Patton, MO

Washington Missourian

St. Dominic holds on to beat Lady Knights

Gravity was not St. Francis Borgia’s friend Tuesday night. Borgia had a final shot for a potential win at St. Dominic in Archdiocesan Athletic Association girls basketball action, but it didn’t drop through the basket and the host Lady Crusaders prevailed, 32-30.
WASHINGTON, MO
Washington Missourian

Linn holds off Lady Shamrocks

Linn captured a 20-point girls basketball win over New Haven Tuesday in Osage County, 55-35. Brenna Langenberg, fresh from her all-tournament team selection at the Union Tournament, scored 21 points to lead New Haven. She scored 10 of them in the fourth quarter.
NEW HAVEN, MO
Washington Missourian

Lady ’Cats bounce back with FRC win in New Haven

It didn’t take long for the Union basketball Lady ’Cats to get back into the win column. Union, which finished second to Jefferson City in Saturday’s Union Tournament championship game, defeated New Haven on the road Monday, 49-40.
NEW HAVEN, MO
Washington Missourian

Blue Jays rank third at 141 rumble, Olszowka wins title

Washington junior Casey Olszowka remains unbeaten on the season after adding another tournament title to his resume Saturday. Olszowka won the 157-pound weight class at Rockwood Summit’s annual 141 Rumble, helping the Blue Jays place third in the team standings with 138 points.
WASHINGTON, MO
Washington Missourian

Lady Shamrocks rally to edge Blair Oaks, 46-45

Trailing by as much as 11 points, the New Haven basketball Lady Shamrocks fought back to edge Blair Oaks Saturday in the 43rd Annual Union Girls Basketball Invitational consolation game, 46-45. “It took a big run to close the gap,” New Haven Head Coach Austin Peirick said. “It was a...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Washington Missourian

St. Charles defeats Knights in Washington tourney final

Two of the winningest teams in the history of the Washington Boys Basketball Tournament clashed in its championship game Friday. St. Charles (14-2) claimed its seventh championship in the tournament’s 52-year history Friday, besting St. Francis Borgia (15-1), 73-60.
WASHINGTON, MO
Washington Missourian

Mat Bulldogs drop dual at De Soto

The Bulldogs fell to the Dragons in the only reported score from Tuesday’s boys wrestling quad in De Soto. De Soto was able to outpoint St. Clair, 43-30. The Bulldogs were also scheduled to compete against Windsor and St. Pius X, but results from neither of those duals were reported as of print deadline.
DE SOTO, MO
Washington Missourian

Heflin leaving WHS after seven seasons, returning home to Rolla

This upcoming fall football season will be one of homecoming for the now former Washington High School head football coach. Derick Helfin, after a seven-season tenure with the Blue Jays, was announced Thursday night as the new Head Coach for his alma mater, Rolla High School.
ROLLA, MO
Washington Missourian

Link scores rumble crown for Pacific, team places eighth

Despite a few missing pieces to the puzzle, the Pacific wrestling Indians were able to make into the top 10 at the 141 Rumble. Pacific scored 102 points Saturday at Rockwood Summit’s annual tournament, ranking eighth.
PACIFIC, MO
Washington Missourian

Girls Basketball — Jefferson City at Union, Union Tournament

Jefferson City defeated Union in the championship game of the Union Tournament Saturday, Jan. 14.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Washington Missourian

Major League Pickleball announces expansion team to play in St. Louis

St. Louis Shock will kick off its season later this month in Arizona. Starting next month, St. Louis and pickleball fans across Missouri will have a new team cheer for after Major League Pickleball officials announced Thursday that a professional pickleball team will call St. Louis home. "St. Louis is...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Washington Missourian

Union Auditorium fitness classes can continue

An independent contractor will be permitted to keep teaching fitness classes rent-free at the Union City Auditorium but will have to limit the classes to more popular ones, according to a recommendation by the Union Park Advisory Board. In July, Parks Director Chad Pohlmann presented statistics to the park board...
UNION, MO

