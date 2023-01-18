Read full article on original website
Related
kymkemp.com
Redwood Memorial Hospital Recognized for Improved Quality of Care
Press release from Providence Redwood Memorial Hospital:. Providence Redwood Memorial Hospital is excited to announce that it was recently recognized as one of just nine hospitals to receive at least 90% or above by Partnership Health Plan’s (PHP) Hospital Quality Improve Program (Hospital QIP). In fact, Redwood Memorial Hospital achieved 100% in all 14 measures.
mendofever.com
76-Year-Old Southern Humboldt Man Dies After UTV Accident
The following is a press release issued by the California Highway Patrol:. On January 19, 2023 at approximately 1320 hours, the driver was operating his 2013 Polaris Ranger on private property north of Alderpoint Road just west of Alderpoint. For reason still under investigation, the driver lost control of the Polaris and it overturned down an embankment. Subsequently, The driver was ejected from the Polaris and the Polaris came to rest on top of him and he succumbed to his injuries on scene.
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE: Now Reported to Be Major Injuries] Head-On Collision With Entrapment on the Samoa Penninsula
At about 6:30 p.m., two vehicles collided head-on off of New Navy Base Road near LP Drive. One person is entrapped and three are injured, according to first reports over the scanner. A second ambulance was requested at 6:45 p.m. Please remember that information gathered from initial reports is subject...
kymkemp.com
4.3 Quake Rattles Northern Humboldt a Little After Midnight
At 12:01 a.m., a 4.3 earthquake hit northern Humboldt–it was centered south of the Bald Hills Road and north of Coyote Creek, northwest of Hoopa and east of Big Lagoon. According to the Redwood Coast Tsunami Workgroup Facebook page, “An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.3 occurred tonight at 12:01 am local time, it was located on shore, 10 miles WSW of Weitchpec or 15 miles ESE of Trinidad – we have preliminary reports that the eq was felt from Eureka to Trinidad. This earthquake was in the same location as a 3.6 at 12:30 pm yesterday.”
lostcoastoutpost.com
Eureka City Council Signs Letter of Support for Decriminalization of ‘Natural’ Psychedelics; Approves Complete Streets Policy to Make Eureka More Bike-Friendly
Here’s a question: Should California decriminalize “natural” psychedelic drugs for individuals 21 years and older?. The Eureka City Council pondered that question during this week’s regular meeting and discussed the ins and outs of Senate Bill 58 – a state initiative that seeks to decriminalize the possession and personal use of certain psychedelic drugs, including psilocybin (magic mushrooms), psilocin, Dimethyltryptamine (DMT), mescaline (excluding peyote) and ibogaine. The initiative criticizes the criminalization of psychedelics and highlights the potential therapeutic and medical benefits of such substances.
kymkemp.com
A Logging Truck Near Carlotta in the 1930’s
In 1931, the Hammond lumber company opened up a new section of timber near Carlotta. The above photo shows one of the old logging trucks hauling out a large redwood (It was over six feet in diameter and 20 feet long according to the caption that came with the photo.)
lostcoastoutpost.com
County Chief Financial Officer Tabatha Miller Leaving for Finance Director Job With the City of Arcata
After less than a year on the job, Tabatha Miller, Humboldt County’s assistant county administrative officer and chief financial officer, is resigning to become finance director with the City of Arcata. Miller came to the county from Fort Bragg, where she was city manager for nearly four years, and...
krcrtv.com
Cal Poly Humboldt student killed in fatal collision
ARCATA, Calif. — A Cal Poly Humboldt student was killed after a pickup truck hit them while on the sidewalk Tuesday evening. Just after 4 p.m., officials responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian collision. According to officials, the blue truck was traveling southbound on Alliance Road in Arcata when he hit two pedestrians walking together on a sidewalk. He then reportedly veered back on to the street and hit another car before going off the road. Initial dispatch information suggests that when officials got there, a person involved in the collision was breathing but not responding.
krcrtv.com
Dozens of North Coast residents line up at docks for first catch of this crab season
EUREKA, Calif. — Dozens of customers lined up on the docks of Woodley Island Friday morning to get their share of the first catch this crab season. "We weren't expecting that much customers, but with the delay and people waiting for their crab, they're excited to get some in their hands," Jenna Lee's Seafood Seller Kristen Pinto said.
