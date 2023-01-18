It still never ceases to amaze me how George Strait has managed to put together a career that includes over 60 number one singles. I guess when you have 60 number one hits, you’re still selling out arenas, and your name and you’re hailed as the King of country music, that kind of reputation lasts for the rest of your life. Nevertheless, it’s hard for a normal person to fathom the success one artist can have, and the kind of […] The post George Strait Admits The Pandemic Could’ve Ended His Career: “I Wasn’t Getting Any Younger… It Was Scary” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

22 MINUTES AGO