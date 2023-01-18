Read full article on original website
First Alert Weather Alert: Santa Ana winds Sunday night and Monday
The First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Alert for upcoming gusty winds, starting Sunday at 10 p.m. through Monday at 2 p.m. During this time, Santa Ana winds are expected to pick up, increasing the potential for gusty and dusty conditions across the Coachella Valley. Here's a look at how conditions
Daniel Sutherland discusses the 111 Night Market taking place Saturday at the Shops at Palm Desert
op
Snow Valley Mountain Resort acquired by parent company of Bear Mountain and Snow Summit
The parent company of Big Bear Mountain Resort has acquired Snow Valley Mountain Resort.
Rains out, winds in: High Wind Warnings issued for much of SoCal early in the week
LOS ANGELES - After weeks of heavy rains, fierce winds are making their way to Southern California, with several high wind warnings in effect at the beginning of the week. The National Weather Service issued High Wind Warnings for parts of Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties that continue from Sunday afternoon through Tuesday. The High Wind Warnings will be in effect from 6 p.m. Sunday until 2 p.m. Tuesday. During that time, NWS predicts wind gusts will reach up to 70 mph in certain inland areas.
Wind Advisory issued January 21 at 1:22PM PST until January 23 at 2:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…North to northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50. * WHERE…Riverside County Mountains and Coachella Valley. * WHEN…From 6 PM Sunday to 2 PM PST Monday. * IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree. limbs could be blown down and a...
Biggest snowfalls recorded in California history
Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ’78, the Storm of the Century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more regular.
Los Angeles area faces coastal flooding threat this weekend
High tides have Southern California coastal areas on alert heading into the weekend. Gusty winds of up to 25 knots and outer waters of up to 10 to 12 feet are expected, as is surf of 6 to 10 feet on the Central Coast and 4 to 7 feet on the coasts near the Los Angeles area, the National Weather Service announced.
One more storm to sweep through California Wednesday night before dry period begins
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The atmosphere is throwing one more storm at California before a much needed break from the rain and snow sets in Thursday. This won't be the same type of storm that's caused the widespread flooding the state has experienced lately. This system is dropping down from the north and will be relatively moisture-starved due to the lack of connection to an atmospheric river. The tailing cold front of a system stretching nearly all the way to Alaska will dip into Northern California Wednesday night, bringing valley rain, mountain snow, and gusty winds to the region.
Watch: Eagle mom, dad keep their eggs warm during California snowstorm
Eagle Nest Cam footage shows parents Jackie and Shadow taking care of two eggs that were born last week.
Increasing clouds with high desert showers
After a day filled with sunshine, clouds are moving back into view as a weak low-pressure system moves across the state. This will maintain our cooler-than-normal temperature trend for the close of the work week. As the trough of low pressure moves east, moisture will be pushed into Southern California,...
Hiker shares details of dangerous Mount Baldy trek: 'It was pretty much just death on both sides'
As search and rescue crews continue to work tirelessly to locate two missing hikers in the San Gabriel Mountains, one of which is British actor Julian Sands, another hiker recently found himself in danger on Mount Baldy.
Landslide caught on camera at Point Reyes beach after CA storms saturate soil
The dramatic landslide was caught on camera Tuesday by a brave beachgoer near Alamere Falls. Nobody was hurt, but rangers say to avoid traveling there for at least a week.
Palm Springs Aerial Tram to remain closed, no ETA on reopening
The Palm Springs Aerial Tramway remained closed Tuesday. Officials said there was no estimated time/date for its reopening. The popular attraction initially had a delayed opening on Sunday, but a few hours later it was closed due to technical issues caused by a power outage. Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates. Be the
2 San Diego County Regal movie theaters among US locations to close
More than three dozen U.S. Regal movie theater locations, including two in San Diego County, will be closing as the chain's parent company winds its way through bankruptcy.
Climate change could increase precipitation in California storms by trillions of gallons, study says
As damaging as it was for more than 32 trillion gallons of rain and snow to fall on California since Christmas, a worst-case global warming scenario could juice up similar future downpours by one-third by the middle of this century, a new study says.
Another storm heading to California before several consecutive sunny days
(KTXL) — After being hit with several atmospheric rivers that brought copious amounts of rain to the state since Dec. 27, 2022, the Sacramento area can expect to see one more storm before finally seeing the sun, according to the National Weather Service. The NWS said that from Wednesday afternoon through the evening the valley […]
Flood dangers in the Coachella Valley and the fines that could follow
Crossing city barricades that are supposed to stop people from entering dangerous territory is disobeying the law. "if they failed to obey that traffic control device was basically the road closed sign, they could be subject to a fine of close to $240, those fines are considered moving violations," says Lieutenant Gustavo Araiza from the
College of the Desert doesn’t move ahead with new design plans for Palm Springs campus
Friday's College of the Desert Board of Trustees meeting showed signs of strain as a scheduled review of the college's west valley campus designs was postponed. The College of the Desert board of trustees did not move ahead with new design plans for a West Valley Campus in Palm Springs. Instead, there may have been
Economic impact of $6.7 million projected for COD’s Roadrunner Motors facility in Cathedral City
The College of the Desert Board of Trustees discussed the economic impact of its Roadrunner Motors facility slated for Cathedral City. The board met Friday to review a new employment and economic impact report for the facility set to be built by the end of 2025. The report, done by consulting firm Rea & Parker
