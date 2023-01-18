Read full article on original website
Driver appears in court after crash that killed Mission mother, injured family
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The suspected driver in a drunk-driving crash that left a mother dead and family hospitalized was arraigned Friday afternoon. Jose Martin Vela was arrested on one count of intoxication manslaughter, one count of accident involving death, three counts of accident involving serious bodily injury, three counts of accident involving personal injury, […]
Bond set for suspect in fatal Mission hit-and-run
A man accused of causing a deadly hit-and-run crash in Mission faced a judge Friday. Jose Martin Vela faces 10 charges, including intoxication manslaughter, three counts of intoxication assault and three counts of leaving the scene of an accident. Bond for Vela was set at $1,705,000. A Mission police officer...
Rancho Viejo police seek tips after trailer stolen
RANCHO VIEJO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Rancho Viejo Police Department is seeking information from the public about vehicles allegedly involved in a theft of a trailer. The alleged theft happened between Jan. 18-19 at the Rancho Nuevo area, police stated. “These vehicles have been linked to the theft of a trailer and attempted theft of […]
Driver arrested in connection with fatal hit-and-run crash in Mission released from hospital
A driver facing multiple charges in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash in Mission that killed a 37-year-old mother was released from the hospital, according to a spokesperson with the Mission Police Department. The unidentified driver was arrested and hospitalized early Monday morning after fleeing the scene of a crash,...
Two dead, four injured in Harlingen crash, police say
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two people have died and another four have been injured in a fatal crash Friday, according to police. The three-vehicle incident involved a semi and happened at 25340 FM 106, according to Sgt. Larry Moore, of the Harlingen Police Department. Two people died at the scene and four others are injured, […]
Mission PD: Drunken driver hit family, killing mother and hospitalizing father, children
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An investigation is underway in Mission after a family was hit by a suspected drunken driver — leaving a mother dead, and a father and three children hospitalized, police said. At 12:46 a.m. Monday, an officer at the 1000 block of E. Solar Drive...
Woman accused of buying counterfeit windshield stickers and license plates arrested
A 47-year-old woman accused of buying counterfeit windshield stickers and license plates was arrested Wednesday, according to a news release from the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office. A Cameron County Sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop on a Ford Escape at the intersection of Frontage and Williams Road in San...
Woman Arrested After Crash Tips Over USPS Truck In Weslaco
A woman is facing charges after a crash caused a U.S. Postal Service truck to overturn in Weslaco. The truck was hit from behind Thursday morning near Pike Boulevard and FM- 1015, causing it to tip over on its side. The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
Wanted Harris County man arrested in Olmito
OLMITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Sheriff’s Office deputies have arrested a man who was wanted in Harris County, authorities say. Rudy Villagran was detained at the U.S. Border Patrol Station in Olmito on Thursday for an outstanding warrant of arrest on a charge of indecency with a child/sexual contact out of Harris County, a […]
Harlingen police: Two dead in 'major' vehicle collision
Two people are dead following what Harlingen police called a "major" vehicle collision. The Harlingen Police Department is investigating the fatal crash on FM 106, east of FM 509. Two people involved in the collision are deceased, Harlingen police spokesman Sgt. Larry Moore said. Motorists are asked to avoid FM...
Suspects in Starr County shooting arrested near Houston
Two suspects wanted in connection with a New Year's shooting in Starr County were arrested near the city of Houston, the Starr County Sheriff's Office announced. Heliberto Clarke and Earon Clark are in the custody of the Pasadena Police Department on multiple charges following a shooting that occurred in the city of Escobares at the beginning of the year.
Exclusive: Mission family faces hardships after crash that killed mom, injured dad
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Rio Grande Valley family is seeking the community’s support after a suspected drunk driving crash killed a Mission family’s mother, injured the children and left the father in critical condition this week. “It’s shocking,” said Ashley Chavez. “You see it on the news every day. You see that it happens […]
Police: Man arrested for stalking after he’s allegedly found ‘prowling’ next door
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A McAllen man was arrested on stalking charges after a woman found him following her next door, according to police. Samuel Garza was arrested on charges of stalking Sunday, Hidalgo County Jail records show. A probable cause affidavit obtained by ValleyCentral said that Garza had been harassing and following a woman […]
BPD: Man broke into business, stole four catalytic converters
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was taken into custody Thursday after allegedly stealing catalytic converters in Brownsville, police said. John Anthony Garza, 31, was charged with four counts of theft of catalytic converters and burglary of a building, according to the Brownsville Police Department. At about 3:30 a.m. Jan. 7, Brownsville police responded to […]
One-vehicle crash causes brief power outage in Mission
The Mission Police Department continues to investigate a one-vehicle crash that knocked out power in the area for a few hours. The accident happened at around noon on Saturday along 5-mile Road west of Taylor Road when a driver lost control of his vehicle and hit two utility poles. The...
Brownsville man accused of filing false police report arrested
A Brownsville man accused of filing a false police report was arrested Wednesday, according to a news release from the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office. On Tuesday, deputies responded to the intersection of FM1847 and Palo Verde in reference to an aggravated robbery. When deputies arrived at the location, they...
Two more arrested after New Year’s Day shooting in Starr County
ESCOBARES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two additional suspects were arrested in connection to a New Year’s Day shooting that injured three in Escobares. The suspects were found in near Houston. On New Year’s Day, three people were injured after several vehicles arrived at a residence in Escobares, followed by a man discharging a firearm and fleeing […]
Drunken driver found hiding under truck, McAllen police say
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police have arrested a San Juan man who they have accused of fleeing an accident after driving while intoxicated. Eric Omar Cantu was arrested Sunday on charges of intoxication assault with vehicle causing serious bodily injury and accident involving serious bodily injury, according to Hidalgo County Jail records. A criminal […]
Weslaco PD: Two women, two juveniles arrested after burglarizing vehicles
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two women and two juveniles have been arrested after several vehicle burglaries were reported on the city’s northwest side, police said Tuesday. Clarissa Evangelina Aguirre, 17; Perla Berenice Balderas, 17; were arrested Tuesday; and two unidentified juveniles were detained Jan. 13, according to police, who noted that Aguirre and Balderas were […]
Brownsville man hits officer with a ladder, police say
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man has been arrested after he allegedly hit an officer with a ladder, according to the Brownsville Police Department. Oscar Gerardo Velasquez, 30, was taken into police custody Jan. 13 at the 9400 block of U.S. Highway 281 on charges of aggravated assault on a peace officer, resisting arrest and […]
