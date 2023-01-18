Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The second richest person in ArkansasLuay RahilBentonville, AR
The Strange Case of 5 Children Disappearing Without a Trace After a Mysterious FireZoe DixonFayetteville, AR
Highly-anticipated new restaurant now open in ArkansasKristen WaltersFayetteville, AR
Behind-the-Scenes Look at Walmart's History at the MuseumKiki AlbaBentonville, AR
10 Northwest Arkansas Jobs That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbyFayetteville, AR
Related
nwahomepage.com
Arkansas freshman guard Nick Smith, Jr. back with teammates at practice facility, back on the bench for Ole Miss game
LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas freshman guard Nick Smith, Jr. (right knee management) was back with his Razorbacks teammates at the practice facility this week and he’ll be back on the bench with the team for Saturday’s home game against Ole Miss at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, according to a source.
Razorbacks showing promise with perimeter shooting
Arkansas (13-6, 2-5 SEC) needed a win in the worst way on Saturday, and a sputtering Ole Miss squad served as the sacrificial lamb for the Razorbacks in Fayetteville. While it will take far more than rolling over the Rebels to convince folks the Hogs are back, there is a promising pattern developing when it comes to the perimeter shooting to keep an eye on.
nwahomepage.com
Some new offers go out at Arkansas’ Prospect Day
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has extended at least three new offers today during its Prospect Day. Pine Bluff Class of 2024 wide receiver Courtney Crutchfield, 6-2, 175, and Baton Rouge (La.) Catholic Class of 2026 safety Blaine Bradford, 6-3, 183, added the Razorbacks to their list of offers. In addition, Bentonville Class of 2024 wide receiver CJ Brown, 6-1, 180, also picked up an offer from the Hogs.
Behind Enemy Lines: Arkansas beat writer gives Hogs perspective on Ole Miss hoops matchup this weekend
Both Ole Miss and Arkansas will try to get a second SEC win this weekend when they square off in Fayetteville at Bud Walton Arena. Ahead of Saturday's matchup, Inside The Rebels caught up with Andrew Ellis of HawgSports.com (Arkansas 247Sports team site) to give an Arkansas perspective of what Ole Miss is up against.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Razorbacks Take Two Wins in Home Opener
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – In head coach Jay Udwadia’s coaching debut at Arkansas, the men’s tennis team (4-0) started out its home season with two wins in a doubleheader against Wichita State and Lamar. “The atmosphere was great. It was fun for the team to play in front...
Hogs Didn't Hire Dan Enos for Playcalling but Other Things
Sam Pittman didn't dump Kendal Briles, but probably tired of wandering eyes.
Maybe Dan Enos' Offenses Now Can Provide More Than .500 Record
New offensive coordinator will need better results than first time with Razorbacks.
nwahomepage.com
Arkansas set for big Prospect Day
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will hold its second Prospect Day of the month and this one appears to be loaded with talent. The group will include a mixture of some of Arkansas’ best in-state talent and then plenty from outside the state. Some talented quarterbacks are slated to at Arkansas on Saturday which is interesting in that it will be the first chance for virtually all of them to meet new offensive coordinator Dan Enos, who will also coach their position.
The second richest person in Arkansas
Walmart has a total number of 10,566 stores in the world. This outstanding success made the Walton family the wealthiest family in the world. Today, I will talk about the second richest person in the family who lives in Bentonville, Arkansas.
KHBS
Lincoln cancels 2023 Arkansas Apple Festival
LINCOLN, Ark. — Lincoln, Arkansas, won't host its annual apple festival in 2023. The Lincoln Community Building is being torn down, and it's not safe to have the festival while demolition is going on, said Rhonda Hulse, the festival chair. More than 20,000 people usually attend the festival, which...
southarkansassun.com
Hundreds Of Deer Carcasses Dumped In Arkansas Prompts Investigation
The hundreds of deer carcasses dumped on a landowner’s property in Arkansas have prompted an investigation. The investigation was launched by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and Arkansas Game and Fish Commission. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, together with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, launched an investigation...
Oldest elementary school in Arkansas to close
GARFIELD, Ark. — The Rogers School Board decided to close Garfield Elementary School on Tuesday. Open since 1888, the elementary school is the longest continually operating elementary school in the state of Arkansas, according to the city website. Superintendent Dr. Jeff Perry says, "We've conducted community forums, we've met...
Portion of Old Greenwood Road in Fort Smith to close for concrete work
A portion of Old Greenwood Road in Fort Smith will close on Jan. 25 for concrete work which could affect traffic.
Arkansas man who propped feet on Pelosi office desk testifies
WASHINGTON — An Arkansas man testified Thursday that he was “going with the flow” when he propped up his feet on a desk in then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office, posing for photographs that made him one of the most memorable figures from the U.S. Capitol riot two years ago.
Fort Smith church to provide prom dresses for high school students
FORT SMITH, Ark. — First United Methodist Church in Fort Smith will be hosting "Prom Closet," a prom dress donation event on April 1, that allows high school students to pick out free formalwear for prom. Prom Closet will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at First...
Silver Alert Issued For Missing 75-Year-Old Man From Arkansas
A Silver Alert has been activated by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol on behalf of the Sallisaw Police Department for a missing 75-year-old man. Police said David Mobley, 75, was last seen at around 4:30 p.m. Friday leaving the VA clinic in Fort Smith, Arkansas. Police said he is driving a...
KHBS
Arkansas board decides not to decertify or ban former Crawford County election chair
VAN BUREN, Ark. — A state board decided Wednesday against decertifying the former chairman of the Crawford County Election Commission or banning him from working future elections. The Arkansas Board of Election Commissioners met in Little Rock to decide what punishment Bill Coleman should receive for taking canceled absentee...
Cave Springs man pleads guilty to evading more than $263K in taxes
The former general manager of several Northwest Arkansas car dealerships pleaded guilty to evading over $263,000 in federal taxes.
Top 10 Best Dining Experiences in Bentonville AR
Are you looking for the best dining experience in Bentonville AR? For the purpose of this list, we are defining the best dining experience as one that offers a delicious meal, impeccable service and a unique inviting unique atmosphere.The restaurants on this list have all these characteristics and offer a unique culinary experience.
Lockdown Lifted At Vian Schools; Subject In Custody
Deputies in Sequoyah County say a Fort Smith man is in custody after he posted videos on social media of himself with a gun in his car and a caption saying he was visiting Vian. Fort Smith police arrested Hunter Craighead at this house on Thursday. Officials with Vian Public...
247Sports
70K+
Followers
421K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0