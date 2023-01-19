ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Reaction to NZ PM Ardern's shock resignation announcement

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BEOHP_0kJXpeze00

Jan 19 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Thursday she would step down no later than Feb. 7, and that there would be a general election on Oct. 14.

Following are comments from figures in government and others about her resignation:

CHRISTOPHER LUXON, HEAD OF NEW ZEALAND'S OPPOSITION NATIONAL PARTY

"On behalf of the National Party, I offer to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern our thanks for her service to New Zealand. She has given her all to this incredibly demanding job and I wish her and her family all the very best for the future. Thank you Jacinda."

JAN TINETTI, NEW ZEALAND'S MINISTER FOR INTERNAL AFFAIRS

"Not only has she been the most incredible boss but she has been a huge support to me in a personal capacity. I will never, ever forget the support and aroha she gave to me when I was diagnosed with breast cancer. Jacinda is a great leader, the hardest-working person I have ever met."

JAMES SHAW, NEW ZEALAND GREEN PARTY CO-LEADER

"Jacinda Ardern has been a decisive and tireless leader of our country through unprecedented challenges, and we will be sorry to see her go."

CHRIS HIPKINS, NEW ZEALAND'S MINISTER FOR EDUCATION

"Jacinda has been a voice of calm, kind reassurance and strength. I can think of no better person to have led us through the past five and a half years and I totally respect her decision to stand aside. I know after she has had some time to recharge we will hear more from Jacinda."

DEBBIE NGAREWA-PACKER, TE PATI MAORI CO-LEADER

"It is a sad day for politics where an outstanding leader has been driven from office for constant personalisation and vilification. Her whanau have withstood the ugliest attacks over the last two years with what we believe to be the most demeaning form of politics we have ever seen."

NANAIA MAHUTA, NEW ZEALAND'S FOREIGN MINISTER

"I want to acknowledge the leadership of the Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern and the contribution she has made to ensure a more tolerant and inclusive Aotearoa NZ at a time when so many challenges confronted her. She has led with grace, kindness and decisiveness. Thank you."

HELEN CLARK, FORMER NEW ZEALAND PRIME MINISTER

"Much will be written about Jacinda’s substantial and significant legacy. For now, I express my gratitude to Jacinda for the humanity and empathy she brought to leadership, and wish her and her family well for the next chapters of their lives."

EUROPEAN CENTRAL BANK PRESIDENT CHRISTINE LAGARDE

"I think she is a brilliant leader and she is a very courageous woman, I'm full of admiration for her, what she has done and the decisions she has made. I will miss her but I understand her point."

U.S. VICE PRESIDENT KAMALA HARRIS

"Prime Minister Ardern is a forward-looking, global leader who has inspired millions around the world. Thank you, Madam Prime Minister, for your leadership and for strengthening the ties between the U.S. and New Zealand."

AUSTRALIAN PRIME MINISTER ANTHONY ALBANESE

"Jacinda Ardern has shown the world how to lead with intellect and strength. She has demonstrated that empathy and insight are powerful leadership qualities. Jacinda has been a fierce advocate for New Zealand, an inspiration to so many and a great friend to me."

DUTCH PRIME MINISTER MARK RUTTE

"I believe that she is a formidable leader, in New Zealand, but also in the region, and in the U.N. And she really is an example to us. I'm really sad and our working relationship was excellent. I hope she and I will work together with whatever she's going to do after this."

JUSTIN TRUDEAU, CANADIAN PRIME MINISTER

"Thank you, @jacindaardern, for your partnership and your friendship – and for your empathic, compassionate, strong, and steady leadership over these past several years. The difference you have made is immeasurable. I’m wishing you and your family nothing but the best, my friend."

ANDREJ PLENKOVIC, PRIME MINISTER OF CROATIA

"It's a tough job being a prime minister but some can endure longer, some can endure less."

MARK BROWN, PRIME MINISTER OF THE COOK ISLANDS

"Your more than 5 years in office have occurred during the most turbulent time the world has faced since the second World War. You leave a legacy of true leadership qualities of compassion, strength, and kindness during some of NZ’s most challenging tragedies including the Christchurch mosque shootings, the White Island eruption and the Covid pandemic."

SAM NEILL, ACTOR AND NEW ZEALAND NATIVE

"#PrimeMinister @jacindaardern resigned today. I am not surprised nor do I blame her. Her treatment, the pile on, in the last few months has been disgraceful and embarrassing. All the bullies, the misogynists, the aggrieved. She deserved so much better. A great leader."

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Tucker Carlson under fire for ‘pathetic’ attacks on Jacinda Ardern’s appearance as she resigns

Fox News host Tucker Carlson called New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern “the lady with the big teeth” and a “Chinese puppet” just moments after she announced her resignation, prompting backlash from her supporters on Twitter.On Wednesday, Ms Ardern said at a press conference that she would be standing down next month.“I am not leaving because it was hard. Had that been the case I probably would have departed two months into the job. I am leaving because with such a privileged role, comes responsibility, the responsibility to know when you are the right person to lead, and also,...
The Guardian

Ukraine is in the headlines now. But a whole new world of conflict is about to erupt

It was a good year to bury bad news – and bad deeds – as a clutch of dictators, assorted killers and repressive or anti-democratic regimes can testify. In Myanmar, Yemen, Mali, Nicaragua, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Somalia and Afghanistan, to name a few crisis zones, egregious abuses and unrelieved misery attracted relatively scant, perfunctory international scrutiny.
msn.com

Another country Putin thought was his friend has snubbed Russia by refusing to host its military for routine exercises

Slide 1 of 7: Some of Russia's longtime allies have snubbed the country and Putin since the Ukraine invasion. Once-subservient allies are growing bolder, seeing Russia struggle to subdue a small neighbor. Large powers like China and India are charting an ambivalent path. Russian President Vladimir Putin has not been a popular figure around the world since he invaded Ukraine in February.While he has been outright rejected by Western leaders since it started in February, more interesting is how Russia's longtime allies have responded.Though more subtly, many have shown they are not happy with the war. It has left Russia with only a handful of still-close allies that include the world's pariah states.Here are the ways Putin has been snubbed since the war began:
24/7 Wall St.

Countries Most Worried about World War III

Global tensions are arguably at their highest point in decades. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 prompted several waves of sanctions against Moscow as well as considerable aid to Ukraine, including weapons and arms. The result has been effectively a superpower proxy war, with Russia on one side and Ukraine’s allies, including the United […]
Reuters

Reuters

682K+
Followers
374K+
Post
322M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy