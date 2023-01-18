Going to the ballpark doesn't have to be expensive. And, if that ballpark is Target Field in Minneapolis would see a Minnesota Twins game for just $4.00 interest you?. There are many sporting event ticket prices that cost way more than what it cost just to travel to the venue. Then, if you are hungry and thirsty, well, that could make the entire trip a bust.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO