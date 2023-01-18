ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly Hills, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Robb Report

House of the Dragon IRL? This $22 Million Beverly Hills Manse Comes With Its Own Iron Throne

Searching for your own King’s Landing? One Los Angeles listing may be for you.  Last October, Robert and Krystal Rivani began renting out their Beverly Hills mansion, with decor best described as a Game of Thrones meets Harry Potter, for $150,000 a month. It took several years and roughly $4 million to transform the home into the whimsical estate it is today. But now the manse, located at 9 Beverly Ridge Terrace, is listed for $22 million, and its current form is ideal for anyone who’d enjoy living like medieval royalty.  The property sits on 1.7 acres, and its main abode spans...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Architectural Digest

The 10 Most Expensive Celebrity Real Estate Transactions of 2022

Once again, it’s time to pop champagne and look back on the most expensive celebrity real estate transactions of the year. In 2022, celebrities invested even more money in real estate than they did in 2021, when Calvin Klein’s East Hampton pad fetched $85 million and topped our list of the 10 priciest properties. One legendary singer secured a sprawling Swiss vacation home, other A-listers put down roots in Los Angeles, and other stars bought and flipped luxe plots of land for a handsome profit (we’re looking at you, Ellen). Below, we reflect on the most expensive celebrity transactions that we had our eyes on in 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
HollywoodLife

Ashley Olsen Reportedly Marries Louis Eisner In Secret Ceremony

Ashley Olsen has reportedly married her longtime partner Louis Eisner! The actress-turned-fashion designer, 36, and the artist, 33, tied the knot in a private ceremony at a home in Bel-Air, California on Dec. 28, Page Six published in a report on Wednesday, Jan. 4. The outlet said only “a few dozen guests” were at the ceremony, and that a party “went late with 50 people or so total.” HollywoodLife has reached out for comment.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Robb Report

Helen Mirren’s Longtime Los Angeles Mansion Just Listed for $17 Million

Back in the ‘80s, Helen Mirren and her husband, director Taylor Hackford, bought their first home together—a 100-year-old Spanish Colonial-style mansion in Los Angeles. Now, after decades of ownership, the couple is ready to part ways with that same storied estate.  Originally built in the early 20th century, Mirren and Hackford’s longtime compound sits on six-and-a-half acres near Runyon Canyon Park. The spread spans about 11,000 square feet and comprises a five-bedroom main house and a separate three-bedroom guest house. The grounds also include sprawling gardens, a large swimming pool and a five-car garage. Since its inception in 1911, the house has...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Architectural Digest

Inside Viola Davis and Julius Tennon’s Nurturing Los Angeles Refuge

The walls of the conjoined living and dining rooms in the Los Angeles home of actor-producers Viola Davis and Julius Tennon are wrapped in Barnaba Fornasetti’s cloud wallpaper. Ever popular among aesthetes and design cognoscenti, the beloved pattern is paradoxical, simultaneously suggesting tranquility and turbulence. From a distance, the cloudscape appears pillowy and dreamlike, an effect buoyed by its subtle grisaille palette. Upon closer inspection, the sky scene takes a blustery turn. Somehow, the pattern manages to capture seemingly contradictory illusions—the tempest itself and the calm, quiet eye at the center of the storm.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy