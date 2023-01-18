ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurens County, SC

WSPA 7News

2 arrested following house search in Oconee Co.

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The execution of a search warrant Thursday morning led to the arrest of two men in Oconee County. The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant obtained based on an investigation at a residence on Clearmont Road. During the search, deputies seized quantities of narcotics. A child was also […]
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
WSOC Charlotte

Suspect in custody following SWAT situation, York County Sheriff’s Office says

FORT MILL, S.C. — The Fort Mill Police Department has a suspect in custody following a barricade situation in Fort Mill on Saturday. According to a tweet from the York County Sheriff’s Office, around 6:40 p.m. on Saturday night, the York County Sheriff’s Office S.W.A.T. team assisted the Fort Mill Police Department with a barricaded suspect call on Morgan St.
FORT MILL, SC
FOX Carolina

Calls for 'economic blockade' in Greenville

More than two decades after a woman was gunned down at a business in Greenville County, the sheriff’s office said they have identified her killer. The USGS reported an earthquake hit near the North Carolina and Tennessee border. Alec Baldwin charged in shooting killing former USC Upstate student. Updated:...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Drugs, child found during search warrant; 2 men arrested, deputies say

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said the execution of a search warrant led arrest of two men on drug charges Thursday morning. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the search warrant was executed on Clearmont Road. During the search, additional drugs were seized and a child was found inside the home. The Department of Social Services was contacted and the child was placed in a safe environment.
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
laurenscountyadvertiser.net

Deceased detention center inmate identified by coroner

An inmate who died Jan. 12 at the Laurens County Detention Center was identified Thursday morning by the Laurens County Coroner’s Office. Deputy Coroner Bill Williams identified the deceased as Gary F. Kinner, 47, of Greenville. According to the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office, Kinner was discovered dead around 7:40...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Lexington Police searching for suspects in Walgreens theft

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington Police is looking for two individuals who allegedly stole merchandise at a Sunset Boulevard Walgreens on Jan. 9. The suspects stole over $600 worth of items. Officials say they left the scene in a silver or gold Jeep SUV. If you have information about...
LEXINGTON, SC
FOX Carolina

Laurens Co. deputies looking for 2 runaway teens

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two teens who ran away in Laurens Thursday night. Deputies said 13-year-old Jahmia Jackson and 15-year-old Deanna Turner were last seen at 9:14 p.m. and last tracked by K9s on Templeton Road. Jackson was last seen...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Greenville deputies locate missing woman, children

UPDATE (5:54 a.m.) – Deputies said Butler and the three children have been safely located. GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an adult woman and three young kids. Deputies said Michele Shontel Butler, 31, picked up her niece and nephews on Sunday, January 15, and has not been seen or […]
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Victim shot while confronting suspect during a car break-in, officers say

The Greer Police Department is searching for a suspect after one person was shot during a car break-in. Officers said Saturday, at about 3 a.m., they responded to a shooting on Sea Grit Court. According to officers, during the investigation, they found the victim received a notification from his security...
GREER, SC
WSPA 7News

Driver dies in single-vehicle crash in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died in a single-vehicle crash Thursday night in Travelers Rest. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened on SC-414 near Brooks Drive around 11:15 p.m. Troopers said a Chevy pickup truck was heading west when it went off the right side of the road. The driver […]
TRAVELERS REST, SC
FOX Carolina

Woman arrested, charged with trespassing after notice at Walgreens

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said a woman was arrested following an incident at Walgreens. The Sheriff’s Office said deputies were dispatched to Walgreens on Boiling Springs Road in reference to a suspicious person with a weapon on Tuesday, Jan. 17 at around 7:13 p.m.
SPARTANBURG, SC
WJBF

One person killed in Saluda County crash

SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Saluda County. Troopers say the incident happened Friday, January 20, on May Branch Road, near May Road, about 10 miles west of Saluda. The victim drove off the road, struck a mailbox, and then a ditch. The vehicle overturned. […]
SALUDA COUNTY, SC

