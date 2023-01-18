ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Aransas, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

crossroadstoday.com

Former Victoria High School QB is the new head coach at Victoria East High School

VICTORIA, Texas –The Victoria Independent School District Athletic Department is excited to announce the appointment of Charlie Reeve as the new Boy’s Athletic Coordinator Head Football Coach at Victoria East High School, following board approval at the January 19 School Board Meeting. Reeves brings two decades of coaching experience to Victoria with 12 years at the college Division I level and nine years as a coordinator.
VICTORIA, TX
LoneStar 92

Check out This 30 Minute 5.5 Pound Taco Challenge in South Tx

If you are a foodie that doesn't care about caloric intake we have found a massive food challenge for you in South Texas! This is called the Super Sinzronizada Challenge and you can get it at Alicia's Su Cocina in Pharr, Texas. The Taco for this challenge weighs in at a whopping 5.5 pounds and contains a single 1 lb tortilla filled with 2 lbs of beef, 1.5 lbs of mixed mozzarella and cheddar cheese, and 1 lb of refried beans. According to the below post, if you can finish this challenge in 30 minutes you will get $500.00. Do you have what it takes?
PHARR, TX
Aransas Pass Progress

Navy/Army Credit Union Changes Name

, Many customers may have been completely surprised, but they shouldn’t be. Navy/Army Credit Union announced last November they would be changing names, issuing a press release explaining why. The branch at 2442 W. Wheeler Ave. already has new signage. “The 67-year-old credit union is ready to Rally,” the company’s announcement late last year began. “NavyArmy Community Credit Union, an organization that serves over 215,000 members in South Texas and the Rio Grande Valley, officially announced its new today: Rally Credit Union (RCU). “We’re excited to finally reveal the name publicly,” said Gerry Morrow, President/CEO of NavyArmy. “It’s been a long journey,...
ARANSAS PASS, TX
thebendmag.com

10 Best Restaurants for Takeout in Corpus Christi

Much to the dismay of our wallets, sometimes The Joy of Cooking eludes even the most devoted of home cooks. Whether it be the middle of the week grind or a lapse in culinary creativity, takeout can be the lifeblood of a busy schedule. Here are the local restaurants that strike the balance of convenience, comfort and quality in Corpus Christi.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Fatal crash claims life of one in Dewitt Co.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating an early morning head on crash that left one man dead in Dewitt County, west of Victoria. It happened about 6:30 on Highway 183 just north of Cooperative Way. A tractor trailer traveling southbound veered into the...
DEWITT COUNTY, TX
Aransas Pass Progress

Wild Police Chase Through Aransas Pass Ends with Arrest

, Most everyone in the center of Aransas Pass heard the sirens Tuesday night, January 10, or witnessed the wild police chase through several neighborhoods, many commenting on the spectacle through the Aransas Pass Community page on Facebook. “Get on the ground, (expletive). Get on the ground, now!” two Texas Department of Public Safety State Troopers are heard shouting at Charles Tucker, age 59 of Aransas Pass after a multi-jurisdictional pursuit ended near the home of Laurie Fleischman who posted dramatic footage, she recorded on her smartphone of his capture to the social media group. One Trooper twice fired what witnesses...
ARANSAS PASS, TX
KIII 3News

Man arrested for murder of woman in Rockport

ARANSAS COUNTY, Texas — A man was arrested for murder after a woman was found dead in the middle of a street, according to the Aransas County Sheriff's Office. The woman, who was identified as Kari Vaughn, was found on Corpus Christi St. in Rockport on Jan. 16 after someone saw her and called 911. Vaughn was treated by EMS at the scene and rushed to a nearby emergency room where she was pronounced dead, officials said.
ROCKPORT, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Two people transported to hospital following crash on S.W. Moody

VICTORIA, Texas – Around 4:20 p.m. Thursday two vehicles crashed along 1929 S.W. Moody St. south of Tristan St. and Business 77. Victoria Police said each vehicle had one occupant with no passengers in either vehicle. 22-year-old Caitlyn Reyna and 39-year-old Landon Smith, both Victoria residents, were taken to DeTar Hospital with serious injuries. VPD said that at the last...
VICTORIA, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Victoria Police officers save 40-year-old woman who overdosed at H-E-B on Rio Grande

VICTORIA, Texas – Saturday afternoon a 40-year-old woman overdosed at the H-E-B on Rio Grande, and Victoria Police Department officers were able to successfully revive her using Narcan. She was then transferred to an area hospital. There were no drugs found on her but VPD suspects she had overdosed on the drug fentanyl. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS...
VICTORIA, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Update: Vehicle crash on S.W. Moody Street leaves one dead, one in critical condition

Photo courtesy: Adam Seibel VICTORIA, Texas –  A vehicle crash that took place on S.W. Moody Street Thursday has left one person dead and one in critical condition at a Texas hospital. At approximately 4:20 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19, Victoria Police Department officers responded to the 1900 block of S.W. Moody St. in reference to a major motor vehicle...
VICTORIA, TX
southtexascommunitynews.com

Roadside Stop Finds Syringe Loaded with Fentanyl-Heroin

ARANSAS PASS (News Release) - Aransas Pass Police Officer Steve Torres was monitoring an area known for illegal activity when a motorist passed by him whom he recognized. The motorist was known for driving without a driver's license. After observing an additional traffic violation, Officer Torres stopped the motorist and performed a roadside investigation.

