News publication in Bend launches new Medford newspaper after Mail Tribune closes

MEDFORD, Ore. -- The Mail Tribune has been a part of the Southern Oregon community for more than a hundred years. On January 13, the newspaper permanently closed down. The Bulletin is a local newspaper publication in Bend, Oregon. The company announced its plans of creating a new newspaper in the city in an article written on Friday, January 20.
California pair’s SUV slides off snowy forest road SE of Bend; Deschutes County Sheriff’s SAR comes to rescue

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Deschutes County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue volunteers came to the aid of two California residents whose SUV slid off a Forest Service road near Swamp Wells Butte southeast of Bend Thursday and got high-centered in deep snow and ice. The post California pair’s SUV slides off snowy forest road SE of Bend; Deschutes County Sheriff’s SAR comes to rescue appeared first on KTVZ.
▶️ 200-ton building moving Saturday for Bend Highway 97 project

First it was a house. Now, Instant Landscaping in Bend is about to move a 200-ton building to make way for a new highway. The landscaping supply company will move their masonry truck shop about 1/2-mile north. The move starts at 8:00 a.m. Saturday. The move is to make room...
Oregon OSHA fines Safeway $7,250 for workplace safety violations at Bend shooting scene

A complaint led Oregon’s workplace safety agency to investigate the August 2022 shooting at the east Bend Safeway, where a gunman fired numerous shots and killed a worker and customer, then killed himself as police approached. The investigation led to Safeway being fined $7,250 for two violations. The post Oregon OSHA fines Safeway $7,250 for workplace safety violations at Bend shooting scene appeared first on KTVZ.
Pet Pals: Socks is a great, loving new arrival in Bend

A puppy named Socks (his paws tell why) arrived at the Humane Society of Central Oregon just this week from a crowded shelter in Northern California, one of four new arrivals. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful...
▶️ Why are the street lamps purple at Empire and Purcell in Bend?

When the sun’s out, they look like normal street lamps. But after it gets dark, the difference is night and day. You may have seen the street lights illuminating the roundabout at Purcell Boulevard and Empire Avenue with cones of blue and purple light. “It has maybe something to...
Bend Brewfest Is the Latest Oregon Craft Beer Celebration to Cancel in 2023

First the Oregon Brewers Festival called it quits for 2023, and now organizers of the region’s second-largest craft beer celebration are pulling the plug. Today, Bend Brewfest announced on its social media accounts that it is pushing pause this year. However, unlike OBF, which cited higher costs, lower attendance and extreme weather as reasons for canceling, the Central Oregon event says that construction is behind its break.
▶️ Sneak Peek at Saturday’s Portermania in Redmond

Central Oregon has more breweries per capita than any other area in the United States. But most of what we’re known for around here is our IPAs or India Pale Ales. In the interest of fairness and tastiness, our own Meteorologist Scott Elnes decided to take a trip down the road to get a sneak peek at “Portermania.”
A view of Prineville Reservoir from above

From a height of 3,500 feet, Prineville Reservoir looks a lot more like the Crooked River that initially ran through the area than the massive body of water that has become a recreational destination in recent years. Because of multiple years of drought, the reservoir is just 10% full. And...
Bend surgeon who trained Ethiopian neurosurgeons to treat children dies at 76

A doctor and trailblazer in ethiopia’s neurosurgery field passed away in Bend this week. Dutch-American Doctor Marinus “Dick” Koning trained Ethiopia’s first generation of neurosurgeons to treat babies and children with spina bifida. That’s a condition that affects the spine and is usually apparent at birth.
