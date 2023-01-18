Read full article on original website
St. Dominic holds on to beat Lady Knights
Gravity was not St. Francis Borgia’s friend Tuesday night. Borgia had a final shot for a potential win at St. Dominic in Archdiocesan Athletic Association girls basketball action, but it didn’t drop through the basket and the host Lady Crusaders prevailed, 32-30.
Linn holds off Lady Shamrocks
Linn captured a 20-point girls basketball win over New Haven Tuesday in Osage County, 55-35. Brenna Langenberg, fresh from her all-tournament team selection at the Union Tournament, scored 21 points to lead New Haven. She scored 10 of them in the fourth quarter.
Lady ’Cats bounce back with FRC win in New Haven
It didn’t take long for the Union basketball Lady ’Cats to get back into the win column. Union, which finished second to Jefferson City in Saturday’s Union Tournament championship game, defeated New Haven on the road Monday, 49-40.
Blue Jays rank third at 141 rumble, Olszowka wins title
Washington junior Casey Olszowka remains unbeaten on the season after adding another tournament title to his resume Saturday. Olszowka won the 157-pound weight class at Rockwood Summit’s annual 141 Rumble, helping the Blue Jays place third in the team standings with 138 points.
Lady Shamrocks rally to edge Blair Oaks, 46-45
Trailing by as much as 11 points, the New Haven basketball Lady Shamrocks fought back to edge Blair Oaks Saturday in the 43rd Annual Union Girls Basketball Invitational consolation game, 46-45. “It took a big run to close the gap,” New Haven Head Coach Austin Peirick said. “It was a...
Hermann records league win over Lady Bulldodgs
The Lady Bearcats have their first conference win of the season. Hermann (10-5, 1-0) won at home Monday, topping St. Clair (2-12, 0-2), 52-34.
Warrenton, Owensville defeat wrestling Knights in Monday tri-meet
After competing in last weekend’s junior varsity tournament in Owensville, the St. Francis Borgia wrestlers returned to Gasconade County Monday. Borgia’s boys fell to Owensville, 45-18, and to Warrenton, 71-12.
St. Charles defeats Knights in Washington tourney final
Two of the winningest teams in the history of the Washington Boys Basketball Tournament clashed in its championship game Friday. St. Charles (14-2) claimed its seventh championship in the tournament’s 52-year history Friday, besting St. Francis Borgia (15-1), 73-60.
Mat Bulldogs drop dual at De Soto
The Bulldogs fell to the Dragons in the only reported score from Tuesday’s boys wrestling quad in De Soto. De Soto was able to outpoint St. Clair, 43-30. The Bulldogs were also scheduled to compete against Windsor and St. Pius X, but results from neither of those duals were reported as of print deadline.
Lady Knights stop St. Clair for seventh place at Union
St. Francis Borgia managed to capture seventh place Saturday at the 43rd Union Girls Basketball Invitational. The Lady Knights (5-9) defeated St. Clair (2-11) to start the final day’s action.
Heflin leaving WHS after seven seasons, returning home to Rolla
This upcoming fall football season will be one of homecoming for the now former Washington High School head football coach. Derick Helfin, after a seven-season tenure with the Blue Jays, was announced Thursday night as the new Head Coach for his alma mater, Rolla High School.
Link scores rumble crown for Pacific, team places eighth
Despite a few missing pieces to the puzzle, the Pacific wrestling Indians were able to make into the top 10 at the 141 Rumble. Pacific scored 102 points Saturday at Rockwood Summit’s annual tournament, ranking eighth.
Girls Basketball — Jefferson City at Union, Union Tournament
Jefferson City defeated Union in the championship game of the Union Tournament Saturday, Jan. 14. To order photo reprints, click the "Buy This Photo" button below the photo you are viewing. Reprints are processed through our photo lab partner MyCapture. Photo orders can now be processed any time, day or night, through our safe secure and easy to use system. We now offer a wide range of photo reprint products including Coffee Mugs, Shirts, Canvas Prints and MORE! Order your reprints today! Photos and other materials on this website are property of the Missourian and are protected by copyright law. Reproduction is unlawful. You may not duplicate this material.
Major League Pickleball announces expansion team to play in St. Louis
St. Louis Shock will kick off its season later this month in Arizona. Starting next month, St. Louis and pickleball fans across Missouri will have a new team cheer for after Major League Pickleball officials announced Thursday that a professional pickleball team will call St. Louis home. "St. Louis is...
Union Auditorium fitness classes can continue
An independent contractor will be permitted to keep teaching fitness classes rent-free at the Union City Auditorium but will have to limit the classes to more popular ones, according to a recommendation by the Union Park Advisory Board. In July, Parks Director Chad Pohlmann presented statistics to the park board...
