Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular Auburn business giving away free food on ThursdayAsh JurbergAuburn, AL
The Inventor Of A Multi-Billion Dollar Company Who Died Addicted And PennilessThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, GA
The Auburn Tigers' Challenging 2023 Football ScheduleJameson StewardAuburn, AL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ColumbusTed RiversColumbus, GA
“Her Kids Were Left By Themselves,” Family Says Missing Georgia Mother Would Never Leave Her Children AloneThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, GA
Related
WTVM
WTVM Editorial 01/25/23: Persistence solved the case
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - It was a case we followed for 11 years, the case of a missing girl found dead, whose identity was unknown. Police and forensics experts never gave up on the 6-year-old girl they called Baby Jane Doe, even when the clues were almost non-existent. The Opelika...
WTVM
WTVM Investigates: Does the punishment fit the crime? Efforts to increase eluding penalties
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Fleeing police - or eluding - is becoming a bigger problem for law enforcement with each passing year. The results can be deadly - and the chaos - wide reaching. Surprisingly, the penalties for this behavior are also light. WTVM News Leader 9 Investigates: police chases...
WTVM
Defendants in 2022 Columbus murder of 17-year-old file for immunity
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - In 2022, The Columbus Police Department made an arrest in the murder of a 17-year-old girl. On March 31 of 2022, at approximately 6:50 p.m., officers responded to Staunton Drive in reference to shots fired. At the scene, officers discovered 17-year-old Markayla Marshall suffering from a gunshot wound.
WTVM
Victim’s fiance pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter in 2020 murder
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An update on a bizarre Columbus murder case from 2020 where a 14-year-old boy is accused of killing his father’s fiancé with the dad also connected to her death. The father, 47-year old Joshuah Fredette, recently pleaded guilty to charges of voluntary manslaughter and...
WTVM
Auburn police investigate after pedestrian killed on I-85
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn police are investigating a wreck that has left a pedestrian dead. The accident happened on January 24, at approximately 11:11 p.m., near the Moore’s Mill Overpass on I-85 in Auburn. Officials say the pedestrian was walking on the roadway in the southbound lane of...
WTVM
Lagrange police investigate, clarify allegations against animal shelter
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - Lagrange police responded to a recent circulation of a social media post criticizing the conditions of animals at the Lagrange Animal Shelter. The accusations in the post include that a puppy died of parvo within fours hours of being adopted and that same puppy was beat by a staff member with a broomstick, according to a video.
WTVM
‘I pray that he suffers’: Amore Wiggins’ mother shares feelings toward child’s father
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “If you could talk to Mr. Vickerstaff, what would you say to him,” asks WTVM reporter Katrice Nolan. “I wouldn’t even know where to start. It always wondered in my mind, all the why’s but now it’s no justification, because now my child is gone,” says Wiggins.
WTVM
Two separate car chases in Columbus ends with 1 arrested, 2 suspects escaping
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two separate police chases in Columbus by Georgia State Patrol (GSP) troopers ended with one suspect arrested and two escaping on Jan. 24. According to GSP, the first incident occurred when a trooper used emergency equipment to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle. Due to the driver refusing to stop, a chase began and lasted through several city streets.
WTVM
Columbus police searching for suspect in multiple fraud crimes
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police ask for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted on fraud charges. Police say he is a suspect in several ongoing investigations involving what authorities call card cracking. The sergeant over financial crimes says the department has been seeing a pattern of...
WTVM
Juvenile suspect arrested in south Columbus armed robberies, police say
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A juvenile suspect has been arrested in the last string of armed robberies in south Columbus, police say. On Jan. 24, the Columbus Police Department received reports of multiple armed robberies in the Victory Drive area. According to police, four businesses and one individual were robbed...
WTVM
WATCH NOW: Mother of Baby Jane Doe speaks candidly in 1-on-1 interview
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - WTVM’s reporter Katrice Nolan spoke with Sherry Wiggins, mother of Amore Wiggins, better known as Opelika Baby Jane Doe, in a candid one-on-one interview. WATCH FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:. To donate to Amore Wiggins’ GoFundMe, click here.
WTVM
Crash cleared after two lanes blocked on I-85 in Opelika
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A semi-crash is clear after two lanes were blocked on I-85 in Opelika. According to officials, both southbound lanes were blocked on the interstate at exit 62 in Opelika due to a semi-truck crash. The scene is now all clear.
WTVM
1 person injured in shooting on Gentian Blvd. in Columbus, investigation underway
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One person is injured following a shooting on Gentian Blvd. in Columbus. According to authorities, the shooting occurred in the 3500 block of the road. There is no word on the individual’s condition, and no arrests have been made. Columbus police are still investigating. This...
WTVM
SWAT Team presence on Bayberry Drive in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A heavy police presence has been spotted in east Columbus. Columbus SWAT Team and robbery detectives were spotted on Bayberry Drive. At this time, there are no official details on why authorities are on the scene. This is a developing story. Stay with News Leader 9...
WTVM
Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office locate 80-year-old woman in Salem
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office located a missing woman. 80-year-old Rose Wald Rudd was last seen in the area of Lee Road 439 in Salem. Officials say Rudd has been found safe.
WTVM
Columbus police investigating a string of recent robberies
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are investigating a string of armed robberies along Victory Drive. They say multiple businesses were impacted, especially near Fort Benning Road. There is no official word on any arrests. However, stay with News Leader 9 as we gain more details.
WTVM
Bones found behind Dunkin Donuts in 2021 ID’d as missing 41-year-old
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Authorities have found human remains and identified them as a missing Columbus man. Investigators say the remains belong to 41-year-old Matthew Turner. The bones were turned over to the Muscogee County Coroner’s Office in 2021, which sent them to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation headquarters for further investigation.
WTVM
Two men arrested on multiple drug charges in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men on multiple drug charges. On Monday, January 23, members of the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation - along with the FBI, DEA, and Coweta County Sheriff’s Office - that led to the seizure of over 11 pounds of marijuana and a firearm.
WTVM
Fortson man killed after struck by train in Phenix City
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Fortson man is dead after his car was struck by a train in Phenix City. According to Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry Jr., the accident happened around 6:30 a.m. at 400 State Dock Road in Phenix City on January 23. The man has been...
WTVM
Wreck on I-185 NB leaves 1 lane blocked in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A car crash has left one lane blocked on I-185 in Columbus. The crash happened between the Manchester Expressway and Macon Road exits. It’s unknown at this time if there are any injuries reported. It’s also unknown what caused the wreck. Stay with us...
Comments / 0