MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County School District is using a “Show Up” rally to help students get excited about doing their best. The rally helps students, faculty and family focus on “showing up” and being present in their daily school lives. Superintendent Dr. Dan Sims says it’s all about getting students hyped, and he hopes it will get the community more involved with students,their academics and their extracurricular activities.

MACON, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO