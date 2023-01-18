Read full article on original website
Alabama keeps rolling, picks up first win at Missouri since 2019
Fourth-ranked Alabama defeated Missouri, 85-64, on Saturday in Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Mo. The Crimson Tide claimed its eighth straight victory and moved to 6-0 in true road games this season as Alabama advanced to 17-2 (7-0 SEC). For the first time in Nate Oats’ tenure as head coach, the Tide won its first game at Missouri since a 10-point win on Jan. 16, 2019.
Nimari Burnett makes early return in Alabama's win at Missouri
The Alabama men’s basketball team welcomed back an injured player faster than expected. In the Crimson Tide’s 85-64 win over Missouri on Saturday in Columbia, guard Nimari Burnett, who had been sidelined by a wrist injury since Dec. 13, returned to the floor. He checked in at the 13:17 mark of the first half and played five minutes in Alabama’s eighth straight win. Burnett didn’t score any points, going 0-for-2 from the field, but he pulled down two rebounds.
Anthony Black showing maturation at Arkansas
Arkansas basketball has an immensely talented but noticeably youthful roster, and both ends of the spectrum have shown so far this season. The goal for any program is to have young players operating like upperclassmen down the stretch when it matters most, and that maturation process with point guard Anthony Black appears to be well underway.
Everything Nate Oats said after Alabama's road win over Missouri
No. 4 Alabama defeated Missouri, 85-64, on Saturday at Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Mo. The Crimson Tide advanced to 17-2 (7-0 SEC) on the season to remain perfect in conference play, winning all seven games by double digits. After the road game, head coach Nate Oats spoke to reporters via Zoom. Below is everything he said following the 21-point win over the Tigers.
Razorbacks showing promise with perimeter shooting
Arkansas (13-6, 2-5 SEC) needed a win in the worst way on Saturday, and a sputtering Ole Miss squad served as the sacrificial lamb for the Razorbacks in Fayetteville. While it will take far more than rolling over the Rebels to convince folks the Hogs are back, there is a promising pattern developing when it comes to the perimeter shooting to keep an eye on.
Lady Vols to square off with Missouri on Sunday
With every Tennessee win in SEC play to stay perfect, the target gets bigger. The players know this, and so does the head coach, who rightfully noted that the Lady Vols have always been the hunted. Tennessee (15-6, 7-0) will tip off against Missouri (14-5, 3-3) at 3:02 p.m. Eastern...
SEC releases statement on missed call during Arkansas-Missouri game
The Southeastern Conference has released an official statement regarding a missed call during the final minute of Arkansas' road loss against Missouri on Wednesday night. Razorback guard Davonte Davis was called for an offensive foul with 43 seconds remaining in the game, a call that would have been overturned had the play been reviewed properly.
