Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bill Miller BBQ has a secret menu. Have you tried any of these special items?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Has Whataburger changed since it was acquired by an out-of-state corporation?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Man killed after violent dispute with 54-year-old woman in Corpus ChristiEdy ZooCorpus Christi, TX
This Portland football star is giving away millionsAsh JurbergPortland, TX
Devastating fire destroys Corpus Christi home, leaves family homelessEdy ZooCorpus Christi, TX
Related
Check out This 30 Minute 5.5 Pound Taco Challenge in South Tx
If you are a foodie that doesn't care about caloric intake we have found a massive food challenge for you in South Texas! This is called the Super Sinzronizada Challenge and you can get it at Alicia's Su Cocina in Pharr, Texas. The Taco for this challenge weighs in at a whopping 5.5 pounds and contains a single 1 lb tortilla filled with 2 lbs of beef, 1.5 lbs of mixed mozzarella and cheddar cheese, and 1 lb of refried beans. According to the below post, if you can finish this challenge in 30 minutes you will get $500.00. Do you have what it takes?
Spay, neuter grant targets seven county area with overflow of dogs, cats
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Marley and her owner Shelly Scott took advantage of the free spay and neuter program at the People Assisting Animal Control (PAAC) vet clinic in town. A $125,000 grant from the Coastal Bend Community Foundation is paying to allow some residents in the surrounding area...
New Pet Supplies Plus store in Moore Plaza embraces community as neighbors
Local entrepreneurs Brian and Matt Barrett explain how customers are called 'neighbors' in order to build a closer relationship with the community.
Family, friends will gather Saturday to honor the life of motorcyclist killed last Friday
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It was last Friday when a deadly crash claimed the life of a motorcycle driver on Ocean Drive -- now, that man's family is coming together to remember him. Corpus Christi police told 3NEWS that 27-year-old Austin Gonzalez was not at fault in the crash...
portasouthjetty.com
Seen from the air
Photographed from a small plane on a recent day, a large area has been cleared for construction of the Blue Marlin Subdivision, just north of The Texan store in Port Aransas. The subdivision is to be on 24.5 acres of land between 11th Street (on the left side of this photo) and State Highway 361 (on the right side of […]
Santa Gertrudis Academy Softball add champion staff
After getting knocked out of the postseason a little earlier than usual, Santa Gertrudis Academy called in some new reinforcements to the coaching staff. "I got a call from coach De Los Santos. Me and Sadie Castillo, which is the pitching coach here kind of decided to take it at the same time," said Kennedy Silva, the Santa Gertrudis Academy assistant softball coach. She was also on the 2018 State Championship softball team.
Nueces County leaders hit pause on new Bob Hall Pier plans to reevaluate finances
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County leaders decided to table an update on the new Bob Hall Pier. Bob Hall Pier was heavily damaged when Hurricane Hannah hit the Coastal Bend in 2020. Since then, county officials have worked on getting it back up. However, that process will still...
portasouthjetty.com
New rules could happen for carts, STRs
New rules could be coming for golf carts and short-term rentals in Port Aransas. The City of Port Aransas’ Ad-Hoc Short-Term Rental Working Group and Ad-Hoc Golf Cart Working Group have come up with recommendations for City Council to consider. At its meeting Jan. 19, the Port Aransas City Council is expected to discuss and take action on several recommendations […]
KIII TV3
Future of the Corpus Christi Fire Department
Within the past month and a half. the fire chiefs for both Corpus Christi fire and Emergency Services District 2 have both retired.
Man arrested for murder of woman in Rockport
ARANSAS COUNTY, Texas — A man was arrested for murder after a woman was found dead in the middle of a street, according to the Aransas County Sheriff's Office. The woman, who was identified as Kari Vaughn, was found on Corpus Christi St. in Rockport on Jan. 16 after someone saw her and called 911. Vaughn was treated by EMS at the scene and rushed to a nearby emergency room where she was pronounced dead, officials said.
Navy/Army Credit Union Changes Name
, Many customers may have been completely surprised, but they shouldn’t be. Navy/Army Credit Union announced last November they would be changing names, issuing a press release explaining why. The branch at 2442 W. Wheeler Ave. already has new signage. “The 67-year-old credit union is ready to Rally,” the company’s announcement late last year began. “NavyArmy Community Credit Union, an organization that serves over 215,000 members in South Texas and the Rio Grande Valley, officially announced its new today: Rally Credit Union (RCU). “We’re excited to finally reveal the name publicly,” said Gerry Morrow, President/CEO of NavyArmy. “It’s been a long journey,...
Corpus Christi attorney to file wrongful death lawsuit on behalf of family of Earl Moore Jr.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi-based attorney Bob Hilliard, with Hilliard Martinez Gonzales LLP, along with well-known civil rights attorney Ben Crump, have been retained by the family of Earl Moore Jr. Officials said Moore, 35, died due to the way he was treated by paramedics during a medical emergency in Springfield, Illinois.
Wild Police Chase Through Aransas Pass Ends with Arrest
, Most everyone in the center of Aransas Pass heard the sirens Tuesday night, January 10, or witnessed the wild police chase through several neighborhoods, many commenting on the spectacle through the Aransas Pass Community page on Facebook. “Get on the ground, (expletive). Get on the ground, now!” two Texas Department of Public Safety State Troopers are heard shouting at Charles Tucker, age 59 of Aransas Pass after a multi-jurisdictional pursuit ended near the home of Laurie Fleischman who posted dramatic footage, she recorded on her smartphone of his capture to the social media group. One Trooper twice fired what witnesses...
'Critically missing' child found after mom takes him from Corpus Christi
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The U.S. Marshals Service, FBI and other law agencies have safely found "critically missing" child, 8-year-old Edwin Buskirk II. Both Edwin and his mother Rebecca Buskirk, also known as Rebecca Raj, were found Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the southern border of Mexico, state of Chiapas.
Local man sentenced to life in prison for attempting to light a man on fire
58-year-old Layne Derouen was sentenced to life in prison for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and 50 years for possession of a controlled substance.
southtexascommunitynews.com
Roadside Stop Finds Syringe Loaded with Fentanyl-Heroin
ARANSAS PASS (News Release) - Aransas Pass Police Officer Steve Torres was monitoring an area known for illegal activity when a motorist passed by him whom he recognized. The motorist was known for driving without a driver's license. After observing an additional traffic violation, Officer Torres stopped the motorist and performed a roadside investigation.
Comments / 0