ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
VikingsTerritory

8x Pro Bowler Enthusiastic about Returning to Vikings

Twice in two days, Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson has expressed his desire for a third adventure with the franchise. Peterson joined the Vikings during the 2021 offseason on a one-year contract and fired up another similar deal last offseason. And left up to him, Peterson is on board with a second sequel.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Ed Donatell Speaks after Exit from Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings moved on from defensive coordinator Ed Donatell on Thursday, just four days after the team’s season ended in the first round of the playoffs courtesy of the New York Giants. The Vikings lost at home 31-24 and began the offseason sooner than most fans anticipated. Ed...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
msn.com

Damar Hamlin's Family Spokesman Delivers Disappointing News

Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on January 2, per CNN. If you recall, the Buffalo Bills player collapsed on the field after tackling Cincinnati Bengals player Tee Higgins. Thankfully, the team's medical personnel immediately jumped into acting performing CPR on Hamlin for nine minutes to restore his heartbeat — actions which Hamlin's doctors have credited with saving his life, per Fox News. Hamlin was then transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he spent nine days, before being transferred to the Buffalo General Medical Center, per the Bills' Twitter.
VikingsTerritory

9 Bold Predictions for Vikings Free Agent Targets

VikingsTerritory writers were asked to provide one bold offseason free-agent signing apiece for the Minnesota Vikings in 2023. The franchise lost to the New York Giants last weekend, exiting the postseason tournament after winning the NFC North by a noteworthy margin. Accordingly, a change-filled offseason is afoot, and VikingsTerritory’s writers have free-agent prognostications.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
atozsports.com

Minnesota Vikings make first big move of their offseason

The Minnesota Vikings are getting their off-season started immediately. After already addressing the future of their QB Kirk Cousins (will return) and WR Justin Jefferson (expected to begin contract negotiations once able), they have made their first move. In regards to a key fixture to their coaching staff. Yesterday head...
purplePTSD.com

Vikings Request Interview with Highly Touted DC Candidate

Earlier this week, the Minnesota Vikings officially made the announcement that defensive coordinator Ed Donatell would not be returning to the team in 2023. Now, they’ve begun the process of replacing Donatell, and while there are a number of intriguing candidates, the Vikings have made their first official interview request this weekend. That request goes to a very popular candidate: Brian Flores.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Sign New Contract with Defensive Lineman

After losing the wild-card round against the Giants, the Vikings immediately entered their offseason. Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, the general manager, started by signing players to future contracts. Those contracts are regular NFL contracts, including minimum salary, cap charges, signing bonuses, and other standard contract terms. However, the contracts don’t take effect...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Offseason Could Include Moving on from Several Veterans

The Minnesota Vikings season came to a disappointing end on Sunday at home to the New York Giants. It was a fun and very crazy season, and they exceeded expectations. The way the season ended was still disappointing, though. Yes, the Vikings won 13 games, but they proved they were not as good as their record indicated. Those exciting close finishes were flavorful, but they provided some false Super Bowl hope.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Report: Chicago Bears ask permission from Packers to interview defensive coordinator candidate

The Chicago Bears are searching for defensive coaching help. The Chicago Bears’ defense was bad last season. A new report has come out that the Bears are looking to hire outside coaching help for next season. The Bears’ defense gave up the 29th most yards (378) in the regular season. They gave up the most points per game (27.2). It was a rough year for first-year defensive coordinator Alan Williams.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy