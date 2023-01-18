Read full article on original website
Related
WJCL
Fate of Moselle property where Maggie and Paul Murdaugh were shot and killed is in courts hands
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. — Disgraced and disbarred South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh is set to stand trial next week over the murders of his wife, Maggie and son, Paul. The two were found shot dead at their Colleton County property back in 2021. Maggie and Paul Murdaugh are not...
Lights, camera, trial: All eyes on Alex Murdaugh as a small South Carolina city prepares for a 'circus'
WALTERBORO, S.C. — Hotel rooms have been booked for weeks in this small South Carolina city, about 50 miles west of Charleston, where some residents have advertised their homes on Airbnb for hundreds of dollars a night. In a parking lot across from the Colleton County Courthouse, food trucks...
WJCL
What happened to Stephen Smith? Mother hopes info from Murdaugh case will give her answers
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. — Sandy Smith wakes up every morning thinking about her son Stephen and her search for answers. "They said he was shot in the head, then it turned to it was a hit and run and then it was beat up," said Sandy Smith. "So the story just kept changing."
Alex Murdaugh murder trial: How to watch
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WSAV) – All eyes will be on the small South Carolina town of Walterboro come Monday morning when jury selection begins in the double murder trial of disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh. Murdaugh is charged with murder in the June 2021 killings of his wife, Maggie, and youngest son, Paul, who were found shot […]
WMBF
WHAT TO EXPECT: Alex Murdaugh trial to begin Monday
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - Former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh’s highly-anticipated murder trial will begin with jury selection Monday morning in Walterboro. A Colleton County grand jury indicted Murdaugh on two counts of murder and two counts of possessing a firearm during the commission of a violent crime in the June 7, 2021, shooting deaths of his wife, 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh and their youngest son, 22-year-old Paul Murdaugh. The indictments allege he allegedly used two different weapons, a rifle on his wife and a shotgun on his son.
live5news.com
Lowcountry attorney offers insight into high-profile Alex Murdaugh murder trial
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Six months after former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh was charged with killing his wife and son, his trial is set to begin on Monday in Colleton County. Typically, murder trials in South Carolina last a week or so. But Murdaugh’s double murder trial is expected to...
WJCL
Murdaugh housekeeper's wrongful death settlement led to the discovery of more financial crimes
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. — Gloria Satterfield, a humble, hardworking mother of two, was employed as a housekeeper and nanny for the Murdaugh family for two decades. And after her tragic trip and fall death at their home in 2018, she and her family became one of Alex’s many victims.
wspa.com
Photos: Murdaugh filing provides new details about murders
The legal team for disbarred attorney and accused murderer Alex Murdaugh is providing more insight into the night that his wife Margaret and youngest son Paul were killed at their Colleton County property. Photos: Murdaugh filing provides new details about …. The legal team for disbarred attorney and accused murderer...
WJCL
Murdaugh: Deadly boat crash, lawsuit, son's indictment preceded double homicide
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. — Feb. 24, 2019 was the night that put the Murdaugh family back in the spotlight and forever changed the family of Mallory Beach. Investigators say Paul Murdaugh was driving a boat under the influence with five other teenagers onboard, including Beach, when he crashed into a bridge near Parris Island.
counton2.com
In small town, Murdaugh jury selection could be tough
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The murder trial for disgraced former attorney Alex Murdaugh is set to begin January 23 in Colleton County. Murdaugh — a well-known figure who descends from a legal dynasty that oversaw the area for over a century — is accused of fatally shooting his wife Margaret and youngest son Paul at their family property in June of 2021.
blufftontoday.com
Jasper County mother reflects on loss of son one year later
It has been just over a year since Deanna Frazier and Andraye Robinson lost their 5-year-old son, DeAndre Robinson. The couple remembered him in a special way this past December at the exact time their son passed away on Dec. 28, 2021. Robinson died after a bullet came through the...
live5news.com
The crash that started it all: Deadly boat crash puts Murdaugh family into spotlight
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Following a deadly boat crash in 2019 with ties to a prominent Lowcountry family, disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh, along with his wife and two sons, would be thrust into a years-long saga of unveiled tragedies and criminal accusations. The Feb. 24, 2019 incident that left...
