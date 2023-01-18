ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opelika, AL

WTVM

WTVM Editorial 01/25/23: Persistence solved the case

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - It was a case we followed for 11 years, the case of a missing girl found dead, whose identity was unknown. Police and forensics experts never gave up on the 6-year-old girl they called Baby Jane Doe, even when the clues were almost non-existent. The Opelika...
OPELIKA, AL
WTVM

Defendants in 2022 Columbus murder of 17-year-old file for immunity

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - In 2022, The Columbus Police Department made an arrest in the murder of a 17-year-old girl. On March 31 of 2022, at approximately 6:50 p.m., officers responded to Staunton Drive in reference to shots fired. At the scene, officers discovered 17-year-old Markayla Marshall suffering from a gunshot wound.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Auburn police investigate after pedestrian killed on I-85

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn police are investigating a wreck that has left a pedestrian dead. The accident happened on January 24, at approximately 11:11 p.m., near the Moore’s Mill Overpass on I-85 in Auburn. Officials say the pedestrian was walking on the roadway in the southbound lane of...
AUBURN, AL
WTVM

Lagrange police investigate, clarify allegations against animal shelter

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - Lagrange police responded to a recent circulation of a social media post criticizing the conditions of animals at the Lagrange Animal Shelter. The accusations in the post include that a puppy died of parvo within fours hours of being adopted and that same puppy was beat by a staff member with a broomstick, according to a video.
LAGRANGE, GA
WTVM

Two separate car chases in Columbus ends with 1 arrested, 2 suspects escaping

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two separate police chases in Columbus by Georgia State Patrol (GSP) troopers ended with one suspect arrested and two escaping on Jan. 24. According to GSP, the first incident occurred when a trooper used emergency equipment to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle. Due to the driver refusing to stop, a chase began and lasted through several city streets.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Columbus police searching for suspect in multiple fraud crimes

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police ask for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted on fraud charges. Police say he is a suspect in several ongoing investigations involving what authorities call card cracking. The sergeant over financial crimes says the department has been seeing a pattern of...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Juvenile suspect arrested in south Columbus armed robberies, police say

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A juvenile suspect has been arrested in the last string of armed robberies in south Columbus, police say. On Jan. 24, the Columbus Police Department received reports of multiple armed robberies in the Victory Drive area. According to police, four businesses and one individual were robbed...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Crash cleared after two lanes blocked on I-85 in Opelika

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A semi-crash is clear after two lanes were blocked on I-85 in Opelika. According to officials, both southbound lanes were blocked on the interstate at exit 62 in Opelika due to a semi-truck crash. The scene is now all clear.
OPELIKA, AL
WTVM

SWAT Team presence on Bayberry Drive in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A heavy police presence has been spotted in east Columbus. Columbus SWAT Team and robbery detectives were spotted on Bayberry Drive. At this time, there are no official details on why authorities are on the scene. This is a developing story. Stay with News Leader 9...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Columbus police investigating a string of recent robberies

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are investigating a string of armed robberies along Victory Drive. They say multiple businesses were impacted, especially near Fort Benning Road. There is no official word on any arrests. However, stay with News Leader 9 as we gain more details.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Bones found behind Dunkin Donuts in 2021 ID’d as missing 41-year-old

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Authorities have found human remains and identified them as a missing Columbus man. Investigators say the remains belong to 41-year-old Matthew Turner. The bones were turned over to the Muscogee County Coroner’s Office in 2021, which sent them to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation headquarters for further investigation.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Two men arrested on multiple drug charges in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men on multiple drug charges. On Monday, January 23, members of the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation - along with the FBI, DEA, and Coweta County Sheriff’s Office - that led to the seizure of over 11 pounds of marijuana and a firearm.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Fortson man killed after struck by train in Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Fortson man is dead after his car was struck by a train in Phenix City. According to Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry Jr., the accident happened around 6:30 a.m. at 400 State Dock Road in Phenix City on January 23. The man has been...
PHENIX CITY, AL
WTVM

Wreck on I-185 NB leaves 1 lane blocked in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A car crash has left one lane blocked on I-185 in Columbus. The crash happened between the Manchester Expressway and Macon Road exits. It’s unknown at this time if there are any injuries reported. It’s also unknown what caused the wreck. Stay with us...
COLUMBUS, GA

