith took over in the summer of 2019, after former head coach Lindsay Gottlieb led the Bears to a 20 win season in her last of eight seasons at the helm.
