Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
leoweekly.com
Louisville Orchestra Wrapping Up Storytelling Adventures For Kids
The Louisville Free Public Library’s “Once Upon An Orchestra” season is coming to end with its remaining five events happening throughout the next month. The hour-long interactive storytelling experiences use musical performances from the Louisville Orchestra alongside classic childhood books, such as “Peter and the Wolf,” to complement these memorable novels and create something new and exciting for kids. Participants can also learn to make recycled instruments during the storytimes that they can take home with them.
leoweekly.com
5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend
Check out the Alphonse Mucha exhibit before it closes (and read LEO’s review here if you want a preview), make DIY bracelets, hear a gallery talk on Sam Gilliam, enjoy live jazz, get an “aura portrait,” listen to art-rock band Sky Creature and watch artist Tony Orrico as he creates works with his whole body.
leoweekly.com
Kentucky Writers Hall of Fame Adds Five New Members
This story is by the Kentucky Lantern, which is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. More of Kentucky Lantern’s work can be found at kentuckylantern.com. Follow them on Facebook and Twitter. The Kentucky...
leoweekly.com
Kentucky Derby Festival Unveils 2023 Poster
The Kentucky Derby Festival unveiled the latest festival poster for 2023. The poster this year was designed by Louisville artist Liesl Long Chaintreuil and is called, “Spirit of Kentucky.” Chaaintreuil’s colorful palette and layering techniques make this 43rd Festival poster stand out. “Each poster image is unique...
leoweekly.com
‘Cheesy’ Children’s Book Turns PR Professional Into An Author
Wanna hear a cheesy joke? OK, here we go. Q:What would happen if the air conditioner broke in the factory? A: There would be a Meltdown. Get it? A “Melt” Down. Well, in other cheesy news, Erin Dullaghan Jones is a new children’s author and along with 25 years of public relations experience, she’s also a full-time mom.
Wave 3
Beshear to declare January as Shelter Animal Awareness Month in honor of Ethan the dog
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky governor Andy Beshear is set to announce the month of January as “Ethan Almighty Shelter Animal Awareness Month.”. The month is named in honor of Ethan, a Louisville rescue dog whose recovery story captured the hearts of many statewide and across the nation. Kentucky...
WLKY.com
Mark Wahlberg signing bottles of tequila brand in Middletown this weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Another celebrity is making their way to Louisville this weekend, and you'll have a chance to meet him and get his autograph. Mark Wahlberg will be in town Saturday at the Middletown Liquor Barn signing bottles of Flecha Azul tequila, which he has an ownership stake in.
WLKY.com
PRP pizza restaurant owner rebuilding after fire destroys part of establishment
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A PRP pizza restaurant owner is working to reopen after a fire destroyed part of the establishment. Derby City Pizza Company restaurant owner Graham Davis said employees and customers were inside their Greenwood Road location in PRP Thursday morning around 11:30 a.m. when a good Samaritan walked in to alert them that something was wrong.
leoweekly.com
After Only Six Months, Louisville’s Redbud Dining Room And Dance Hall Will Close
After only six months in operation, Redbud Dining Room and Dance Hall will close, the owners announced this afternoon on social media. In Instagram posts for both the restaurant and the dance hall, the owners wrote:. “We could never put into words how important the support of everyone in Germantown/Schnitzelburg...
wdrb.com
Louisville dog rescue asking for help after taking in dozens of dogs from Ohio puppy mill
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville dog rescue organization had never traveled so far for so many dogs. But that all changed in early December, when the group Golden Retriever Rescue and Adoption of Needy Dogs (GRRAND) got a notification that dozens of dogs in northern Ohio needed rescued from a puppy mill on an Amish farm near Cleveland.
Wave 3
812 Hemp celebrates opening in Clarksville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new location for a CBD product store celebrated their official opening in Clarksville, Indiana. 812 Hemp is the Clarksville sister store of 502 Hemp established in Louisville. The store said they are a source of high-quality, pharmaceutical-grade CBD, help extract products and education. It took...
k105.com
3 people injured, one critically, after restaurant sign falls on car in Elizabethtown
Three people have been injured after high winds caused a restaurant sign to fall on a car in Elizabethtown. The incident, according to WDRB meteorologist Marc Weinberg, occurred Thursday afternoon at approximately 1:30 local time at the Denny’s restaurant at 2008 North Mulberry Street. The vehicle was not in a parking spot, but apparently driving by the sign to either park in the Denny’s side lot or visit a restaurant adjacent to Denny’s.
Wave 3
3 dead in Bullitt County house fire
The university said it will receive $20 million in funding for programs such as Cybersecurity Workforce Certificate training. Jefferson County Clerk addresses state rejection for special Senate race. Updated: 5 hours ago. Plans for the special election were vetoed by Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams due to insufficient polling...
WLKY.com
Kentucky moving toward more holistic approach to substance abuse treatment
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky has developed a comprehensive strategy for combatting substance abuse treatment, and the $842 million in legal settlements with pharmaceutical companies and distributors could help fund key components. That's according to key figures who spoke to state lawmakers on Thursday in Frankfort. One lesson from the...
WLKY.com
VIDEO: Surveillance footage shows moment Denny's sign fell from 80 feet high
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — Surveillance video from across a highway shows the moment a restaurant sign came tumbling down in Elizabethtown. Wind speeds were around 50 mph on Thursday afternoon when a Denny's sign fell down onto an occupied car. Three people inside the car had to be extricated, two...
WKYT 27
Residents of Kentucky town outraged after seeing water bills
BURGIN, Ky. (WKYT) - People in a central Kentucky town are having sticker shock when seeing their water bills. However, it’s not the cost of water that is causing the outrage. Burgin’s water bills also include sewer and garbage collection. Mayor Joseph Monroe says both have risen substantially.
2 Kentucky women indicted for murder by Kentucky AG
Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced on Friday that a case presented by his Special Prosecutions Unit resulted in two women indicted on murder charges.
2 Kentucky liquor stores raided by Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control
Two Kentucky liquor stores were raided by the Kentucky Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control on Tuesday.
WLKY.com
Wednesday’s Child: 10-year-old boy with special needs would thrive in active family
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It doesn’t take long to see that anyone who meets Liam, 10, becomes a big fan of his. “Oh gosh, Liam is the sweetest boy,” said Katie Roller, the medical social services coordinator at Home of the Innocents. “He’s so gentle and calm, he’s a little snuggle bug.”
'Finally heading in the right direction': Special prosecutor appointed on Nelson County unsolved cases
NELSON COUNTY, Ky. — The Kentucky Attorney General has appointed a special prosecutor to assist in the prosecution of criminal charges related to the deaths of Jason Ellis, Crystal Rogers and Tommy Ballard. Notably, the Netherlands case is not included. A letter obtained by WHAS11, appoints Hardin County's Commonwealth's...
Comments / 0