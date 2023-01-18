Read full article on original website
Dow Jones Industrial Average Went Down By Over 3% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) has been up by 3.34% for the last 5 sessions. At 10:09 EST on Friday, 20 January, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is $33,049.24. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for Dow Jones Industrial Average is 64565961, 82.08% below its average volume of...
USD/CNH Bearish Momentum With A 5% Drop In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/CNH (USDCNH) has been up by 5.22% for the last 21 sessions. At 17:11 EST on Friday, 20 January, USD/CNH (USDCNH) is $6.78. Usd/cnh snaps four-day uptrend around 6.7700 despite PBOC inaction. Elsewhere, hawkish Federal Reserve (Fed) comments and fears of fresh geopolitical tensions emanating from China...
S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Is 5% Up In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 5.23% for the last 10 sessions. At 19:08 EST on Thursday, 19 January, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $7,410.20. Concerning S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 15.97% up from its 52-week low and 2.5%...
Copper Futures Went Up By Over 11% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 11.13% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:51 EST on Saturday, 21 January, Copper (HG) is $4.28. Today’s last reported volume for Copper is 58148, 99.99% below its average volume of 15467655744.63. Volatility. Copper’s last week, last month’s, and last...
CBOE Went Down By Over 3% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 3.27% for the last session’s close. At 17:08 EST on Friday, 20 January, CBOE (VIX) is $19.85. About CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 1.59% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $20.17 and 8.57% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $21.71.
EUR/CHF Drops By 1% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – EUR/CHF (EURCHF) has been up by 1.49% for the last 5 sessions. At 19:07 EST on Thursday, 19 January, EUR/CHF (EURCHF) is $0.99. If you’ve been following the EUR/CHF currency pair, you’re probably wondering why it’s been so volatile lately. After a strong start to the year, the euro has been pushing higher in recent weeks. And now, it’s looking like the EUR/CHF may be about to go lower.
HANG SENG INDEX Is 12% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 12.09% for the last 21 sessions. At 21:09 EST on Thursday, 19 January, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $21,802.23. About HANG SENG INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 49.36% up from its 52-week low and 12.97% down from its 52-week high.
Platinum Futures Bearish By 3% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 3.51% for the last 10 sessions. At 13:51 EST on Saturday, 21 January, Platinum (PL) is $1,051.90. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 17500, 99.99% below its average volume of 12083078972.17. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Canaan Stock Over 34% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Canaan (NASDAQ: CAN) jumped by a staggering 34.42% in 21 sessions from $2.15 at 2022-12-19, to $2.89 at 12:28 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is falling 1.18% to $10,828.09, following the last session’s downward trend. Canaan’s last close...
10x Genomics Stock Bullish Momentum With A 27% Jump In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of 10x Genomics (NASDAQ: TXG) rose by a staggering 27.65% in 21 sessions from $35.33 at 2023-01-03, to $45.10 at 14:59 EST on Thursday, after five consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is sliding 0.74% to $10,875.44, following the last session’s downward trend.
Corn Futures Bullish By 3% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Corn (ZC) has been up by 3.64% for the last 10 sessions. At 13:54 EST on Thursday, 19 January, Corn (ZC) is $677.00. Today’s last reported volume for Corn is 116382, 12.41% above its average volume of 103532.81. Volatility. Corn’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Kosmos Energy Stock Bullish By 31% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Kosmos Energy (NYSE: KOS) rose by a staggering 31.99% in 21 sessions from $5.95 to $7.85 at 14:24 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s upward trend. NYSE is dropping 0.32% to $15,598.66, after two successive sessions in a row of losses. Kosmos Energy’s...
DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Bullish Momentum With A 6% Rise In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) has been up by 6.32% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:09 EST on Friday, 20 January, DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is $14,989.35. Regarding DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 26.36% up from its 52-week low and 4.75% down from its 52-week high.
QuantumScape Stock Is 31% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) rose by a staggering 31.67% in 21 sessions from $5.38 to $7.09 at 15:38 EST on Thursday, after four consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NYSE is falling 0.16% to $15,624.84, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses. QuantumScape’s...
NYSE FANG Slides By 11% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) has been up by 11.41% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:11 EST on Friday, 20 January, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is $4,788.82. Concerning NYSE FANG’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 2.14% up from its 52-week low and 0.17% down from its 52-week high.
Cliffs Natural Resources Stock Jumps By 34% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Cliffs Natural Resources (NYSE: CLF) rose by a staggering 34.7% in 21 sessions from $15.13 to $20.38 at 16:39 EST on Thursday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NYSE is sliding 0.4% to $15,586.57, after two successive sessions in a row of losses.
Evoke Pharma And Genocea Biosciences On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Thursday’s US Session
(VIANEWS) – Another day of trading has ended and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US session. The three biggest winners today are Evoke Pharma, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., and Afya. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Updated (EST) 1 Evoke Pharma...
Coffee Futures Is 8% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Coffee (KC) has been up by 8.17% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:58 EST on Friday, 20 January, Coffee (KC) is $155.05. Today’s last reported volume for Coffee is 287, 98.41% below its average volume of 18072.81. Volatility. Coffee’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Niu Technologies Stock Over 10% Up So Far Today
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) rose by a staggering 10.66% to $5.19 at 13:29 EST on Friday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is jumping 1.47% to $11,011.29, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses. This seems, up until now, an all-around positive trend exchanging session today.
SVB Financial Group Stock Bullish Momentum With A 13.78% Rise Before The Weekend
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with SVB Financial Group (SIVB) rising 13.78% to $284.49 on Friday while NASDAQ jumped 2.66% to $11,140.43. SVB Financial Group’s last close was $250.04, 64.53% below its 52-week high of $704.99. About SVB Financial Group. SVB Financial Group is a multi-faceted...
