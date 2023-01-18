ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vine Grove, KY

leoweekly.com

Louisville Orchestra Wrapping Up Storytelling Adventures For Kids

The Louisville Free Public Library’s “Once Upon An Orchestra” season is coming to end with its remaining five events happening throughout the next month. The hour-long interactive storytelling experiences use musical performances from the Louisville Orchestra alongside classic childhood books, such as “Peter and the Wolf,” to complement these memorable novels and create something new and exciting for kids. Participants can also learn to make recycled instruments during the storytimes that they can take home with them.
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend

Check out the Alphonse Mucha exhibit before it closes (and read LEO’s review here if you want a preview), make DIY bracelets, hear a gallery talk on Sam Gilliam, enjoy live jazz, get an “aura portrait,” listen to art-rock band Sky Creature and watch artist Tony Orrico as he creates works with his whole body.
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

Kentucky Writers Hall of Fame Adds Five New Members

This story is by the Kentucky Lantern, which is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. More of Kentucky Lantern’s work can be found at kentuckylantern.com. Follow them on Facebook and Twitter. The Kentucky...
KENTUCKY STATE
leoweekly.com

Kentucky Derby Festival Unveils 2023 Poster

The Kentucky Derby Festival unveiled the latest festival poster for 2023. The poster this year was designed by Louisville artist Liesl Long Chaintreuil and is called, “Spirit of Kentucky.” Chaaintreuil’s colorful palette and layering techniques make this 43rd Festival poster stand out. “Each poster image is unique...
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

‘Cheesy’ Children’s Book Turns PR Professional Into An Author

Wanna hear a cheesy joke? OK, here we go. Q:What would happen if the air conditioner broke in the factory? A: There would be a Meltdown. Get it? A “Melt” Down. Well, in other cheesy news, Erin Dullaghan Jones is a new children’s author and along with 25 years of public relations experience, she’s also a full-time mom.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

PRP pizza restaurant owner rebuilding after fire destroys part of establishment

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A PRP pizza restaurant owner is working to reopen after a fire destroyed part of the establishment. Derby City Pizza Company restaurant owner Graham Davis said employees and customers were inside their Greenwood Road location in PRP Thursday morning around 11:30 a.m. when a good Samaritan walked in to alert them that something was wrong.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

812 Hemp celebrates opening in Clarksville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new location for a CBD product store celebrated their official opening in Clarksville, Indiana. 812 Hemp is the Clarksville sister store of 502 Hemp established in Louisville. The store said they are a source of high-quality, pharmaceutical-grade CBD, help extract products and education. It took...
CLARKSVILLE, IN
k105.com

3 people injured, one critically, after restaurant sign falls on car in Elizabethtown

Three people have been injured after high winds caused a restaurant sign to fall on a car in Elizabethtown. The incident, according to WDRB meteorologist Marc Weinberg, occurred Thursday afternoon at approximately 1:30 local time at the Denny’s restaurant at 2008 North Mulberry Street. The vehicle was not in a parking spot, but apparently driving by the sign to either park in the Denny’s side lot or visit a restaurant adjacent to Denny’s.
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
Wave 3

3 dead in Bullitt County house fire

The university said it will receive $20 million in funding for programs such as Cybersecurity Workforce Certificate training. Jefferson County Clerk addresses state rejection for special Senate race. Updated: 5 hours ago. Plans for the special election were vetoed by Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams due to insufficient polling...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Kentucky moving toward more holistic approach to substance abuse treatment

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky has developed a comprehensive strategy for combatting substance abuse treatment, and the $842 million in legal settlements with pharmaceutical companies and distributors could help fund key components. That's according to key figures who spoke to state lawmakers on Thursday in Frankfort. One lesson from the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

Residents of Kentucky town outraged after seeing water bills

BURGIN, Ky. (WKYT) - People in a central Kentucky town are having sticker shock when seeing their water bills. However, it’s not the cost of water that is causing the outrage. Burgin’s water bills also include sewer and garbage collection. Mayor Joseph Monroe says both have risen substantially.
BURGIN, KY

