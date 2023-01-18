ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Reese Witherspoon Teases 'Lots of Romance' in Season 3 of 'The Morning Show' (Exclusive)

The Morning Show is going to be heating up in season 3. Reese Witherspoon is hinting at some new storylines and possible love interest angles for the coming episodes. Witherspoon walked the carpet at the season three premiere of the Apple TV+ drama Truth Be Told -- which Witherspoon executive produces -- and she spoke with ET's Nischelle Turner while teasing her other hit drama, The Morning Show.
'The Playboy Murders' Looks Back at Jasmine Fiore's Start at the Iconic Brand (Exclusive)

Premiering Jan. 23 on ID and Discovery+, The Playboy Murders is an all-new true-crime series that's taking a look back on all the tragedies associated with the once-iconic brand. Executive produced by Holly Madison, a former Playboy model and ex-girlfriend of the magazine's founder, Hugh Hefner, episodes will cover everyone from Stacy Arthur to Carole Gold and Christine Carlin-Kraft.
Natasha Lyonne Gets Emotional Over Friends' Support as Tracee Ellis Ross Crashes Her Interview (Exclusive)

Natasha Lyonne had a lot to celebrate on Tuesday when she stepped out in Hollywood to launch her new detective series, Poker Face. The star and executive producer of the Peacock mystery was surrounded by her famous friends at the Los Angeles premiere, some of whom appear in the 10-episode case-of-the-week series and some who showed up to lend their support.
Why the Internet Is Talking About Shakira, Gerard Piqué and Strawberry Jam

The jam jar don't lie. Shakira fans are reeling thanks to her epic new breakup track, "BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 53," which seemingly revolves around her 2022 split from her ex, Gerard Piqué. In the English translation for the Spanish song, Shakira sings, "Good luck with my so-called replacement,"...
Mel B Recalls 'Quite Embarrassing' Moment Prince William Pinned a Medal on Her Cleavage

Careful with those hands, Prince William! Melanie Brown, a.k.a. Scary Spice, had an awkward moment with the future king of England. The 47-year-old pop star visited Buckingham Palace in May 2022 to receive her MBE -- Member of the Order of the British Empire, but the actually pinning of the honor proved to be "quite embarrassing" for the musician and activist.
Nick Viall Reveals How Tom Hanks Played a Role in His Proposal to Natalie Joy

Tom Hanks helped Nick Viall pop the question! On the latest episode of The Viall Files podcast, the former Bachelor revealed how the A-list star unknowingly played a big role in his proposal to Natalie Joy. When Viall set out to pop the question, he decided he wanted to do...
'Fresh Prince' Star Tatyana Ali Joins 'Bel-Air' Season 2

There's a familiar face headed to a town called Bel-Air!. Peacock shared the trailer for Bel-Air season 2 on Thursday, which revealed that Tatyana Ali -- who played Ashley Banks in the original Fresh Prince of Bel-Air series -- will make a recurring guest star appearance in the upcoming season. Ali will play Mrs. Hughes, an English Literature teacher at Bel-Air Middle School who sees promise in Ashley (Akira Akbar) and lends her books from her personal collection.
Martha Stewart on Her Celeb Crush Brad Pitt: He's 'Aging Beautifully' (Exclusive)

Martha Stewart is like the rest of us. She scrolls through Instagram, admires from afar, and she even crushes hard. While sipping one some of her delicious 19 Crimes lighter chardonnay with ET's Matt Cohen at her Las Vegas restaurant, the 81-year-old lifestyle expert took part in a little "Sip and Spill" game, and when it came to divulge her current celebrity crush, Stewart didn't hold back.
Dylan O'Brien Holds Hands with Model Rachael Lange at Paris Fashion Week

Dylan O'Brien may have a new woman in his life. On Thursday, the 31-year-old actor was spotted holding hands with Rachael Lange, a 25-year-old New York-based model. amid the menswear portion of Paris Fashion Week. O'Brien and Lange attended Alexandre Mattiussi Menswear Fall-Winter 2023-2024 show on Thursday and were captured on video holding hands as they entered the venue.
Getting Reel | Top 10 films of 2004

3 movie reviewers with KTHV break down their top 10 picks for the year 2004. Some favorites were left off, like Harry Potter, but it was a great year for film.
Regina King Shares Moving Tribute to Her Son in First Post Since His Death

Regina King is remembering her late son, Ian. The 52-year-old Oscar winner took to Instagram for the first time since Ian died in January 2022 to honor her late son's "worthday" on what would have been his 27th birthday. Sharing a video of a floating lantern gliding through the air...

