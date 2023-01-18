ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

41nbc.com

Bibb County School District holds ‘Show Up’ rally to get students hyped for school commitment

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County School District is using a “Show Up” rally to help students get excited about doing their best. The rally helps students, faculty and family focus on “showing up” and being present in their daily school lives. Superintendent Dr. Dan Sims says it’s all about getting students hyped, and he hopes it will get the community more involved with students,their academics and their extracurricular activities.
MACON, GA
WMAZ

Central High School hires Jarrett Laws as head football coach

MACON, Ga. — Thursday night, the Bibb County School Board announced a new head football coach to fill the vacancy at Central High School. Coach Jarrett Laws is the new head coach of Central high school in Macon. Laws has been a high school head football coach for 17 years both in Florida and Georgia, including stops at Mount Zion, Charles R. Drew, Griffin, and most recently, Salem High School in Rockdale County, achieving a 15-year best 6-1 region record in 2018.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Middle Georgia Comic Con held in Macon

MACON, Ga. — Macon held it's fifth comic convention on Saturday at Anderson Conference Center. Artists and vendors from around the southeast came to check out the event, hosted by Fanboy Collectibles and Comics. Some comic industry members attending include illustrator D. Michael Watkins, along with comic book artists...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

'Let go of your pride and don't get with the wrong crowd': Bibb students complete antiviolence course

MACON, Ga. — YouthUp, Inc. held its first Ceremony of Completion for 14 students at SOAR Academy YouthBuild who completed the organization’s Anger Management/Conflict Resolution classes by Executive Director Amanda Smith. Navicent Health Foundation provided funding for the classes and Atrium Health Navicent President Delvecchio S. Finley presented the graduating students with their certificates and a gift.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Baldwin County gets $1.2M for construction of new library

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — Baldwin County is getting a new state-of-the-art library as part of a countywide revitalization project. According to a news release from the county, Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff announced Friday that $1.2 million has been allocated for the Collins P. Lee Branch of the Middle Georgia Regional Library System.
BALDWIN COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

JBA hosts ‘Dare to Live’ benefit show to help downtown Macon celebrity

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The JBA Venue and Bar, along with local artists, are hosting an evening of fellowship and music on Friday, January 20 to help a friend in need. The “Dare to Live” benefit show at JBA was organized to help local downtown celebrity and former Kudzu restaurant employee, Darin Kline.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

A Pup named Duck meets his new family

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- An adorable photo is getting plenty of love on social media. In a post to Facebook, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office congratulated a sweet pup who now has an equally sweet family. Thanks to the Bondable Pups program, Duck, found a 'furever' home with the Poole...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Macon moving company partners with ‘One Warm Coat’ for special delivery

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A local moving company is giving back to the Macon community and making sure families can stay warm during the winter months. Two Men and a Truck in Macon is taking part in the One Warm Coat initiative by helping with a donation delivery. Thursday, the company picked up and dropped off 24 pallets of donated coats and jackets. All the transported coats and clothing went to First Choice Primary Care in Macon for its coat drive.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Houston County Deputy arrested for DUI in Macon

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A Houston County Deputy finds herself on the wrong side of the law following her off-duty DUI arrest in Macon. 31-year-old Emily Beck was stopped shortly before 1:00 Thursday morning when a Georgia State Trooper says that she was seen failing to stop at a flashing red light on Poplar Street, continuing onto Washington Avenue and, then, pausing at a solid red light before running it.
MACON, GA

