Hampton County, SC

Alex Murdaugh murder trial: How to watch

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WSAV) – All eyes will be on the small South Carolina town of Walterboro come Monday morning when jury selection begins in the double murder trial of disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh. Murdaugh is charged with murder in the June 2021 killings of his wife, Maggie, and youngest son, Paul, who were found shot […]
WALTERBORO, SC
WHAT TO EXPECT: Alex Murdaugh trial to begin Monday

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - Former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh’s highly-anticipated murder trial will begin with jury selection Monday morning in Walterboro. A Colleton County grand jury indicted Murdaugh on two counts of murder and two counts of possessing a firearm during the commission of a violent crime in the June 7, 2021, shooting deaths of his wife, 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh and their youngest son, 22-year-old Paul Murdaugh. The indictments allege he allegedly used two different weapons, a rifle on his wife and a shotgun on his son.
WALTERBORO, SC
Photos: Murdaugh filing provides new details about murders

The legal team for disbarred attorney and accused murderer Alex Murdaugh is providing more insight into the night that his wife Margaret and youngest son Paul were killed at their Colleton County property. Photos: Murdaugh filing provides new details about …. The legal team for disbarred attorney and accused murderer...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
In small town, Murdaugh jury selection could be tough

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The murder trial for disgraced former attorney Alex Murdaugh is set to begin January 23 in Colleton County. Murdaugh — a well-known figure who descends from a legal dynasty that oversaw the area for over a century — is accused of fatally shooting his wife Margaret and youngest son Paul at their family property in June of 2021.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
Jasper County mother reflects on loss of son one year later

It has been just over a year since Deanna Frazier and Andraye Robinson lost their 5-year-old son, DeAndre Robinson. The couple remembered him in a special way this past December at the exact time their son passed away on Dec. 28, 2021. Robinson died after a bullet came through the...
JASPER COUNTY, SC
Driver injured in Beaufort County crash

BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) – A single-vehicle crash left a driver injured in Beaufort County Thursday morning. According to the Burton Fire District, the incident happened on Anns Point Road near Perry Clear Drive just before 9 a.m. Emergency crews arrived on the scene to find a heavily damaged SUV that collided with a tree off […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
CRIME REPORTS: 1/19/2023

01/11/23-WALTERBORO: At approximately 7:31 p.m. an officer responded to Proctor Street regarding a stolen bike. 01/12/23-WALTERBORO: An officer responded to Southland regarding items being stolen from an apartment. 01/12/23-WALTERBORO: An officer responded to Briarleaf Circle regarding two vehicles shooting at each other while traveling down industrial Road. One of the...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
Three-vehicle accident leaves one person dead in Barnwell County

BARNWELL COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – One person is dead following a three-vehicle accident that occurred in Barnwell County Friday night. According to Master Trooper James Miller with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash involved a 2015 Chevrolet Equinox SUV, 2015 Ford F150 truck and a 2015 Ford F250 truck. The three vehicles were traveling […]
BARNWELL COUNTY, SC
Graphic: Court documents reveal new details in Murdaugh murders

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A motion filed by Alex Murdaugh’s defense attorneys to block blood spatter testimony in his murder trial outlines new details about the night Maggie and Paul Murdaugh were killed. Alex Murdaugh is accused of shooting his wife and youngest son at their hunting...
Statesboro SWAT Called to Garden District Wednesday Night, Man Arrested for Criminal Trespass and Other Charges

Statesboro Police Department officers responded Wednesday night to the Garden District Apartments for an unwanted person. Dequar Stephenson was in his girlfriend’s apartment without her permission. Stephenson had active arrest warrants in Statesboro for Theft by Taking, Criminal Trespass, and a Felony Probation Violation warrant, as well as having been granted bond in Richland County, SC on a September 2021 arrest for murder. When officers arrived at the apartment, he closed the apartment door and refused to exit. A perimeter was then established, additional officers were brought in, and SWAT responded. After hours of trying to communicate with Stephenson and deploying gas, SWAT entered the apartment, but he had left through a window. A firearm was located inside the apartment that did not belong to the tenant and was seized by detectives. Officers began searching for Stephenson, and he was found hiding in an apartment at Cambridge the Pines on Lanier Drive. He was arrested without incident and charged with theft by taking, criminal trespass damage to property, and felony probation violation. He remains in the Bulloch County Jail awaiting further judicial action.
STATESBORO, GA

