Drake delivers nostalgia, teases new music at Apollo show
During the performance, the four-time Grammy winner teased that new music could be on the way, despite releasing two albums last year.
Brooke Shields Was Raped Early On In Her Hollywood Career: 'I Just Thought, Stay Alive And Get Out'
Brooke Shields says she was assaulted by someone she knew and explains who they initiated the situation.
Ringo Starr Found the 1 Place Nobody Knew Him
Ringo Starr found the one place nobody knew him on his way back from India in 1968.
George Strait Admits The Pandemic Could’ve Ended His Career: “I Wasn’t Getting Any Younger… It Was Scary”
It still never ceases to amaze me how George Strait has managed to put together a career that includes over 60 number one singles. I guess when you have 60 number one hits, you’re still selling out arenas, and your name and you’re hailed as the King of country music, that kind of reputation lasts for the rest of your life. Nevertheless, it’s hard for a normal person to fathom the success one artist can have, and the kind of […] The post George Strait Admits The Pandemic Could’ve Ended His Career: “I Wasn’t Getting Any Younger… It Was Scary” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Sundance movie review: Fun 'Polite Society' kicks traditional rom-coms
"Polite Society" is a British wedding comedy with martial arts battles performed deftly by its cast.
