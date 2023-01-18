I think the saddest tree in Winter is the pin oak. Holding onto its leaves for dear life seemingly, it is encased in a shroud of dried, dirty brown leaves until the Spring. It, like most oaks as well as beeches and hornbeams, retains its leaves because of marcescence. A simple way to describe this characteristic is most deciduous trees drop their leaves in Fall by forming a protective layer where the leaf is attached to a branch. Oaks and similar trees don’t but rather drop their leaves in the Spring when leaf buds swell and push off the old growth. Nobody knows why; there are many theories.

