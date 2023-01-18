Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
James Gunn recasting Jason Momoa as Lobo would be a major step back for DC
There’s an ocean’s worth of speculation about what’s in store for DC Studios with Peter Safran and James Gunn heading as co-CEOs. One of the topics that has managed to find its way to the top revolves around Aquaman star Jason Momoa leaving the titular role for the alien Lobo. On paper, it probably makes a lot of sense, but there are so many things wrong with this recasting.
wegotthiscovered.com
If James Gunn hires Jason Momoa as DC’s Lobo, who could Henry Cavill and Gal Gadot be recast as?
A pre-existing rumor is now being taken as all but confirmed following Jason Momoa sharing an attention-grabbing video on Instagram. In it, the Aquaman star gushes over a mystery project he’s got planned with new DC Studios CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran, which everyone’s taking as confirmation that he really is leaving the King of Atlantis behind to be recast as Lobo.
wegotthiscovered.com
Stephen King shoots down a Netflix film as a must not watch
When Blonde was released in September last year, it was met with mixed feelings with a 2.4 Star rating amongst Google reviews and a 42% on Rotten Tomatoes. While fans are iffy on whether or not viewers should check it out, Stephen King is quite sure that they should not.
wegotthiscovered.com
Instead of calling Marvel about ‘Gambit’, Channing Tatum needs to call Ryan Reynolds about ‘Deadpool 3’
Coming across as a jilted ex-lover, Channing Tatum revealed that he still occasionally calls Marvel Studios to see if they’re ever going to change their minds about his scrapped Gambit movie, which makes us feel kind of bad for him more than anything else. To be fair, the actor...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Hugh Jackman might not be the only X-Men star in ‘Deadpool 3’ as MCU fans find a way to save ‘Thunderbolts’
It’s still early days on Deadpool 3, but the latest word on the street points to it being even more exciting for X-Men maniacs than we already thought. Elsewhere, forward-thinking fans may have thought up a way to help save Thunderbolts after it recently hit a big setback, the cast for Captain America: New World Order just keeps on growing, and Marvel‘s most cursed movie of Phase Five finally gets back on track… but is it too late to regain the fandom’s interest?
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Last of Us’ stars unsurprisingly formed a bond over their shared ‘Game of Thrones’ experience
Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey are now inextricably linked to one another. The Last of Us is the tale of Joel and Ellie’s relationship, which forms the bedrock of everything that happens over the course of the story. Of course, this isn’t Pascal and Ramsey’s first show together, as both have a strong HBO pedigree from their roles in Game of Thrones.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Thunderbolts’ could be saved if Marvel transforms one character from a joke into a giant
We can expect quite a bit of chatter about Thunderbolts from now until it graces cinemas in 2024; the Phase Five flick was already drawing plenty of attention from the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s ever-attentive fandom, and now with rumors swirling that Ghost will no longer be showing up as part of the eponymous answer to the Avengers, Thunderbolts will surely be subjected to a dizzying combination of hype and scrutiny.
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel Phase 5’s most cursed movie may finally have a production start date, but fans no longer care
When thinking of the movies we’ve got to come in Marvel’s Phase Five, it’s easy to forget the one that’s actually scheduled to conclude the next two years of the MCU — it’s Blade, the reboot of the cult favorite Wesley Snipes character, who’s now played by Mahershala Ali. The Oscar-winner’s casting was first announced way back in 2019, but since then the project has been plagued by so many problems that, even though it’s now getting somewhere, fans no longer care.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Suicide Squad’ director sees no reason why his ‘vastly better’ cut won’t see the light of day
When it became clear that one of the first things on the minds of new DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran was to destroy the final smoldering embers of the SnyderVerse, any prospects of seeing David Ayer finally being given the leeway to re-edit and release his original vision for Suicide Squad appeared to go down in flames.
wegotthiscovered.com
Dwayne Johnson attempts to rewrite history in the wake of the embarrassing ‘Black Adam’ debacle
Having recently experienced what’s got to rank as the most high-profile professional setback of his career, it sure sounds as though Dwayne Johnson is attempting to save face by rewriting the history books around the failure of Black Adam. After 15 years in development, the long-gestating comic book adaptation...
