nodq.com
NoDQ Review 221: Cody Rhodes WWE return plans, Sami Zayn/Bloodline slow build
Here is the latest edition of the NoDQ Review with our panel, moderated by Virtue, discussing the latest news topics in the world of wrestling…. If you enjoy this video, please consider subscribing to the NoDQ YouTube channel and turning on the notification bell for updates. Say YES to NoDQ!
bleedingcool.com
AEW Rampage: Eddie Kingston Turns on Ortiz in Worst Episode Ever
Eddie Kingston turned on Ortiz in an emotional episode of AEW Rampage, emotional for how much it CHEESED THE CHADSTER OFF!. Happy Saturday, everybody. Happy Saturday for everybody but The Chadster, whose life has been RUINED by yet another vicious mental assault on the part of the evil Tony Khan, or as it's otherwise known, another episode of AEW Rampage. The Chadster suffered through this show so that he could provide his objective, unbiased take on it and why it was the worst thing to ever happen to the sport of professional wrestling.
411mania.com
WWE News: Chris Jericho Praises Raw Anniversary Video, SmackDown in Three Minutes, LA Knight Hypes Mountain Dew Pitch Black Match
– AEW star and former WWE Superstar Chris Jericho praised the following preview video for next week’s Raw 30th Anniversary show. Jericho tweeted, “Pro wrestling transcends any given company. Pro wrestling is about memories….and this video contains some LEGENDARY ones! #WWERaw”. – FOX Sports showcased this week’s...
nodq.com
Thunder Rosa provides an update on her status with AEW
In November of 2022, Jamie Hayter became the AEW women’s champion when Thunder Rosa relinquished her title due to a back injury. During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Rosa provided an update on her status…. “Since we’re talking about AEW, I’m probably going to be coming back on...
nodq.com
WWE reportedly makes a creative change to RAW’s 30th anniversary and more news
According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, the Acknowledgement Ceremony angle with Roman Reigns that was scheduled for Monday’s 30th anniversary of WWE RAW has reportedly been dropped. Johnson wrote that “in its place, based on what occurred on last night’s edition of Friday Night Smackdown, we are told that Sami Zayn will instead be going before a Tribal Court in Philly for the ‘Trial of Sami Zayn.'” Afa, Sika, Rikishi, and Samu had been planned to be part of the original Acknowledgement Ceremony and it’s unknown if they will still appear on RAW.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
ewrestlingnews.com
Jim Cornette & Delirious Pay Tribute To Jay Briscoe
On January 17, 2023, Jay Briscoe died in a car accident in Laurel, Delaware, eight days before his 39th birthday and one day before his brother’s 38th birthday. His daughters, who were in the car with him, suffered serious injuries. The tributes continue to pour in for the late...
PWMania
Spoilers: Impact Wrestling Taping Results From 1/21/2023
Impact Wrestling taped future episodes from Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee, Florida on Saturday night. There has been no word on whether these spoilers will air in the order they were taped. The February 2 spoilers from Friday night can be found by clicking here. The February 9 spoilers from Friday night can be found by clicking here.
nodq.com
ASK TITO: Vince McMahon’s Recent Settlement, Triple H’s Role, AEW & WWE Merger?, The Rock, and More
First and foremost, THANK YOU for your recent support of the many columns that I’ve posted throughout 2023. I’ve listened to your feedback and upon reflection, I’ve toned down some of the swagger that you’ve seen in my columns previously like “Excellence in Column Writing” or getting hysterical on formatting to make a point, such as using ALL CAPS to talk down to you on a point. What I’ve realized, particularly as the Vince McMahon stories are breaking, is that readers are looking for no-nonsense analysis on what may be happening to the WWE or could happen to them with a sale.
