Meet the Goats and Farmers Behind This Year's PA Farm Show Winning Cheese

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
GoFundMe for family of man who killed Brackenridge Police Chief stirring up controversyJade Talks CrimeBrackenridge, PA
Where to Eat in Pittsburgh2foodtrippersPittsburgh, PA
Ode to a Pittsburgh winterBecker WestPittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh's Largest Private Employer Announces Plans to Raise Starting Salary for Employees to $18 an HourTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
A Pennsylvania man accused of handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife has been extradited from West Virginia.Northville HeraldMorgantown, WV
Related
Lancaster Farming
How Will Russell Redding's Reappointment Affect Pennsylvania Dairy?
I am always seeking new sources of credible data to provide interesting facts about Pennsylvania’s dairy industry. In searching for some updated longitudinal information on the numbers of cows over the past few years, I came upon some other valuable statistics. USDA data on the top 10 dairy-producing states...
This Wine-Themed Train is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Pennsylvania
There is no shortage of options when it comes to seeing the outdoors. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Pennsylvania offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature.
abc27.com
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Pennsylvania history
(STACKER) — Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ’78, the Storm of the Century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more regular.
Pennsylvania city among U.S.’s best for work-life balance: study
It’s important to balance both work and play. Citizens of one Pennsylvania city seem to have a knack for this, as a new study has ranked it as one of the best for work-life balance and mental health in the U.S. SIMILAR STORIES: 2 Pa. cities rank among best...
In Pa., heat pumps could be a climate change solution. But contractors and customers would need to buy in
Jason Nadzam stood recently in a cavernous workshop at Community College of Allegheny County’s West Hills complex near the Pittsburgh International Airport. A group of 12 students gathered around him for a morning of training in HVAC – heating, ventilation and air conditioning. He stood next to a...
Homes in these Pa. cities are among the fastest selling in the U.S.
The U.S. housing market has cooled but it remains a seller’s market. That’s especially true in some places where housing inventory continues to move fast, and there are several Pennsylvania cities where that’s happening. Stacker recent used data from Redfin to compile a list of metros where...
Lancaster Farming
Mastriano Proposes Sharp Limits on Farmland Solar in Pennsylvania
A Pennsylvania senator wants to ban large-scale solar development on most of the state’s farmland. Sen. Doug Mastriano, R-Franklin, is planning a bill that would prohibit such projects on prime soils, preserved farms, ag security areas and farmland enrolled in the Clean and Green program. The bill, announced Jan....
wmmr.com
This is Pennsylvania’s Best All-You-Can-Eat Deal
When I was a kid, all-you-can-eat buffets were all the rage. My family went all the time, and I really just wanted to load up on the desserts, because it was always so fun to at all the different desserts and make ice cream sundaes. Those were the days. Pennsylvania...
Pennsylvania Game Commission: Montco’s Northeast Neighbors Remain Cautious about Unwanted Visitor
A year after its first sighting in the area, a nighttime predator may have returned. As Bucks County residents approach the one-year anniversary of a rare animal sighting, authorities are warning them to remain vigilant. Gregory Vellner reported the caution for NewsBreak. The Pennsylvania Game Commission has sent out a...
Pennsylvania school district gives cops access to patrol rifles | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
Drought watch lifted for 5 Pa. counties
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection announced on Friday that a drought watch has been lifted for five Pennsylvania counties. After a meeting of the Commonwealth Drought Task Force, the drought watch was lifted for Carbon, Luzerne, Northampton, Potter, and Schuylkill counties. The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection also said...
Pennsylvania witness photographs hovering triangle-shaped object
A Pennsylvania witness at Hatboro reported watching and photographing a V or triangle-shaped object hovering nearby at 10:55 p.m. on November 26, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Class action status sought for suit against Pa. road contractor over benefit plan payments
WILLIAMSPORT – A federal judge has been asked to make a class action the lawsuit against a major Pennsylvania highway contractor accused of failing to make millions of dollars in required contributions to its retirement and other benefit plans. Three former employees of Glenn O. Hawbaker Inc., of State...
City Dwellers Try Remote Work in Rural Pennsylvania
A new initiative is attempting to capitalize on the massive shift to remote work during the pandemic and help solve the issue of sustained population decline in rural Pennsylvania, writes Samantha Spengler for the Philadelphia Magazine. The Wilds Are Working program offers city dwellers in the Keystone State who are...
Will Pa. see some snow this weekend? Check the snowfall map
The forecast for the Harrisburg area, and much of Pennsylvania, this weekend is not very inspiring: gray, windy, chilly, rainy. There’s a chance of snow, though, primarily Sunday night into Monday. It’s not going to be the fun, snowman-making kind; though. We’re looking at a wet layer of snow, less than an inch, unless you’re north or west of the capital.
PA Turkey Population Falling
NEWTOWN, Pa. -- Thanksgiving is months away, but Pennsylvanians here and across the state currently are talkin’ turkey – that is, discussing the decline in the wild turkey population and how to reverse the trend.
UPMC creating modern ‘company towns,’ dominating workers and dictating prices, lawmakers claim
Note: this article was updated to include a response from UPMC. Medical giant UMPC is bent on monopolizing health care, while also ignoring its non-profit responsibility to benefit rather than exploit communities, a pair of western Pennsylvania lawmakers and an anti-corporate advocate said on Thursday. The result is “soaring costs,...
Lancaster Farming
Virginia Has First Avian Influenza Case in Commercial Poultry
A Rockingham County turkey farm is Virginia's first commercial operation to be hit with highly pathogenic avian influenza in the 2022-2023 outbreak, the state says. The farm's 25,000 birds have been depopulated, and samples have been sent to a USDA lab in Iowa for confirmation. Rockingham County, in the fertile...
Phillymag.com
Why I Left My City Life to Try Remote Work in the Wilds of Pennsylvania
Millions of Americans — including me — are reconsidering not only how they live, but where. So I tried a three-week program aimed at exposing city workers to rural life. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!
Iowa Republicans want to ban SNAP recipients from buying meat, white bread, and American cheese
A food bank advocate called the GOP bill "one of the most egregious attempts we've seen over the last many years" to cut back on benefits for the needy.
Comments / 2