Bend Planning Commission, City Council to take up master plan for unique affordable housing effort
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A unique housing opportunity in the works for close to seven years is coming before the Bend Planning Commission and Bend City Council in the next few weeks, as an effort to develop affordable housing in new ways comes closer to fruition on 35 acres just east of Bend.
Public invited to Friday groundbreaking for new NeighborImpact food warehouse; donations sought
REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- NeighborImpact’s Food Bank is building a new food warehouse, and in celebration of the project, the organization invites the public to attend the groundbreaking ceremony at 9 AM on Friday, at 2303 SW First Street in Redmond. NeighborImpact’s Food Bank stores and distributes nearly four...
Bend Parkway motorist calls trash buildup ‘disgusting’; ODOT says crews clear litter at least weekly
The Bend Parkway is driven daily by thousands of Central Oregonians, as well as many travelers and visitors, and they can see how the roadway looks and what sometimes clutters the roadsides -- trash. The post Bend Parkway motorist calls trash buildup ‘disgusting’; ODOT says crews clear litter at least weekly appeared first on KTVZ.
‘It’s a humanitarian issue’: Redmond church hosts forum, panel talk on homelessness
At Mountain View Fellowship Church in Redmond, a forum Thursday evening focuses on homelessness, bringing the community together to discuss solutions. Six speakers were The post ‘It’s a humanitarian issue’: Redmond church hosts forum, panel talk on homelessness appeared first on KTVZ.
News publication in Bend launches new Medford newspaper after Mail Tribune closes
MEDFORD, Ore. -- The Mail Tribune has been a part of the Southern Oregon community for more than a hundred years. On January 13, the newspaper permanently closed down. The Bulletin is a local newspaper publication in Bend, Oregon. The company announced its plans of creating a new newspaper in the city in an article written on Friday, January 20.
▶️ ‘Thinking of moving’: Bend residents react to new quality of life survey
Results for a new community survey show Bendites’ opinions on their quality of life is dwindling. “I have actually been thinking of moving out of town, because it’s different than it was 20 years ago,” Bendite Molly Connors said. The survey conducted last year and presented to...
71 pigs, 16 goats seized from Terrebonne ranch; owner cited on animal neglect charge
TERREBONNE, Ore. (KTVZ) – Acting on a tip of possible animal neglect, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies raided a Terrebonne ranch Friday and Saturday, seizing 71 pigs and 16 goats and citing their 73-year-old owner. Deputies executed a search warrant over the past two days at a ranch in...
Fire destroys camper at Bend’s Hunnell Road encampment; cause traced to smoking
A fire destroyed a small camper at the Hunnell Road homeless encampment late Saturday afternoon, putting up tall flames and black smoke. Investigators determined it was accidental in nature, related to someone smoking inside. The post Fire destroys camper at Bend’s Hunnell Road encampment; cause traced to smoking appeared first on KTVZ.
California pair’s SUV slides off snowy forest road SE of Bend; Deschutes County Sheriff’s SAR comes to rescue
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Deschutes County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue volunteers came to the aid of two California residents whose SUV slid off a Forest Service road near Swamp Wells Butte southeast of Bend Thursday and got high-centered in deep snow and ice. The post California pair’s SUV slides off snowy forest road SE of Bend; Deschutes County Sheriff’s SAR comes to rescue appeared first on KTVZ.
▶️ 200-ton building moving Saturday for Bend Highway 97 project
First it was a house. Now, Instant Landscaping in Bend is about to move a 200-ton building to make way for a new highway. The landscaping supply company will move their masonry truck shop about 1/2-mile north. The move starts at 8:00 a.m. Saturday. The move is to make room...
Oregon OSHA fines Safeway $7,250 for workplace safety violations at Bend shooting scene
A complaint led Oregon’s workplace safety agency to investigate the August 2022 shooting at the east Bend Safeway, where a gunman fired numerous shots and killed a worker and customer, then killed himself as police approached. The investigation led to Safeway being fined $7,250 for two violations. The post Oregon OSHA fines Safeway $7,250 for workplace safety violations at Bend shooting scene appeared first on KTVZ.
Heavy move: 200-ton masonry building set to hit the road in Bend, get out of highway project’s way
It's quite possibly the largest structure ever moved in Central Oregon. It's part of the historic Nels Anderson property being cleared to make way for the North Highway 97 realignment project. Here's Instant Landscaping's news release on the planned move, which follows November's move of its office building:. On January...
Pet Pals: Socks is a great, loving new arrival in Bend
A puppy named Socks (his paws tell why) arrived at the Humane Society of Central Oregon just this week from a crowded shelter in Northern California, one of four new arrivals. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful...
▶️ Why are the street lamps purple at Empire and Purcell in Bend?
When the sun’s out, they look like normal street lamps. But after it gets dark, the difference is night and day. You may have seen the street lights illuminating the roundabout at Purcell Boulevard and Empire Avenue with cones of blue and purple light. “It has maybe something to...
Crook County SAR rescues motorist stranded in deep snow at Big Summit Prairie
Crook County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue came to the aid Tuesday night of a stranded motorist from Redmond whose pickup truck became stuck in heavy snow in the Big Summit Prairie area northeast of Prineville. The post Crook County SAR rescues motorist stranded in deep snow at Big Summit Prairie appeared first on KTVZ.
Bend Brewfest Is the Latest Oregon Craft Beer Celebration to Cancel in 2023
First the Oregon Brewers Festival called it quits for 2023, and now organizers of the region’s second-largest craft beer celebration are pulling the plug. Today, Bend Brewfest announced on its social media accounts that it is pushing pause this year. However, unlike OBF, which cited higher costs, lower attendance and extreme weather as reasons for canceling, the Central Oregon event says that construction is behind its break.
▶️ Sneak Peek at Saturday’s Portermania in Redmond
Central Oregon has more breweries per capita than any other area in the United States. But most of what we’re known for around here is our IPAs or India Pale Ales. In the interest of fairness and tastiness, our own Meteorologist Scott Elnes decided to take a trip down the road to get a sneak peek at “Portermania.”
A view of Prineville Reservoir from above
From a height of 3,500 feet, Prineville Reservoir looks a lot more like the Crooked River that initially ran through the area than the massive body of water that has become a recreational destination in recent years. Because of multiple years of drought, the reservoir is just 10% full. And...
Bend surgeon who trained Ethiopian neurosurgeons to treat children dies at 76
A doctor and trailblazer in ethiopia’s neurosurgery field passed away in Bend this week. Dutch-American Doctor Marinus “Dick” Koning trained Ethiopia’s first generation of neurosurgeons to treat babies and children with spina bifida. That’s a condition that affects the spine and is usually apparent at birth.
Bend police add new device to their toolbox called Bola Wrap, which helps to avoid use of lethal force
A handheld remote device called the Bola Wrap is a new tool in the Bend Police Department's toolbelt, designed to detain someone without using deadly force. The post Bend police add new device to their toolbox called Bola Wrap, which helps to avoid use of lethal force appeared first on KTVZ.