Ga. man charged after student splits his head open during attack outside fraternity house
STATESBORO, Ga. — A Georgia college student is facing battery charges after police say he attacked a fellow student outside of a fraternity house. Statesboro officers were called to the Sigma Nu Fraternity House at Georgia Southern University just after 1 a.m. on Jan. 13 to a report of a man who hit his head on the sidewalk.
Driver injured in Beaufort County crash
BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) – A single-vehicle crash left a driver injured in Beaufort County Thursday morning. According to the Burton Fire District, the incident happened on Anns Point Road near Perry Clear Drive just before 9 a.m. Emergency crews arrived on the scene to find a heavily damaged SUV that collided with a tree off […]
walterborolive.com
CRIME REPORTS: 1/19/2023
01/11/23-WALTERBORO: At approximately 7:31 p.m. an officer responded to Proctor Street regarding a stolen bike. 01/12/23-WALTERBORO: An officer responded to Southland regarding items being stolen from an apartment. 01/12/23-WALTERBORO: An officer responded to Briarleaf Circle regarding two vehicles shooting at each other while traveling down industrial Road. One of the...
Three-vehicle accident leaves one person dead in Barnwell County
BARNWELL COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – One person is dead following a three-vehicle accident that occurred in Barnwell County Friday night. According to Master Trooper James Miller with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash involved a 2015 Chevrolet Equinox SUV, 2015 Ford F150 truck and a 2015 Ford F250 truck. The three vehicles were traveling […]
WMBF
Graphic: Court documents reveal new details in Murdaugh murders
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A motion filed by Alex Murdaugh’s defense attorneys to block blood spatter testimony in his murder trial outlines new details about the night Maggie and Paul Murdaugh were killed. Alex Murdaugh is accused of shooting his wife and youngest son at their hunting...
foxwilmington.com
Police investigating if human remains found in Georgia belong to missing Wilmington woman
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The search for a missing North Carolina woman has turned into a homicide investigation as police recover human remains in Georgia and arrest a suspect in South Carolina. “He killed my baby,” said Bulla Brodzinski, KC Johnson’s partner. “I don’t know who this guy is...
BCSO searches for suspects who ran from wreck on St. Helena Island
ST. HELENA ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is looking for three people who ran away from deputies following a vehicle pursuit on St. Helena Island. Officials said around 3 p.m. Friday, deputies began to chase a Jeep Cherokee that subsequently crashed on Folly Road. Three people ran away from the […]
allongeorgia.com
Statesboro SWAT Called to Garden District Wednesday Night, Man Arrested for Criminal Trespass and Other Charges
Statesboro Police Department officers responded Wednesday night to the Garden District Apartments for an unwanted person. Dequar Stephenson was in his girlfriend’s apartment without her permission. Stephenson had active arrest warrants in Statesboro for Theft by Taking, Criminal Trespass, and a Felony Probation Violation warrant, as well as having been granted bond in Richland County, SC on a September 2021 arrest for murder. When officers arrived at the apartment, he closed the apartment door and refused to exit. A perimeter was then established, additional officers were brought in, and SWAT responded. After hours of trying to communicate with Stephenson and deploying gas, SWAT entered the apartment, but he had left through a window. A firearm was located inside the apartment that did not belong to the tenant and was seized by detectives. Officers began searching for Stephenson, and he was found hiding in an apartment at Cambridge the Pines on Lanier Drive. He was arrested without incident and charged with theft by taking, criminal trespass damage to property, and felony probation violation. He remains in the Bulloch County Jail awaiting further judicial action.
Comments / 1