The Alabama men’s basketball team welcomed back an injured player faster than expected. In the Crimson Tide’s 85-64 win over Missouri on Saturday in Columbia, guard Nimari Burnett, who had been sidelined by a wrist injury since Dec. 13, returned to the floor. He checked in at the 13:17 mark of the first half and played five minutes in Alabama’s eighth straight win. Burnett didn’t score any points, going 0-for-2 from the field, but he pulled down two rebounds.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 13 HOURS AGO