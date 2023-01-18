Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fashion Icon and "Original Supermodel" DiesDaily News NowSanta Barbara, CA
Authorities order everyone to leave town that's also home to Harry & Meghan due to bad weather and warnings of mudslidesVictorMontecito, CA
After a massive flood in California forced many to flee their homes, one little kid was carried awayMalek SherifMontecito, CA
Ellen DeGeneres shares Montecito evacuation footage of rising flood watersMalek SherifMontecito, CA
Legendary Actor Concedes Defeat In Tight Election RunoffNews Breaking LIVEOjai, CA
Related
Santa Barbara Edhat
Fundraiser Created for Victim in Fatal Stearns Wharf Shooting
An online fundraiser has been created to support the family of a Camarillo man who was killed on Stearns Wharf last month. Robert Dion Gutierrez, 52 of Camarillo, was on Stearns Wharf on the evening of December 9, 2022 when he sustained a single gunshot wound. According to the Santa Barbara Police Department, he was an innocent bystander when the shooting occurred.
sitelinesb.com
A-List Boutique to Open in Montecito’s Upper Village
••• And Kismet is returning to its plan for an annex in the storefront across from the Montecito Village Grocery; it briefly opened there before subletting to Santa Ynez General for a pop-up. This time, the space will offer “an expanded collection of bras and underwear and lingerie,” says founder Lindsey Eckardt. “Our original store next to the post office will stay loungewear, pajamas, and fine jewelry.” The annex opens the week of February 6.
kclu.org
Legendary rock star David Crosby dies; the longtime Santa Barbara County resident was 81
An iconic rock star who lived in Santa Barbara County has died. David Crosby passed away Thursday, as the result of a long illness. The singer-songwriter who was a part of two of the biggest bands of the 1960s: Crosby, Stills and Nash, and the Byrds. His career spanned six...
Santa Barbara Independent
No Farms to Condos, Says Goleta
“As a farmer, the best thing you can raise is condos,” said Stuart Kasdin, riffing on the truism about the value of land in the Golden State. Kasdin is a councilmember for the City of Goleta, which just sent its revised Housing Element report to the state, well ahead of the February 15 deadline. But as a small city on the coast surrounded by the County of Santa Barbara, it’s waging another battle to save nearby agricultural lands and open spaces.
Daily Nexus
Finally! Isla Vista introduces 69 block
Nice! After years of anticipation, Isla Vista’s westward expansion has finally manifested its destiny: the completion of the infamous 69 block. After so long with just the 65, 66, 67 and 68 blocks, the housing crisis ruthlessly pressed on, prompting community leaders to get creative with solutions. Sources say...
calcoasttimes.com
Police chase starts in Santa Maria, ends at Arroyo Grande Chevron
A woman led officers on a chase from Santa Maria to Arroyo Grande Tuesday night, culminating with her arrest at a Chevron station. [KSBY]. Shortly before 11 p.m., the woman headed northbound on Highway 101 with several officers in pursuit, according to scanner traffic. The woman did not pull over, and continued northbound from Santa Barbara County into San Luis Obispo County.
Four false bomb threats cause disruption to emergency services in Santa Barbara
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.– Four false bomb threats involving local schools and businesses have been reported in the past 24 hours, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department. The post Four false bomb threats cause disruption to emergency services in Santa Barbara appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Multi Vehicle and Pedestrian Collision in Orcutt
Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to a three vehicle collision involving a pedestrian in Orcutt Wednesday evening. At 7:46 p.m., crews responded to the intersection of Highway 135 and Foster Road. Two sedans and one SUV collided resulting in an injured female pedestrian who was transported to Marian Regional Medical...
Convicted killer now charged with murder of Camarillo plumber found dead in Santa Monica Mountains
A convicted killer released two years ago is now being charged with the murder of a Camarillo plumber who went missing last summer and was found by hikers in the Santa Monica Mountains. Investigators said he was murdered for financial gain.
LA County deputy dies after shooting self at Santa Clarita bar
A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputy has died after shooting himself at a bar in Santa Clarita, Eyewitness News has learned.
syvnews.com
Santa Barbara County emergency office 'grateful' area was added to disaster declaration
Santa Barbara County has been added to the federal major disaster declaration previously issued for the state, which will allow individuals to seek assistance for debris removal, emergency protective measures and other help. The amendment adding the county was approved Tuesday, a county spokeswoman said. San Luis Obispo County was...
KTLA.com
1 dead, 1 critically injured in Ventura County crash
A three-car crash in Moorpark has left one person dead and another in critical condition. The Friday morning crash left Moorpark Road closed between Reed and Tierra Rejada roads, the Ventura County Fire Department said. The California Highway Patrol is investigating the crash, which also involved a third person who...
kclu.org
Woman who was found dead under a highway bridge in Ventura County is identified
Authorities have identified a woman who was found dead under a highway bridge in Ventura County. Police and the CHP were called to the Ash Street pedestrian bridge over Highway 101 in Ventura Monday night, by reports of a possibly deceased person. They found a woman sitting under the bridge. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Tesla security camera captures man vandalizing car in Ventura County
A Ventura County man was arrested on Tuesday after security footage recorded by the Tesla he was vandalizing was posted on social media. The suspect was identified as Douglas Kennett, 55, from Newbury Park by the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office. The incident happened on Jan. 8 at a parking lot near 541 South Reino Road […]
23-year-old man arrested minutes after breaking into Isla Vista home and holding victim down
Deputies arrested a 23-year-old man on felony charges minutes after he broke into a victim's residence and held her down, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office. The post 23-year-old man arrested minutes after breaking into Isla Vista home and holding victim down appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Watch Vandenberg loudly launch first SpaceX rocket of 2023 after multiple delays
The rocket launch could be heard in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.
Comments / 0