411mania.com
NJPW STRONG Nemesis Complete Results 01.21.2023: Openweight Tag Team Championships & More
The most recent episode of NJPW STRONG was broadcast by New Japan Pro-Wrestling on January 21 with bouts recorded on December 11 in Los Angeles, CA. Complete results (courtesy of Fightful) and some highlights are available below. *The West Coast Wrecking Crew (Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs) defeated C4 (Cody...
nodq.com
Video: Aaron Rift’s recap of WWE Smackdown for January 20th 2023
If you enjoy this video, please consider subscribing to the NoDQ YouTube channel and turning on the notification bell for updates. A Rasslin.......Goddd Never trying to be funny. Just telling it like it is.. You're the clown here, you're not funny. u can't even do that right 🤣. What Vince...
wrestlinginc.com
Several AEW Stars Featured In 'WWE Raw Is XXX' Promo
Ever since Triple H became the Chief Content Officer for WWE, there has been a change of heart when it comes to the company's stance on other wrestling promotions around the world. For instance, the announcers have alluded to The OC's time in Japan and Shinsuke Nakamura recently faced The Great Muta in Pro-Wrestling NOAH. But apparently, this acknowledgment of rival promotions also extends to current top stars that have a history with WWE.
Wrestle Zone
NJPW STRONG Results (1/21/23): Openweight Tag Team Title Match
NJPW STRONG aired their latest episode over the weekend which featured more matches from the ‘Nemesis’ tapings last month. Check out the results below. The West Coast Wrecking Crew defeated C4 (Cody Chhun & Guillermo Rosas) KENTA defeated QT Marshall. NJPW STRONG Openweight Tag Titles: The Motor City...
nodq.com
The favorites to win at the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble PLE revealed
The betting odds for WWE Royal Rumble 2023 have been published by betting site betonline.ag. The favorites have the “-” symbol and the underdogs have the “+” symbol. For the favorites, the number represents the amount of money you would need to risk to win $100. For the underdogs, the number represents the amount of money you would win if you risk $100.
PWMania
Tony Khan Comments On Recent AEW Dynamite Ratings Success, Tonight’s AEW Rampage
Tony Khan is happy with the television ratings All Elite Wrestling have been pulling as of late. Heading into tonight’s installment of the weekly one-hour AEW on TNT television program, AEW Rampage, the AEW and ROH President took to Twitter to tout the recent TV ratings success of the sister-show, AEW Dynamite, which airs every Wednesday night on TBS.
ewrestlingnews.com
Backstage Update On CM Punk’s AEW Status
AEW President Tony Khan is reportedly cold on any plans of using CM Punk. It’s been reported that AEW and Punk were negotiating a buyout of the remainder of Punk’s contract stemming from the AEW All Out 2022 brawl. This was something that Punk wanted. Dave Meltzer reported...
bodyslam.net
WWE Have Brought Elements Of The Firefly Funhouse To Tonight’s SmackDown
Uncle Howdy and Alexa Bliss’ strange connection continues as Bray Wyatt continues doing his thing with LA Knight. A Pitch Black match at the Royal Rumble awaits them, and it’s anyone’s guess what that entails. Bray Wyatt has many interesting elements connected with his character. From rocking...
nodq.com
Why an AEW/WWE Merger Could Be Best for Business
“I am interested in the news that there is potentially a sales process and certainly, I think we’ve shown, when there are acquisitions and transactions, we’re capable of making the big purchases, whether my dad steps up with the (Jacksonville) Jaguars or Fulham FC in the Premier League and he’s done such a great job building up the club and putting resources into it and we’re playing football at a high level.” – Tony Khan.
tjrwrestling.net
AJ Styles Nearly Appeared At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17
A new report has shed some light on how AJ Styles nearly appeared at the NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 event with Karl Anderson. At the NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 event on January 4th in Tokyo, Karl Anderson defended the NEVER Openweight Championship against Tama Tonga. What was unique about the match is that Anderson returned to WWE about four months earlier along with Luke Gallows.
wrestlinginc.com
Court Bauer Discusses MLW's Cable Deal With Reelz
REELZ is jumping into the squared circle. In a partnership with Major League Wrestling (MLW), REELZ will be the exclusive home for "MLW Underground" every Tuesday at 10 p.m./et starting on February 7. "We are really pumped and they're really supportive," said MLW owner Court Bauer on "Busted Open" radio....