wegotthiscovered.com
DCU diehards certain James Gunn will cast Chris Pratt as one of two characters
Soon, James Gunn will see his time with the Marvel Cinematic Universe come to an end and he will he mainlining DC Studios as its new co-CEO. The filmmaker is likely to bring his friends from the 616 over, though, and now franchise fans are worried the one people love to hate will end up being cast as one of two lesser-known, but still beloved heroic characters.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Sci-Fi News: James Gunn recasting Jason Momoa makes fans furious as the one acceptable DC role for Chris Pratt is found
Deep down, we always knew that the DCU was in need of a major overhaul. Many even went so far as to suggest that the competition required its own Kevin Feige, a person to take control of the interconnected cinematic universe and make sure that all the pieces of the puzzle clicked together in perfect harmony and coherence.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Sci-Fi News: James Gunn’s harshest critic forecasts nothing but ‘garbage’ for DCU and Jason Momoa drops more hints he’s playing this superhero next
James Gunn might be a tried and tested filmmaker whose every superhero outing over the past decade has ended in acclaim and veneration, but fans are finding it extremely difficult to root for the filmmaker now that he’s heading the cinematic universe. Now, amid a flurry of hearsay involving Jason Momoa and his future as Aquaman, one of the director’s most ferocious critics is foretelling the DCU’s premature doom.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Captain America: New World Order’ adds a major new player to ride into star-spangled battle
The Marvel Cinematic Universe fandom has been plunged into crisis mode after rumors swept the internet claiming that Hannah John-Kamen’s Ghost had been dropped from Thunderbolts, but it’s Captain America: New World Order that’s been making moves on the casting front, except this time it’s an addition being made to the ensemble.
wegotthiscovered.com
The one and only horror movie ever made by Disney was awful, but nostalgia heals all wounds
As the most family-friendly media conglomerate on the planet, you don’t expect the horror genre to be something Disney would tip its toes into at all. And yet, the Mouse House has backed one solitary tale of terror in its entire existence, but you’d be easily for forgiven that 2006’s Stay Alive even existed unless you’re a connoisseur of the deepest cuts.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Tron 3’ cast, director, and more about the new Disney project
After years of speculation, Disney’s third installment in the Tron franchise may actually be happening. Since the release of Tron: Legacy way back in 2010, the house of mouse has been pretty darn silent when it comes to their techno-themed IP. When you think about it though, why wouldn’t they be?
wegotthiscovered.com
Jason Momoa confirms the return of a DC cult hero in ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’
Jason Momoa has been whipping up a frenzy among the DCU fandom for several days now, and very little of it has had anything to do with James Wan’s long-awaited sequel Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. The star of the highest-grossing DC Comics adaptation ever made has been playing...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Wednesday’ under even more pressure to succeed as Netflix announces the end of one of its biggest-ever shows
In some shocking news that probably shouldn’t be shocking, considering how cancellation-happy the streamer has been of late, Netflix has announced the end of one of its most successful original TV series. After six seasons, four of which released on Netflix following its acquisition from YouTube Red, the smash-hit Karate Kid spinoff show Cobra Kai is set to conclude with its next batch of episodes.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Paul Rudd fuels fears of ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ death as ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ finally adds an OG favorite
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania might be inspiring a lot of hype in Marvel fans, but they’re also incredibly anxious that the big Phase Five opener is going to kill off its leading man — and Paul Rudd is really doing nothing to allay these fears. Elsewhere, Daredevil: Born Again finally offers some encouraging news for old-school Netflix viewers as Thunderbolts only offers up yet more disappointment to an already ambivalent audience.
wegotthiscovered.com
By the middle of next week, James Cameron will have directed 3 of the 4 highest-grossing movies ever made
Fresh off hitting $2 billion at the global box office – making James Cameron the first filmmaker in history to direct three movies to reach the mythical number – the next record in his sights is one held by… well, Avatar. Sequel The Way of Water has...
Comments / 0