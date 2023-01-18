Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The second richest person in ArkansasLuay RahilBentonville, AR
The Strange Case of 5 Children Disappearing Without a Trace After a Mysterious FireZoe DixonFayetteville, AR
Highly-anticipated new restaurant now open in ArkansasKristen WaltersFayetteville, AR
Behind-the-Scenes Look at Walmart's History at the MuseumKiki AlbaBentonville, AR
10 Northwest Arkansas Jobs That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbyFayetteville, AR
Arkansas freshman guard Nick Smith, Jr. back with teammates at practice facility, back on the bench for Ole Miss game
LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas freshman guard Nick Smith, Jr. (right knee management) was back with his Razorbacks teammates at the practice facility this week and he’ll be back on the bench with the team for Saturday’s home game against Ole Miss at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, according to a source.
Alabama keeps rolling, picks up first win at Missouri since 2019
Fourth-ranked Alabama defeated Missouri, 85-64, on Saturday in Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Mo. The Crimson Tide claimed its eighth straight victory and moved to 6-0 in true road games this season as Alabama advanced to 17-2 (7-0 SEC). For the first time in Nate Oats’ tenure as head coach, the Tide won its first game at Missouri since a 10-point win on Jan. 16, 2019.
Nimari Burnett makes early return in Alabama's win at Missouri
The Alabama men’s basketball team welcomed back an injured player faster than expected. In the Crimson Tide’s 85-64 win over Missouri on Saturday in Columbia, guard Nimari Burnett, who had been sidelined by a wrist injury since Dec. 13, returned to the floor. He checked in at the 13:17 mark of the first half and played five minutes in Alabama’s eighth straight win. Burnett didn’t score any points, going 0-for-2 from the field, but he pulled down two rebounds.
Anthony Black showing maturation at Arkansas
Arkansas basketball has an immensely talented but noticeably youthful roster, and both ends of the spectrum have shown so far this season. The goal for any program is to have young players operating like upperclassmen down the stretch when it matters most, and that maturation process with point guard Anthony Black appears to be well underway.
Everything Nate Oats said after Alabama's road win over Missouri
No. 4 Alabama defeated Missouri, 85-64, on Saturday at Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Mo. The Crimson Tide advanced to 17-2 (7-0 SEC) on the season to remain perfect in conference play, winning all seven games by double digits. After the road game, head coach Nate Oats spoke to reporters via Zoom. Below is everything he said following the 21-point win over the Tigers.
Razorbacks showing promise with perimeter shooting
Arkansas (13-6, 2-5 SEC) needed a win in the worst way on Saturday, and a sputtering Ole Miss squad served as the sacrificial lamb for the Razorbacks in Fayetteville. While it will take far more than rolling over the Rebels to convince folks the Hogs are back, there is a promising pattern developing when it comes to the perimeter shooting to keep an eye on.
Lady Vols to square off with Missouri on Sunday
With every Tennessee win in SEC play to stay perfect, the target gets bigger. The players know this, and so does the head coach, who rightfully noted that the Lady Vols have always been the hunted. Tennessee (15-6, 7-0) will tip off against Missouri (14-5, 3-3) at 3:02 p.m. Eastern...
Hogs Didn't Hire Dan Enos for Playcalling but Other Things
Sam Pittman didn't dump Kendal Briles, but probably tired of wandering eyes.
Charges removed for former Razorback Slusher
The charges for former Arkansas Razorback Myles Slusher will be removed from his record as long as he doesn't have any new offenses.
thv11.com
Multiple meteor sightings reported across Northwest Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — What looks to be a meteor was seen across Northwest Arkansas and into Oklahoma early Friday morning. In videos sent to 5NEWS, a bright light glides across the sky. The National Weather Service in Tulsa said they received several reports of a meteor that occurred over...
abc17news.com
Tracking snow tonight, another system to watch next week
TODAY: We kick off the weekend dry, with clouds gradually filling back in. Temperatures still reach the mid-40s this afternoon thanks to warm southerly winds. TONIGHT: Light rain will arrive at the earliest at 6 p.m. in western Missouri, quickly switching to snow in our far northern counties. A more gradual changeover is expected further south, with precip favoring rainfall in Jefferson City and areas southward.
KHBS
Lincoln cancels 2023 Arkansas Apple Festival
LINCOLN, Ark. — Lincoln, Arkansas, won't host its annual apple festival in 2023. The Lincoln Community Building is being torn down, and it's not safe to have the festival while demolition is going on, said Rhonda Hulse, the festival chair. More than 20,000 people usually attend the festival, which...
abc17news.com
Tracking weekend snow before possibly more next week
Tonight: Overnight lows cool to the mid-20s as winds switch out of the southwest eventually. Skies become partly cloudy. Tomorrow: The morning starts off mostly cloudy before a wintery mix of rain, sleet, and snow pulls into the western portion of Central Missouri after 3 pm slowly spready east become more widespread into the overnight hours. Northern portions of the viewing area from Jefferson City and up will see mostly snow with cooler temperatures. highs warm into the lower 40s.
southarkansassun.com
Hundreds Of Deer Carcasses Dumped In Arkansas Prompts Investigation
The hundreds of deer carcasses dumped on a landowner’s property in Arkansas have prompted an investigation. The investigation was launched by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and Arkansas Game and Fish Commission. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, together with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, launched an investigation...
Arkansas man who propped feet on Pelosi office desk testifies
WASHINGTON — An Arkansas man testified Thursday that he was “going with the flow” when he propped up his feet on a desk in then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office, posing for photographs that made him one of the most memorable figures from the U.S. Capitol riot two years ago.
20-year-old Columbia resident identified as victim in deadly Osage Beach shooting
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KMIZ) Micah Aman, 20, of Columbia was identified as the victim in a deadly shooting in Osage Beach Friday night. The Osage Police Department is investigating after a Friday evening shooting left one person dead and another hurt. Police were called to the 4100 block of Sunset Drive around 8:25 p.m. Devin The post 20-year-old Columbia resident identified as victim in deadly Osage Beach shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KHBS
Arkansas board decides not to decertify or ban former Crawford County election chair
VAN BUREN, Ark. — A state board decided Wednesday against decertifying the former chairman of the Crawford County Election Commission or banning him from working future elections. The Arkansas Board of Election Commissioners met in Little Rock to decide what punishment Bill Coleman should receive for taking canceled absentee...
Kait 8
Barnett’s opening statement causes both sides to file
GRAVETTE, Ark. (KAIT) - Richard Barnett, 62, of Gravette will return to court on Jan. 17 but first, both sides of the trial filed documents with the court over the defense’s opening statement. “It has long been the rule that the opening statement ‘is not an occasion for argument,’”...
lakeexpo.com
UPDATE: Police Still Puzzled Over Friday Night's Fatal Shooting, As Investigation Continues
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. — Osage Beach Detectives are investigating the shooting that occurred on Friday, Jan. 21, and what led up to it. But for now, there seem to be more questions than answers. What police have confirmed — and made public — are the identities of the two...
Arkansas garage door company owner pleads to tax evasion
BENTON COUNTY, Ark. - A Bella Vista, Arkansas man pleaded guilty today to trying to evade the assessment of federal income taxes.
