Reese Witherspoon Teases 'Lots of Romance' in Season 3 of 'The Morning Show' (Exclusive)
The Morning Show is going to be heating up in season 3. Reese Witherspoon is hinting at some new storylines and possible love interest angles for the coming episodes. Witherspoon walked the carpet at the season three premiere of the Apple TV+ drama Truth Be Told -- which Witherspoon executive produces -- and she spoke with ET's Nischelle Turner while teasing her other hit drama, The Morning Show.
'The Playboy Murders' Looks Back at Jasmine Fiore's Start at the Iconic Brand (Exclusive)
Premiering Jan. 23 on ID and Discovery+, The Playboy Murders is an all-new true-crime series that's taking a look back on all the tragedies associated with the once-iconic brand. Executive produced by Holly Madison, a former Playboy model and ex-girlfriend of the magazine's founder, Hugh Hefner, episodes will cover everyone from Stacy Arthur to Carole Gold and Christine Carlin-Kraft.
Alison Sweeney Says She's Ready to Make a Third 'Wedding Veil' Trilogy for Hallmark (Exclusive)
When Hallmark moved forward with a second trilogy of Wedding Veil movies following the success of the first three films, the cast -- led by Lacey Chabert, Autumn Reeser and Alison Sweeney -- were just as excited as fans were to continue to tell the stories of best friends Avery, Emma and Tracy.
Alice, Darling and the importance of showing emotional abuse on screen
The new film starring Anna Kendrick is one of the few visual narratives to deftly handle the insidious effects of an emotionally abusive relationship
The week in TV: The Last of Us; Maternal; The Traitors US; Break Point
A zombie apocalypse video game inspires a TV masterpiece; Maternal is like a medical The Split; The Traitors US comes from the same castle but isn’t quite the real deal; and the makers of Drive to Survive take up tennis
Natasha Lyonne Gets Emotional Over Friends' Support as Tracee Ellis Ross Crashes Her Interview (Exclusive)
Natasha Lyonne had a lot to celebrate on Tuesday when she stepped out in Hollywood to launch her new detective series, Poker Face. The star and executive producer of the Peacock mystery was surrounded by her famous friends at the Los Angeles premiere, some of whom appear in the 10-episode case-of-the-week series and some who showed up to lend their support.
Octavia Spencer Reflects on 'Fruitvale Station' With Michael B. Jordan 10 Years Later (Exclusive)
Octavia Spencer is looking back on Fruitvale Station. ET's Nischelle Turner spoke to the 52-year-old actress on the red carpet for Apple TV+'s Truth Be Told, and she reflected on the film, which celebrated its 10-year anniversary on Jan. 19. "I signed on because everything I wanted to see in...
'Saturday Night Live' Spoofs With 'The Black Lotus,' Where Guests Can't Get Away With 'Tude
“All the decadence, all the intrigue — none of the foolishness."
Shia LaBeouf Is Nearly Unrecognizable in Full Makeup and Greek Goddess Costume
Shia LaBeouf is putting his all into his latest role. The 36-year-old actor was spotted on the set of the Francis Ford Coppola film, Megalopolis, in Atlanta, Georgia, completely transformed. In the pictures, LeBeouf is dressed as a Greek goddess as he wears a long, flowing white toga and gold-heeled...
'Playboy Murders' EP Holly Madison Says Hugh Hefner Would Want These Stories Told (Exclusive)
Executive produced by Holly Madison, the former Playboy model and ex-girlfriend of the magazine's founder, Hugh Hefner, The Playboy Murders is an all-new, six-part true-crime series that delves deep into the many tragedies associated with the longtime brand. "Each part is about a different murder that somehow involved someone within...
Brittany Snow's Ex Tyler Stanaland and 'Selling the OC's Alex Hall Vacation in Dubai Amid His Divorce
Brittany Snow's ex has been spotted with another woman. Shortly after the 36-year-old actress filed for divorce from Tyler Stanaland, Page Six reports he was spotted with his Selling the OC co-star, Alex Hall, in Dubai. An eyewitness told the outlet that they saw the Netflix stars at Wavehouse, an...
Why the Internet Is Talking About Shakira, Gerard Piqué and Strawberry Jam
The jam jar don't lie. Shakira fans are reeling thanks to her epic new breakup track, "BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 53," which seemingly revolves around her 2022 split from her ex, Gerard Piqué. In the English translation for the Spanish song, Shakira sings, "Good luck with my so-called replacement,"...
Jennifer Lopez Says Wedding Planning Stress and 'PTSD' Led to Ben Affleck Suggesting Their Las Vegas Wedding
Jennifer Lopez says that the stress of wedding planning with Ben Affleck led to the couple's impromptu Las Vegas ceremony a month before their lavish wedding in Savannah, Georgia. While on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the 53-year-old Shotgun Wedding star opened up about planning for her big day with Affleck, calling...
Mel B Recalls 'Quite Embarrassing' Moment Prince William Pinned a Medal on Her Cleavage
Careful with those hands, Prince William! Melanie Brown, a.k.a. Scary Spice, had an awkward moment with the future king of England. The 47-year-old pop star visited Buckingham Palace in May 2022 to receive her MBE -- Member of the Order of the British Empire, but the actually pinning of the honor proved to be "quite embarrassing" for the musician and activist.
Nick Viall Reveals How Tom Hanks Played a Role in His Proposal to Natalie Joy
Tom Hanks helped Nick Viall pop the question! On the latest episode of The Viall Files podcast, the former Bachelor revealed how the A-list star unknowingly played a big role in his proposal to Natalie Joy. When Viall set out to pop the question, he decided he wanted to do...
'Fresh Prince' Star Tatyana Ali Joins 'Bel-Air' Season 2
There's a familiar face headed to a town called Bel-Air!. Peacock shared the trailer for Bel-Air season 2 on Thursday, which revealed that Tatyana Ali -- who played Ashley Banks in the original Fresh Prince of Bel-Air series -- will make a recurring guest star appearance in the upcoming season. Ali will play Mrs. Hughes, an English Literature teacher at Bel-Air Middle School who sees promise in Ashley (Akira Akbar) and lends her books from her personal collection.
Martha Stewart on Her Celeb Crush Brad Pitt: He's 'Aging Beautifully' (Exclusive)
Martha Stewart is like the rest of us. She scrolls through Instagram, admires from afar, and she even crushes hard. While sipping one some of her delicious 19 Crimes lighter chardonnay with ET's Matt Cohen at her Las Vegas restaurant, the 81-year-old lifestyle expert took part in a little "Sip and Spill" game, and when it came to divulge her current celebrity crush, Stewart didn't hold back.
Dylan O'Brien Holds Hands with Model Rachael Lange at Paris Fashion Week
Dylan O'Brien may have a new woman in his life. On Thursday, the 31-year-old actor was spotted holding hands with Rachael Lange, a 25-year-old New York-based model. amid the menswear portion of Paris Fashion Week. O'Brien and Lange attended Alexandre Mattiussi Menswear Fall-Winter 2023-2024 show on Thursday and were captured on video holding hands as they entered the venue.
Getting Reel | Top 10 films of 2004
3 movie reviewers with KTHV break down their top 10 picks for the year 2004. Some favorites were left off, like Harry Potter, but it was a great year for film.
Regina King Shares Moving Tribute to Her Son in First Post Since His Death
Regina King is remembering her late son, Ian. The 52-year-old Oscar winner took to Instagram for the first time since Ian died in January 2022 to honor her late son's "worthday" on what would have been his 27th birthday. Sharing a video of a floating lantern gliding through the air...
