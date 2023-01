Santa Fe Towing, Inc. filed an application to provide consent-only tow car service by tow car vehicle within the State of Nevada under Docket 22-12029. Persons with a direct and substantial interest in the filing may file Petitions for Leave to Intervene at the Authority’s office. Such Petitions must conform to the Authority’s regulations and must be filed on or before February 20, 2023.

CARSON CITY, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO