2 arrested following house search in Oconee Co.
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The execution of a search warrant Thursday morning led to the arrest of two men in Oconee County. The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant obtained based on an investigation at a residence on Clearmont Road. During the search, deputies seized quantities of narcotics. A child was also […]
Oconee Co. deputies arrest woman on ill treatment of animal charges
The Oconee County Sheriff's Office said that they arrested a woman after an investigation by Oconee County Animal Control took place.
Shooting suspect arrested and charged by Greenwood Police
The Greenwood Police Department said that they arrested a 17-year-old in connection to a shooting.
1 shot while confronting suspect attempting to break in a car
Officers with the Greer Police Department said that they responded to a shooting that happened early Saturday morning.
Woman charged after deputies seize 17 dogs allegedly being mistreated
OCONEE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office announced that an Upstate woman was recently charged after 17 dogs were seized from a house along Stamp Creek Road earlier this week. Deputies said they responded to Stamp Creek Road Wednesday morning after someone reported that one of...
Suspect in custody following SWAT situation, York County Sheriff’s Office says
FORT MILL, S.C. — The Fort Mill Police Department has a suspect in custody following a barricade situation in Fort Mill on Saturday. According to a tweet from the York County Sheriff’s Office, around 6:40 p.m. on Saturday night, the York County Sheriff’s Office S.W.A.T. team assisted the Fort Mill Police Department with a barricaded suspect call on Morgan St.
Calls for 'economic blockade' in Greenville
More than two decades after a woman was gunned down at a business in Greenville County, the sheriff’s office said they have identified her killer. The USGS reported an earthquake hit near the North Carolina and Tennessee border. Alec Baldwin charged in shooting killing former USC Upstate student. Updated:...
Drugs, child found during search warrant; 2 men arrested, deputies say
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said the execution of a search warrant led arrest of two men on drug charges Thursday morning. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the search warrant was executed on Clearmont Road. During the search, additional drugs were seized and a child was found inside the home. The Department of Social Services was contacted and the child was placed in a safe environment.
Deceased detention center inmate identified by coroner
An inmate who died Jan. 12 at the Laurens County Detention Center was identified Thursday morning by the Laurens County Coroner’s Office. Deputy Coroner Bill Williams identified the deceased as Gary F. Kinner, 47, of Greenville. According to the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office, Kinner was discovered dead around 7:40...
Lexington Police searching for suspects in Walgreens theft
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington Police is looking for two individuals who allegedly stole merchandise at a Sunset Boulevard Walgreens on Jan. 9. The suspects stole over $600 worth of items. Officials say they left the scene in a silver or gold Jeep SUV. If you have information about...
Laurens Co. deputies looking for 2 runaway teens
LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two teens who ran away in Laurens Thursday night. Deputies said 13-year-old Jahmia Jackson and 15-year-old Deanna Turner were last seen at 9:14 p.m. and last tracked by K9s on Templeton Road. Jackson was last seen...
Shooting leads to arrest of men with drugs, stolen gun in Asheville, police say
A Wednesday evening shooting led to the arrest of two men in Asheville.
Greenville deputies locate missing woman, children
UPDATE (5:54 a.m.) – Deputies said Butler and the three children have been safely located. GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an adult woman and three young kids. Deputies said Michele Shontel Butler, 31, picked up her niece and nephews on Sunday, January 15, and has not been seen or […]
Woman dragged after purse stolen by Greenwood woman on moped, Myrtle Beach police say
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A woman was recovering Friday after being dragged in a store parking lot by a woman from Greenwood on a moped who tried to steal her purse, police said. The incident happened about 1:30 p.m. at a Home Depot on Oak Forest Lane in Myrtle Beach, according to Sgt. Tom Vest, with the Myrtle Beach Police Department.
Victim shot while confronting suspect during a car break-in, officers say
The Greer Police Department is searching for a suspect after one person was shot during a car break-in. Officers said Saturday, at about 3 a.m., they responded to a shooting on Sea Grit Court. According to officers, during the investigation, they found the victim received a notification from his security...
Gaffney officer injured when driver attempts to take gun after crash, police say
An Upstate officer was injured after police say a driver tried to take his gun while he was responding to a crash.
Driver dies in single-vehicle crash in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died in a single-vehicle crash Thursday night in Travelers Rest. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened on SC-414 near Brooks Drive around 11:15 p.m. Troopers said a Chevy pickup truck was heading west when it went off the right side of the road. The driver […]
Woman arrested, charged with trespassing after notice at Walgreens
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said a woman was arrested following an incident at Walgreens. The Sheriff’s Office said deputies were dispatched to Walgreens on Boiling Springs Road in reference to a suspicious person with a weapon on Tuesday, Jan. 17 at around 7:13 p.m.
One person killed in Saluda County crash
SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Saluda County. Troopers say the incident happened Friday, January 20, on May Branch Road, near May Road, about 10 miles west of Saluda. The victim drove off the road, struck a mailbox, and then a ditch. The vehicle overturned. […]
Cold case unit identifies Greenville County woman’s killer
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - More than two decades after a woman was gunned down at a business in Greenville County, the sheriff’s office said they have identified her killer. On June 5, 2000, Sharon Anschutz was working at John Butler Dry Cleaners on Easley Bridge Road when she...
