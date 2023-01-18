Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
George Herrold and His Proposed ‘Northern Route’ for Interstate 94The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
The State Capitol Rathskeller CafeThe Streets of St. PaulMinnesota State
Rice Park, a Downtown Destination Since 1849The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Minnesota Vikings Fire CoachOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Miami Marlins And Minnesota Twins Complete Massive TradeOnlyHomersMiami, FL
Related
Patrick Mahomes Reveals Ultimatum Chiefs Gave Him After Injury
The star quarterback missed the entire second quarter of Saturday’s win over the Jaguars after suffering an ankle injury.
Vikings Star Blasts Kirk Cousins Over Final Throw In Loss To Giants
Many were puzzled when Kirk Cousins threw to T.J. Hockenson well short of the first-down sticks on the final offensive play for the Minnesota Vikings in their wild-card round loss to the New York Giants. Even Vikings star cornerback Patrick Peterson was confused by Cousins’ decision. And Peterson didn’t...
8x Pro Bowler Enthusiastic about Returning to Vikings
Twice in two days, Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson has expressed his desire for a third adventure with the franchise. Peterson joined the Vikings during the 2021 offseason on a one-year contract and fired up another similar deal last offseason. And left up to him, Peterson is on board with a second sequel.
Ed Donatell Speaks after Exit from Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings moved on from defensive coordinator Ed Donatell on Thursday, just four days after the team’s season ended in the first round of the playoffs courtesy of the New York Giants. The Vikings lost at home 31-24 and began the offseason sooner than most fans anticipated. Ed...
msn.com
Damar Hamlin's Family Spokesman Delivers Disappointing News
Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on January 2, per CNN. If you recall, the Buffalo Bills player collapsed on the field after tackling Cincinnati Bengals player Tee Higgins. Thankfully, the team's medical personnel immediately jumped into acting performing CPR on Hamlin for nine minutes to restore his heartbeat — actions which Hamlin's doctors have credited with saving his life, per Fox News. Hamlin was then transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he spent nine days, before being transferred to the Buffalo General Medical Center, per the Bills' Twitter.
9 Bold Predictions for Vikings Free Agent Targets
VikingsTerritory writers were asked to provide one bold offseason free-agent signing apiece for the Minnesota Vikings in 2023. The franchise lost to the New York Giants last weekend, exiting the postseason tournament after winning the NFC North by a noteworthy margin. Accordingly, a change-filled offseason is afoot, and VikingsTerritory’s writers have free-agent prognostications.
atozsports.com
Minnesota Vikings make first big move of their offseason
The Minnesota Vikings are getting their off-season started immediately. After already addressing the future of their QB Kirk Cousins (will return) and WR Justin Jefferson (expected to begin contract negotiations once able), they have made their first move. In regards to a key fixture to their coaching staff. Yesterday head...
Vikings Request Interview with Highly Touted DC Candidate
Earlier this week, the Minnesota Vikings officially made the announcement that defensive coordinator Ed Donatell would not be returning to the team in 2023. Now, they’ve begun the process of replacing Donatell, and while there are a number of intriguing candidates, the Vikings have made their first official interview request this weekend. That request goes to a very popular candidate: Brian Flores.
Vikings Sign New Contract with Defensive Lineman
After losing the wild-card round against the Giants, the Vikings immediately entered their offseason. Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, the general manager, started by signing players to future contracts. Those contracts are regular NFL contracts, including minimum salary, cap charges, signing bonuses, and other standard contract terms. However, the contracts don’t take effect...
Bears Reportedly Pursuing Packers Assistant
According to CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones, the Bears are seeking permission to talk to Packers DBs coach Jerry Gray.
Vikings Offseason Could Include Moving on from Several Veterans
The Minnesota Vikings season came to a disappointing end on Sunday at home to the New York Giants. It was a fun and very crazy season, and they exceeded expectations. The way the season ended was still disappointing, though. Yes, the Vikings won 13 games, but they proved they were not as good as their record indicated. Those exciting close finishes were flavorful, but they provided some false Super Bowl hope.
Yardbarker
Report: Chicago Bears ask permission from Packers to interview defensive coordinator candidate
The Chicago Bears are searching for defensive coaching help. The Chicago Bears’ defense was bad last season. A new report has come out that the Bears are looking to hire outside coaching help for next season. The Bears’ defense gave up the 29th most yards (378) in the regular season. They gave up the most points per game (27.2). It was a rough year for first-year defensive coordinator Alan Williams.
Around The AL Central: Twins And Royals Make Big Acquisitions
The Minnesota Twins trade for Pablo Lopez and the Kansas City Royals sign Aroldis Chapman.
Minnesota Twins' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup After Trading Luis Arraez
Here's a look at the Minnesota Twins' projected starting lineup for the 2023 Major League Baseball season, after the club traded Luis Arraez for Pablo Lopez and prospects.
Watch: Michael Irvin delivers impassioned pep talk prior to Cowboys-49ers
Hall of Fame wide receiver Michael Irvin was so excited Sunday morning on NFL Network that you would think he was suiting up for the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Divisional Round.
CRAZY PRICE! $4 Minnesota Twins Single-Game Tickets While They Last
Going to the ballpark doesn't have to be expensive. And, if that ballpark is Target Field in Minneapolis would see a Minnesota Twins game for just $4.00 interest you?. There are many sporting event ticket prices that cost way more than what it cost just to travel to the venue. Then, if you are hungry and thirsty, well, that could make the entire trip a bust.
theScore
Bengals-Bills divisional round best bets: One big question for Cincinnati
This is arguably the most interesting game of the divisional round because we didn't get to see it the first time around. If Week 17's contest had been completed, we'd have a better understanding of the legitimacy of one of the most divisive pregame point spreads of the regular season.
Damar Hamlin and his family cheered the Bills on from a suite and NFL fans loved to see it
Nearly three weeks after Damar Hamlin collapsed from cardiac arrest during a Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals primetime game, the Buffalo safety has been on the mend. After spending time in the hospital recovering, he rejoined his teammates just about a week ago in the middle of their emotional playoff run. With...
5 Cuts the Vikings Can Make to Create Massive Cap Space
The Minnesota Vikings offseason is officially underway after their loss in the Wild Card round to the New York Giants. One of the biggest topics of discussion for Minnesota, as has been for multiple years now, is their salary cap. Currently, the Vikings are over the projected 2023 salary cap...
Should the Vikings try to trade for 49ers QB Trey Lance?
A report says the 49ers plan to stick with Brock Purdy in 2023. What's next for Minnesota native Trey Lance?
Comments / 0