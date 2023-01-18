Read full article on original website
Julian Sands – live: US federal agencies join search for British actor as phone pings reveal fresh details
US federal and state agencies have joined the search operation for British actor Julian Sands who remains missing for eight days now. The search has been ramped up as the officials are using mobile phone forensics to help pinpoint the location of the actor.Sands, 65, was reported missing on 13 January in the southern Californian mountains. He was thought to have been somewhere on the popular Baldy Bowl Trail, which climbs 3,900 feet over 4.5 miles to the highest summit in the San Gabriel Mountains.Police revealed on Friday that Sands, best known for films such as A Room With...
Why Walmart is eliminating single-use bags in some states but not others
Walmart will eliminate single-use paper and plastic carryout bags at the register from stores in New York, Connecticut and Colorado this month.
The Vikings discovered America 500 years before Columbus
Photo byBy Marshall, H. E. (Henrietta Elizabeth), b. 1876. It might sound surprising to hear, but the first European to discover America was not Christopher Columbus. It was Leif Erickson, a Viking. He is believed to have first set foot in America in the year 1000 AD. The Vikings are known for their good exploration and seafaring abilities. Although it is generally believed that they only settled in areas around the north of the Atlantic Ocean like Greenland and Iceland, recent studies show that they might have discovered America 500 years before Columbus.
“The Valley of the Headless Men” Is One of the Most Haunting and Mysterious Unexplored Regions in America
It all started with the Gold Rush...
wasteadvantagemag.com
European Company to Make All Wind Turbine Blades 100 Percent Recyclable, Plans to Build Six Recycling Factories
Denmark-based company Continuum plans to make all wind turbine blades fully recyclable and stop landfilling and their emissions-intensive processing into cement with six industrial-scale recycling factories across Europe, backed by investment from the Danish venture capital firm Climentum Capital and a grant from the UK’s Offshore Wind Growth Partnership (OWGP).
fordauthority.com
Ford EV Battery Plant Rejection Criticized By Michigan Gov
As it invests $50 billion in electrification with a goal of producing two million EVs annually by 2026, Ford is leaning on a large number of suppliers from around the globe to secure the materials it needs to meet that lofty goal, in addition to its own-joint venture efforts. One of those companies is Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. (CATL) – a Chinese outfit that’s the world’s largest producer of batteries – which has been scoping out locations for a new North American-based plant in both Mexico and the U.S. for months now. One such location was the state of Virginia, but as Ford Authority reported last week, Governor Glenn Youngkin rejected those plans – citing the company’s Chinese roots – nixing a Ford EV battery plant that would have created 2,500 jobs. Now, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has criticized that decision, calling it a “political determination,” according to Detroit News.
msn.com
It's mid-January and the Great Lakes are virtually ice-free. That's a problem.
It’s the middle of January, and the Great Lakes are basically ice-free. Ice has been slow to form this year, with only 3.2% of the lakes covered as of Jan. 19. That's a near-record low, and roughly 18% below average for this time of year. And while it’s still...
Futurism
Solar Powered Machine Turns CO2 and Waste Plastic Into Valuable Fuel
In promising news for our humanity-burdened planet, a team of researchers at the University of Cambridge say they've built a machine that transforms both CO2 and plastic waste into sustainable fuel and other valuable materials, using only energy from the Sun to do so. As the researchers detail in a...
Researchers create microbattery that could power insect-sized robots
Micro batteries have the incredible potential to power microdevices, microrobots, and implantable medical devices. However, up to recently they have not been very efficient as they lacked power. Now, the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign researchers has created a high-voltage microbattery unparalleled by any existing battery design, according to a press...
BBC
Northern Ireland agriculture: Turning tonnes of dung from waste to resource
Northern Ireland produces a lot of manure - and with manure comes a lot of harmful, hot air. It's estimated that the agriculture industry could feed 10 million people - way more than the actual number of people here. But that much food equates to more than three million cows,...
