Port Aransas, TX

KIII 3News

Man arrested for murder of woman in Rockport

ARANSAS COUNTY, Texas — A man was arrested for murder after a woman was found dead in the middle of a street, according to the Aransas County Sheriff's Office. The woman, who was identified as Kari Vaughn, was found on Corpus Christi St. in Rockport on Jan. 16 after someone saw her and called 911. Vaughn was treated by EMS at the scene and rushed to a nearby emergency room where she was pronounced dead, officials said.
ROCKPORT, TX
southtexascommunitynews.com

Roadside Stop Finds Syringe Loaded with Fentanyl-Heroin

ARANSAS PASS (News Release) - Aransas Pass Police Officer Steve Torres was monitoring an area known for illegal activity when a motorist passed by him whom he recognized. The motorist was known for driving without a driver's license. After observing an additional traffic violation, Officer Torres stopped the motorist and performed a roadside investigation.

