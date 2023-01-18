ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Dow Jones Industrial Average Went Down By Over 3% In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) has been up by 3.34% for the last 5 sessions. At 10:09 EST on Friday, 20 January, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is $33,049.24. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for Dow Jones Industrial Average is 64565961, 82.08% below its average volume of...
USD/CNH Bearish Momentum With A 5% Drop In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – USD/CNH (USDCNH) has been up by 5.22% for the last 21 sessions. At 17:11 EST on Friday, 20 January, USD/CNH (USDCNH) is $6.78. Usd/cnh snaps four-day uptrend around 6.7700 despite PBOC inaction. Elsewhere, hawkish Federal Reserve (Fed) comments and fears of fresh geopolitical tensions emanating from China...
S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Is 5% Up In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 5.23% for the last 10 sessions. At 19:08 EST on Thursday, 19 January, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $7,410.20. Concerning S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 15.97% up from its 52-week low and 2.5%...
Copper Futures Went Up By Over 11% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 11.13% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:51 EST on Saturday, 21 January, Copper (HG) is $4.28. Today’s last reported volume for Copper is 58148, 99.99% below its average volume of 15467655744.63. Volatility. Copper’s last week, last month’s, and last...
CBOE Went Down By Over 3% In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 3.27% for the last session’s close. At 17:08 EST on Friday, 20 January, CBOE (VIX) is $19.85. About CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 1.59% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $20.17 and 8.57% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $21.71.
EUR/CHF Drops By 1% In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – EUR/CHF (EURCHF) has been up by 1.49% for the last 5 sessions. At 19:07 EST on Thursday, 19 January, EUR/CHF (EURCHF) is $0.99. If you’ve been following the EUR/CHF currency pair, you’re probably wondering why it’s been so volatile lately. After a strong start to the year, the euro has been pushing higher in recent weeks. And now, it’s looking like the EUR/CHF may be about to go lower.
HANG SENG INDEX Is 12% Up In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 12.09% for the last 21 sessions. At 21:09 EST on Thursday, 19 January, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $21,802.23. About HANG SENG INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 49.36% up from its 52-week low and 12.97% down from its 52-week high.
Platinum Futures Bearish By 3% In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 3.51% for the last 10 sessions. At 13:51 EST on Saturday, 21 January, Platinum (PL) is $1,051.90. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 17500, 99.99% below its average volume of 12083078972.17. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Canaan Stock Over 34% Up In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Canaan (NASDAQ: CAN) jumped by a staggering 34.42% in 21 sessions from $2.15 at 2022-12-19, to $2.89 at 12:28 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is falling 1.18% to $10,828.09, following the last session’s downward trend. Canaan’s last close...
Corn Futures Bullish By 3% In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Corn (ZC) has been up by 3.64% for the last 10 sessions. At 13:54 EST on Thursday, 19 January, Corn (ZC) is $677.00. Today’s last reported volume for Corn is 116382, 12.41% above its average volume of 103532.81. Volatility. Corn’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Kosmos Energy Stock Bullish By 31% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Kosmos Energy (NYSE: KOS) rose by a staggering 31.99% in 21 sessions from $5.95 to $7.85 at 14:24 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s upward trend. NYSE is dropping 0.32% to $15,598.66, after two successive sessions in a row of losses. Kosmos Energy’s...
DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Bullish Momentum With A 6% Rise In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) has been up by 6.32% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:09 EST on Friday, 20 January, DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is $14,989.35. Regarding DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 26.36% up from its 52-week low and 4.75% down from its 52-week high.
QuantumScape Stock Is 31% Up In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) rose by a staggering 31.67% in 21 sessions from $5.38 to $7.09 at 15:38 EST on Thursday, after four consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NYSE is falling 0.16% to $15,624.84, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses. QuantumScape’s...
NYSE FANG Slides By 11% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) has been up by 11.41% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:11 EST on Friday, 20 January, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is $4,788.82. Concerning NYSE FANG’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 2.14% up from its 52-week low and 0.17% down from its 52-week high.
Cliffs Natural Resources Stock Jumps By 34% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Cliffs Natural Resources (NYSE: CLF) rose by a staggering 34.7% in 21 sessions from $15.13 to $20.38 at 16:39 EST on Thursday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NYSE is sliding 0.4% to $15,586.57, after two successive sessions in a row of losses.
Coffee Futures Is 8% Down In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Coffee (KC) has been up by 8.17% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:58 EST on Friday, 20 January, Coffee (KC) is $155.05. Today’s last reported volume for Coffee is 287, 98.41% below its average volume of 18072.81. Volatility. Coffee’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Niu Technologies Stock Over 10% Up So Far Today

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) rose by a staggering 10.66% to $5.19 at 13:29 EST on Friday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is jumping 1.47% to $11,011.29, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses. This seems, up until now, an all-around positive trend exchanging session today.
SVB Financial Group Stock Bullish Momentum With A 13.78% Rise Before The Weekend

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with SVB Financial Group (SIVB) rising 13.78% to $284.49 on Friday while NASDAQ jumped 2.66% to $11,140.43. SVB Financial Group’s last close was $250.04, 64.53% below its 52-week high of $704.99. About SVB Financial Group. SVB Financial Group is a multi-faceted...