Modern Meadow’s Making PFAS-Free Outdoor-Minded Material With Taiwan Textile Innovator
Sixty-seven percent of consumers say sustainable materials are an essential purchasing factor, McKinsey & Company reported in its 2020 sustainability in fashion survey. Modern Meadow and Singtex partnered to meet this demand head on. Modern Meadow, an R&D biotechnology company, announced a co-development partnership with Singtex Group, a global eco-friendly performance textiles supplier, to develop new and innovative biomaterials across various applications, starting with a sustainably produced, high-performance, waterproof membrane-based material for outdoor apparel. “As the consumer demand for products that are environmentally friendly accelerates, this partnership is essential to deliver high-performing sustainable materials at scale to market, creating real-world impact,” said Catherine Roggero-Lovisi, CEO of Modern...
techvisibility.com
Swedish Mail-order Brides On the internet: Connect with Swedish Lady For Relationship
A New Approach to Microfiber Waste: Upcycle It
Microfibers are a massive problem—but could they be a resource, as well? Make no mistake, they’re a health and environmental blight. The mite-sized materials, which form when plastics or textiles disintegrate, are in the air we breathe, the water we drink, the food we eat. In New Zealand, a “plastic mist” descends upon the city of Auckland every day, adding up to 74 metric tons of plastic each year, or the equivalent of roughly three million plastic bottles. Earlier this month, a study revealed that indoor air blasts every person with 2,675 airborne microplastic particles each year. Clothing made from polyester,...
Energy & Environment — Tax breaks set stage for lithium boom
Demand for lithium is poised to surge thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act’s tax credits. Meanwhile, people harmed by contamination at Camp Lejeune seek answers, and a new study suggests natural disasters rewire our brains. This is Energy & Environment, your source for the latest news focused on energy, the environment and beyond. For The…
My teen's vaping. What should I say? 3 expert tips on how to approach 'the talk'
You’ve dropped your daughter off at her friend’s house and while cleaning the car, you find what looks like a USB drive on the passenger seat. It’s a disposable vape. You’ve seen the news. Vapes or e-cigarettes are harmful yet increasingly popular with people her age. You call to ask if the vape’s hers. It is and she’s been vaping occasionally for a few weeks. You say you’ll talk about it later. But what will you actually say? Read more: Should I give my teen...
Exploding carp numbers are 'like a house of horrors' for our rivers. Is it time to unleash carp herpes?
With widespread La Niña flooding in the Murray-Darling Basin, common carp (Cyprinus carpio) populations are having a boom year. Videos of writhing masses of both adult and young fish illustrate that all is not well in our rivers. Carp now account for up to 90% of live fish mass in some rivers. Concerned communities are wondering whether it is, at last, time for Australia to unleash the carp herpes virus to control populations – but the conversation among scientists, conservationists, communities and government bodies is only just beginning. Globally, the carp virus has been detected in more than 30 countries but never...
lbmjournal.com
The Wood Screw That’s Transforming Construction
When you’re planning a construction project, the first step is to establish a plan. This requires a review of specifications and construction documents. Then you must decide about materials, such as studs, insulation, and drywall. Screws are often a lower priority and tend to get lost in the materials consideration. After all, they’re small and not where you’re spending the bulk of your budget. You may even just accept whatever your dealer has on-hand.
We can still see these 5 traces of ancestor species in all human bodies today
Many of us are returning to work or school after spending time with relatives over the summer period. Sometimes we can be left wondering how on earth we are related to some of these people with whom we seemingly have nothing in common (especially with a particularly annoying relative). However, in evolutionary terms, we all share ancestors if we go far enough back in time. This means many features in our bodies stretch back thousands or even millions of years in our great family tree of life. In biology, the term “homology” relates to the similarity of a structure based...
Feds send $930 million to curb ‘crisis’ of US West wildfires
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The U.S. is directing $930 million toward reducing wildfire dangers in 10 western states by clearing trees and underbrush from national forests, the Biden administration announced […]
The man who claimed to be the Emperor of the United States
Although the United States has always been a democracy since its independence, there were a few people who wanted to make it a monarchy. There once was an American man who claimed to be the Emperor of the United States. His name was Joshua Abraham Norton. In 1859, he proclaimed himself "Norton I, Emperor of the United States."
