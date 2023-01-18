The Louisville Free Public Library’s “Once Upon An Orchestra” season is coming to end with its remaining five events happening throughout the next month. The hour-long interactive storytelling experiences use musical performances from the Louisville Orchestra alongside classic childhood books, such as “Peter and the Wolf,” to complement these memorable novels and create something new and exciting for kids. Participants can also learn to make recycled instruments during the storytimes that they can take home with them.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO