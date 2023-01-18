ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Charlotte, FL

Southwest Tennessee Community College Selected for National Cyber Skills for All Initiative

Memphis, TN January 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Southwest Tennessee Community College was recently selected as one of 14 community colleges across the nation to participate in the Cyber Skills for All: Community Colleges Lead the Way Initiative, made possible by the American Association of Community Colleges (AAACC) and a $20,000 grant award from the Microsoft Foundation. As part of the grant, Southwest will join a “community of practice” consisting of community college workforce and economic development executives across the nation aimed at skilling people for participation in the digital economy.
Missouri Moves Full Steam Ahead With Automatic Cannabis Expungements As Promised In Midterms

Missouri NORML announced late Friday that more than 3,500 Missourians have had their marijuana cases expunged from all public records just several weeks after Amendment 3 became effective on December 8. Ultimately, more than 100,000 cannabis expungements are expected. Missouri voters legalized adult-use cannabis in November's midterms by approving Amendment...
