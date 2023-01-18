Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Macon Federal Judge Rules on Stephen Mark McDaniel’s Latest Appeal - 12 Years After He Admitted Killing Lauren GiddingsThe Veracity Report - Georgia EditionMacon, GA
Whether UGA or TCU, West Forsyth H.S. will have at least one alum becoming a champion tonightMichelle HallAthens, GA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MaconTed RiversMacon, GA
17th annual 'First Lego League' Super Regional Qualifier held in Warner Robins
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Starbase Robins hosted their 17th annual central Georgia First Lego League Super Regional Qualifier on Saturday in Warner Robins. The qualifier helps educate students about S.T.E.M., and was held at the Museum of Aviation. More than 20 teams ranging from elementary to middle school students...
41nbc.com
Bibb County School District holds ‘Show Up’ rally to get students hyped for school commitment
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County School District is using a “Show Up” rally to help students get excited about doing their best. The rally helps students, faculty and family focus on “showing up” and being present in their daily school lives. Superintendent Dr. Dan Sims says it’s all about getting students hyped, and he hopes it will get the community more involved with students,their academics and their extracurricular activities.
WMAZ
Central High School hires Jarrett Laws as head football coach
MACON, Ga. — Thursday night, the Bibb County School Board announced a new head football coach to fill the vacancy at Central High School. Coach Jarrett Laws is the new head coach of Central high school in Macon. Laws has been a high school head football coach for 17 years both in Florida and Georgia, including stops at Mount Zion, Charles R. Drew, Griffin, and most recently, Salem High School in Rockdale County, achieving a 15-year best 6-1 region record in 2018.
wfxl.com
Fort Valley State University now accepting applicants for new nursing program
FORT VALLEY, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Georgia Board of Nursing approved a new nursing program for Fort Valley University (FVSU). The University is now accepting applications for its August 2023 first class of nursing students. Prospective students have the opportunity of earning a four-year pre-licensure BSN. Colleges of Arts and...
'Computer science is unlimited': Middle Georgia State University helping to fill jobs at Robins Air Force Base
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Middle Georgia State University is working to set up a future of success for their students and the City of Warner Robins. Starting this fall, students will be able to receive a Bachelor's or Associate's degree in computer science from the Warner Robins campus. The...
Bringing happiness to Macon: Tenmii Japanese Eatery opens on Bass Road
MACON, Ga. — A new Japanese eatery has popped up in Macon, and they have all the delicious dishes you could dream of. Tenmii is ready to serve the Macon community some food, and have just opened at 1625 Bass Road in Suite 330. While they haven't had an...
41nbc.com
High school basketball highlights and scores for Jan. 20
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Boys and girls high school basketball scores for Jan. 20 are below.
Middle Georgia Comic Con held in Macon
MACON, Ga. — Macon held it's fifth comic convention on Saturday at Anderson Conference Center. Artists and vendors from around the southeast came to check out the event, hosted by Fanboy Collectibles and Comics. Some comic industry members attending include illustrator D. Michael Watkins, along with comic book artists...
'Let go of your pride and don't get with the wrong crowd': Bibb students complete antiviolence course
MACON, Ga. — YouthUp, Inc. held its first Ceremony of Completion for 14 students at SOAR Academy YouthBuild who completed the organization’s Anger Management/Conflict Resolution classes by Executive Director Amanda Smith. Navicent Health Foundation provided funding for the classes and Atrium Health Navicent President Delvecchio S. Finley presented the graduating students with their certificates and a gift.
Baldwin County gets $1.2M for construction of new library
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — Baldwin County is getting a new state-of-the-art library as part of a countywide revitalization project. According to a news release from the county, Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff announced Friday that $1.2 million has been allocated for the Collins P. Lee Branch of the Middle Georgia Regional Library System.
Macon's first Natives return for the Muscogee Creek Nation flag ceremony
MACON, Ga. — The Muscogee Creek Nation is a federally recognized tribe that largely lived in Georgia and Alabama. During the Trail of Tears in the 1830s, they were forced out and relocated to what is now Okmulgee, Oklahoma. The Creeks lived here in the city of Macon-Bibb and...
'It's more about the music': Mercer student grows vintage vinyl store in Macon
MACON, Ga. — A little more than six months ago, Mount de Sales grad Noah Silver opened up his first vintage vinyl record store. He was one of our Great Grads we introduced you to back in May. Now, he's already expanded to a bigger location. Silver's just 18...
Bibb Schools’ financial cushion threatened by governor’s proposed budget
MACON, Ga. — Bibb Schools is in a better financial position than it anticipated – but this financial cushion may well deflate as the governor’s budget includes a 68% increase in what school districts will have to pay for some employees to have health insurance. During Thursday...
41nbc.com
JBA hosts ‘Dare to Live’ benefit show to help downtown Macon celebrity
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The JBA Venue and Bar, along with local artists, are hosting an evening of fellowship and music on Friday, January 20 to help a friend in need. The “Dare to Live” benefit show at JBA was organized to help local downtown celebrity and former Kudzu restaurant employee, Darin Kline.
Neighbors shocked after family shot in south Macon on Thoroughbred Lane
MACON, Ga. — Bibb County Sheriff's office are investigating a shooting that happened Friday night on Thoroughbred Lane in Macon leaving one man dead. Deputies says they received calls after 11 p.m. that a family had been shot in their driveway. The man has now been identified as 52-year-old...
wgxa.tv
A Pup named Duck meets his new family
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- An adorable photo is getting plenty of love on social media. In a post to Facebook, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office congratulated a sweet pup who now has an equally sweet family. Thanks to the Bondable Pups program, Duck, found a 'furever' home with the Poole...
41nbc.com
Pro-life supporters gather in downtown Macon for ‘Silent March for Life’
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Opponents of abortion gathered in downtown Macon Friday for a march and prayer event to honor those lost to abortion and to support those who have made the difficult decision to have an abortion. The “Silent March for Life” was organized by the Kolbe Center,...
41nbc.com
Macon moving company partners with ‘One Warm Coat’ for special delivery
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A local moving company is giving back to the Macon community and making sure families can stay warm during the winter months. Two Men and a Truck in Macon is taking part in the One Warm Coat initiative by helping with a donation delivery. Thursday, the company picked up and dropped off 24 pallets of donated coats and jackets. All the transported coats and clothing went to First Choice Primary Care in Macon for its coat drive.
wgxa.tv
Houston County Deputy arrested for DUI in Macon
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A Houston County Deputy finds herself on the wrong side of the law following her off-duty DUI arrest in Macon. 31-year-old Emily Beck was stopped shortly before 1:00 Thursday morning when a Georgia State Trooper says that she was seen failing to stop at a flashing red light on Poplar Street, continuing onto Washington Avenue and, then, pausing at a solid red light before running it.
One Georgia city listed as one of top 52 places to travel in 2023 on NYT list
MACON, Ga — A recent New York Times list highlighting places for people to visit in 2023 listed Macon in a list of 52 cities around the world. The blurb written by Travel Writer for New York Times Ondine Cohane, lists the city’s Native American History, which is highlighted at The Ocmulgee Mounds.