kymkemp.com
Missing Man May Have Left Salyer on January 14
Press release from the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office:. On Saturday, January 14, 2023 during the early morning hours, it was reported that John Bartholomew left the area of Salyer, CA in a silver 2005 Honda Accord, CA License Plate: 5NMH775. John was intending to travel to the Sacramento area and it was believed that his intended route would have been eastbound on State Route 299 down to the Redding area. John did not arrive at his intended destination.
kymkemp.com
Protestors Gather at Wildberries Today Due to Viral Video of Employee Detaining Shoplifter
A group of protestors gathered at Wildberries marketplace, a popular grocery store in Arcata, this morning about 10 a.m. to protest what they say was an unnecessary physical response by one employee to the attempt by a minor to shoplift a container of milk. A video began circling on social...
kymkemp.com
Structure Fire in Fortuna
A fire started in the laundry room of the Fortuna Redwood Inn in the 800 block of Main Street around 10:35 p.m. Emergency personnel have closed off the roadway at 8th and Main though it is unclear if Main Street or 8th Street or both are closed from reports over the scanner.
kymkemp.com
Vehicle Fire Quickly Extinguished by Humboldt Bay Fire
Just before noon on January 19, Humboldt Bay Fire responded to a report of vehicle fire at 930 Harris Avenue in Eureka. The interior of a white, Ford Taurus had apparently caught fire while in the parking lot of the Auto Zone on Harris. Fire personnel were able to quickly extinguish the flames and have now requested a tow truck to remove the damaged vehicle.
kymkemp.com
Two Flee After Vehicle Reportedly Collides With Home in Rio Dell
A vehicle collided with a home on Painter Street near Rio Dell Avenue in Rio Dell about 12:30 a.m., according to a report made by law enforcement to dispatch. He said that two suspects fled the scene. The vehicle, a 2000 Dodge, was abandoned at the scene. The vehicle is...
kymkemp.com
Loaded Firearm, Fentanyl Found During Hoopa Traffic Stop, Says HCSO
On Jan. 17, 2023, at about 10:53 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol in the Hoopa area conducted a traffic stop for a vehicle code violation on Highway 96 near Moon Lane. Deputies contacted two occupants of the vehicle and observed controlled substances and drug paraphernalia in plain...
kymkemp.com
Garberville traffic Stop Finds Fentanyl, Meth, Cannabis, etc, Says HCSO
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Jan. 16, 2023, at about 2:07 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol in the...
kymkemp.com
Wanted Suspect Arrested in Eureka
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. Outstanding felony warrant suspect Tyler Tommy Lemmons was taken into custody on Jan. 14, 2023, by...
krcrtv.com
Residents warned of dangerous sneaker waves along North Coast
EUREKA, Calif. — The Eureka branch of the National Weather Service is warning potential beachgoers of sneaker waves expected to hit the coast starting Jan. 20. According to the NWS, the swell will be near 8 feet by early morning on Jan. 21 and continue into the afternoon. These larger waves can potentially cut a swath across beaches without warning, sweeping unprepared residents into the seas or crashing them against nearby rocks or structures. Officials say that the waves could also be strong enough to love large objects, such as logs and driftwood, potentially crushing anyone caught underneath.
kymkemp.com
Unsolved Homicide, Unforgotten Man: Hugh Duggins Killed Near Alderpoint Seven Years Ago Today
Seven years ago tomorrow, January 21, a man, later identified as Southern Humboldt resident, Hugh Duggins, was found dead alongside Alderpoint Road in a rural area. At first, law enforcement didn’t believe that a crime had been committed, but, in August of 2016, the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office released information that the man had been strangled either by hands or by a ropelike object. The official term was “asphyxia by neck compression.” Most likely, his friends believe, someone killed Duggins on January 20 and dumped his body that day–seven years ago exactly.
'Crisis mode': Failing pot farms are killing this California town’s economy
"I have been here my whole life, and I don't know that I've ever seen it this bad."
Comments / 0