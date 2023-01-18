OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said the execution of a search warrant led arrest of two men on drug charges Thursday morning. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the search warrant was executed on Clearmont Road. During the search, additional drugs were seized and a child was found inside the home. The Department of Social Services was contacted and the child was placed in a safe environment.

OCONEE COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO