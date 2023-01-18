ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Comments / 4

Related
Rock 104.1

Gorgeous New Jersey Town Named Among Most Peaceful Towns In America

When you think of New Jersey, the word peaceful doesn't always come to mind. We have amazingly beautiful places, but we never seem to be alone enough to call them peaceful. New Jersey is one of the most congested states in the nation. Our roads are packed, our homes are close to each other, and the only peace we usually find is in the bathroom of our own homes.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
WHYY

Eagles are flying high with population on the rise in New Jersey

An American icon is on the rise. The endangered bald eagle population is increasing in New Jersey, according to a 2022 survey from the state Division of Fish and Wildlife. “We documented a total of 267 nest sites and monitored them during the nesting season,” said the division’s Kathy Clark, who added that 250 nests were documented as active. That means the bald eagles laid eggs at the nest sites. “And those were the ones, of course, that followed through and produced a record 335 young last year.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
92.7 WOBM

NJ’s favorite Valentine’s candy also has Jersey roots

It's no surprise that New Jersey is home to some of the best sweet treats out there. One of which is saltwater taffy, proudly invented in Atlantic City. Saltwater taffy, of course, is one of those famous summer staples at the Jersey Shore stretching beyond Atlantic City. So it shouldn't be any surprise that the love for Jersey's favorite candy also spills into Valentine's Day.
CHESTER, NJ
94.5 PST

How to piss off New Jerseyans with just one sentence

We tend to have short fuses in New Jersey, and this recent Reddit thread really put that on display. Someone with the appropriate username “U/NooJoisey” asked how to infuriate someone from New Jersey with just one sentence and the fellow NJ Redditors certainly delivered. Can you make it...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NJ.com

You’re seeing more bald eagles in N.J. for a reason. Population keeps exploding, data shows.

Bill Sheehan, captain and founder of the Hackensack Riverkeeper, is blunt Friday while discussing the prospects of seeing a bald eagle as a young boy in Hudson County. “Growing up in Secaucus the only place I saw an eagle was on the back of a quarter,” Sheehan, who recently turned 74, said laughing. “Not until I was 40 did I begin to see them flying over the river.”
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
Salon

“Unusual mortality event”: Climate concerns rise after dead whales keep washing up on beaches

This article was originally published by InsiderNJ. Used by permission. Several of New Jersey's leading environmental groups urged the Murphy administration not to consider the recent discovery of four dead whales on the Jersey shore since December as grounds to shut down underwater survey work required for the construction of three off-shore wind turbines farms projected to provide enough carbon-free electricity to power 1.5 million homes.
MAINE STATE
New Jersey Globe

Stomping Grounds: Monmouth election machines, George Santos, Sadaf Jaffer and N.J. political exports

New Jerseyans aren’t always civil, but it’s still possible for a liberal Democrat and a conservative Republican to have a rational and pleasant conversation about politics in the state. Dan Bryan is a former senior advisor to Gov. Phil Murphy and now the owner of his own public affairs firm, and Alex Wilkes is an attorney and former executive director of America Rising PAC who advises Republican candidates in New Jersey and across the nation. Dan and Alex are both experienced strategists who are currently in the room where high level decisions are made. They will get together every week with New Jersey Globe editor David Wildstein to discuss politics and issues.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
94.5 PST

Great burger chain is opening its second NJ location

There’s been quite a number of hamburger restaurants opening additional New Jersey locations from Burger 25 to Habit Burger. Add another to the list as BurgerFi is opening its second Garden State store, this one in the new terminal at Newark Liberty Airport. BurgerFi’s first location opened in Cherry Hill back in Sep.
NEW JERSEY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy