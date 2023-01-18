ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
256today.com

ULA’s Vulcan rocket sails closer to launch

DECATUR – Though made for space travel, the United Launch Alliance Vulcan Centaur rocket is nearing the of its water journey. The giant rocket, recently loaded onto the R/S RocketShip outside of ULA’s rocket factory in Decatur, is completing its 2,000-mile voyage to Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
256today.com

Arts Huntsville, city celebrate ‘State of the Arts’

HUNTSVILLE – The City of Huntsville and Arts Huntsville, with support from the Pei Ling Charitable Trust, awarded $280,000 in grants to 21 regional arts organizations last night. The “State of the Arts” Reception and Huntsville Arts & Cultural Grant Program Awards was Wednesday in the Huntsville/Madison County Chamber...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

When will $28.8 million Joe Davis Stadium renovation be complete?

The $28.8 million renovation of Joe Davis Stadium is on track for completion at the end of April despite weather and supply chain issues. Ricky Wilkinson, Huntsville’s director of General Services, said the rainy weather had been a hindrance but felt field area work would progress once drainage work is completed. He said the supply chain issues dealt with electrical equipment, but said the city had a good “handle on” it.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

New Owners to Re-open Historic Business

The property was purchased by a group of local business owners who say they will be making improvements. The property was purchased by a group of local business owners who say they will be making improvements. Fantasy Playhouse Presents Snow White And The Seven …. The new take on the...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
256today.com

Dekko grant makes a splash with Athens

ATHENS – The abandoned Pilgrim’s Pride poultry plant has heard its last cock-a-doodle-doo as the City of Athens closed on a deal to purchase the land after years of negotiations. Boosted by a $250,000 grant from the Dekko Foundation, Athens has begun construction on 32-acre Sunrise Park, featuring...
ATHENS, AL
256today.com

Bryant Bank makes $100K donation to UAH College of Business

HUNTSVILLE – Bryant Bank has made a $100,000 gift to the University of Alabama in Huntsville’s College of Business, the university announced. This gift marks the second installment of a $1.5 million commitment, one of the largest gifts ever made to the college, UAH said in a news release. This disbursement will be followed by identical 13 annual payments through 2035.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Candle Bar to Open Soon

A new business coming to the Shoals! The Scratchwood Candle Bar will be opening in Florence next week. A new business coming to the Shoals! The Scratchwood Candle Bar will be opening in Florence next week. Whistlestop BBQ Festival Ending. The executive director of the EarlyWorks family of museums announced...
FLORENCE, AL
256today.com

Wyndy expands babysitting app into Huntsville

BIRMINGHAM – Families in Huntsville and Mobile now have access to a reliable babysitting solution. Birmingham-based Wyndy College Babysitters, an app that simplifies the process of sourcing, booking, and paying vetted babysitters, has expanded into Huntsville and Mobile the company said. The company also provides valuable earning potential for...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
doppleronline.ca

Philanthropists donate $235,000 to Huntsville Hospital Foundation

Huntsville Hospital Foundation kicked off the new year with a $235,000 donation from local philanthropists, Chris and George Gilley and their loveable pup, Bailey. Chris and George are passionate about Muskoka and dedicated to help better the health and well-being of the community. This donation brings their lifetime giving to almost $2 million and marks the 17th consecutive year that the Gilleys have generously made an investment in healthcare supporting full-time and seasonal Muskoka residents.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
doppleronline.ca

Billboard sign on Hwy 60 has residents up in arms

UPDATE: The light intensity of the sign has been turned down so it’s not as bright. A large billboard sign along Hwy. 60, going eastbound, by the former Grandview Inn entrance, has certainly been noticed. Area residents say it’s too bright and doesn’t belong there. Several community...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
256today.com

Crestwood appoints Eiland chief nursing officer

HUNTSVILLE – Crestwood Medical Center recently appointed interim Chief Nursing Officer Lance Eiland as its permanent CNO. Eiland received his nursing degree from Bevill State Community College and master’s in organizational leadership and nursing management from the University of Arkansas Grantham in 2019. Prior to joining Crestwood, Eiland...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
256today.com

Take 28-Day Healthy Heart Challenge – for the health of it

HUNTSVILLE — We are just a heartbeat away from National Heart Health Month. Throughout February, Crestwood Medical Center is laying out its 28-day Healthy Heart Challenge. The challenge educates the community about heart health, reducing the risk of heart disease, and creating a heart healthy lifestyle. “At Crestwood, we...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
256today.com

Scam calls targeting utility customers

HUNTSVILLE — Huntsville Utilities is receiving numerous reports of scammers targeting residential and business customers. The scam is known as “Disconnection Deception,” according to a news release from Huntsville Utilities. The customer receives a call stating they are past due on their account and are about to...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Huntsville City Schools Press Conference on firearms on two school campuses

Community wants answers after two students found with guns in Huntsville City Schools. Community wants answers after two students found with guns in Huntsville City Schools. Net-zero residential development breaks ground in MidCity District. Updated: 11 hours ago. Wellory Living is being built in the MidCity District and is expected...
HUNTSVILLE, AL

