Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football: Former Georgia TE Arik Gilbert trending to HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska offers Texas receiver with visit coming SaturdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes drop fifth-straight, lose to Nebraska 63-60The LanternColumbus, OH
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From LincolnTed RiversLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Four-star WR Demitrius Bell offered, set to visitThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
News Channel Nebraska
Snow advisory until early Sunday morning
OMAHA - A National Weather Service advisory says one to three inches of snow is expected for Gage, Lancaster, Otoe, Cass and Saline counties in Nebraska and Fremont and Mils counties in Iowa. Some areas may get up to four inches by 3 a.m. Up to 5 inches of snow...
News Channel Nebraska
Snow system crawls across northern Kansas, southern Nebraska
BEATRICE – Areas of southeast Nebraska receive two to three inches of snow Saturday afternoon. The lack of wind allowed travel to continue, but snow made area roads slushy. A large mass of snow crept into Nebraska from northern Kansas. Some areas of north-central Kansas received as much of six to eight inches of snow from the system.
knopnews2.com
Nebraska troopers responded to more than 400 incidents amid the winter storm
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Nebraska State Troopers responded to more than 400 weather-related incidents over the last two days as snow and ice accumulated across Nebraska. Between Wednesday and Thursday, troopers responded to 42 crashes and performed 385 motorist assists. Motorist assists often include slide-offs and drivers who get...
doniphanherald.com
Snow and rain that fell across Nebraska is good news for the drought, but more is needed
From border to border, Nebraska set records this week for precipitation — the latest in a wave of storms that are expected to help the state's drought conditions. Still, significantly more moisture is needed to dig the state — and the region — out of its deep hole.
1011now.com
New Lincoln Snow Data
Nebraska senators adopt rules that will govern the legislature for the next two years. Nebraska senators adopted permanent rules for the 108th legislative session Thursday morning. Updated: 8 hours ago. "Snow Angel" Drew Lannin helps clear neighborhood snow. Fire causes $225,000 in damage to northwest Lincoln home. Updated: 11 hours...
KPVI Newschannel 6
An aging breed: Nebraska’s farmers are getting older. Who will replace them?
As the combine gobbled soybean plants in a Buffalo County field north of Amherst on a summer-like October afternoon, beans went into its bin and dry pods, stems and leaves scattered out the back. "I'm not farming to get rich,” Justin Taubenheim said. “I'm farming to maintain a legacy, a...
iheart.com
Weekend Snow In S.E. Nebraska Forecast
The Omaha Office of the National Weather Service says another round of light snow will move into South Central and Southeast Nebraska on Saturday. An inch or two is possible generally south of Interstate 80;. They say the Omaha/Council Bluffs Metro area has only about a 20% chance of getting...
klin.com
Winter Weather Advisory Until 6am Sunday
..WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SUNDAY... The National Weather Service advisory includes additional snow accumulations of up to two inches along with slippery road conditions. Counties included in the Advisory include: In Iowa, Fremont and Page Counties. In Nebraska, Lancaster, Otoe and Saline Counties. Slow down and use caution while traveling.
KETV.com
TV travel show explores northern Nebraska to break down stereotypes
A Discovery TV travel show is breaking down misconceptions about Nebraska, one state park at a time. For one of the hosts, it is about showcasing her home state to the rest of the country. The show is called RV There Yet? where they travel to different parts of the...
News Channel Nebraska
Roads reopen in Nebraska Panhandle, northeast Colorado after winter blast
SIDNEY - A day after a strong winter storm dumped 18 inches of snow in Banner County, and shutdown roads across the southern Nebraska Panhandle and northeast Colorado, the first highway reopened Thursday morning. The highways between Sidney, Neb. and Sterling, Colo. (Hwy. 19 and Hwy. 119) reopened at 10:44...
KEVN
Chance for snow increases for some on Sunday
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Despite gusty winds from the southwest this evening and mostly cloudy skies, temperatures will look to drop into the teens and 20s this evening with isolated snow showers possible. While we could see some isolated snow showers develop tonight in Wyoming a slightly better chance for...
News Channel Nebraska
I-80, Highway 30 re-open
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- Nebraska roadways have mostly re-opened, including the biggest of all of them. Interstate 80 was re-opened to traffic by 9:00 a.m. Friday morning, though there are still some areas covered with snow. While parts of Highway 30 remained closed until Friday afternoon, it is now cleared...
News Channel Nebraska
Road closures stacking up across Nebraska as winter weather blankets the state
HASTINGS, Neb. -- More and more roads are closing across Nebraska. U.S. Highway 83 between Stapleton and Thedford is closed to all traffic except emergency vehicles. The route was considered impassable further south to North Platte. Nebraska Highway 92 from Tryon to Stapleton is closed, with the highway considered impassable...
Fairfield Sun Times
'Our job is to protect Nebraska's interests': Bill would stop out-of-state groundwater exports
The megadrought gripping the Southwest – climatologists say it’s the driest 22-year period seen in the region in 1,200 years – has created an unprecedented challenge for the Colorado River Basin. Increased evaporation from rising temperatures, a lack of precipitation, and exploding demand from population growth has...
News Channel Nebraska
Eye-popping snowfall totals reported across Nebraska
HASTINGS, Neb. -- Wednesday's winter storm was as advertised, dropping remarkable snowfall totals and shutting down highways across the state. Residents in central Nebraska were hit the hardest, with storm spotters near Merna reporting just shy of 24 inches of snow. Custer County was the epicenter of the heaviest snow,...
KPVI Newschannel 6
For one young couple, a farming dream becomes reality
ARLINGTON — A childhood dream to be a farmer might seem unreachable for a kid who didn't grow up on a farm, but Davis Behle just kept dreaming. "I was always interested in anything to do with agriculture. Instead of playing with LEGOs, I had little plastic farm animals and built fences," Behle said. "When I was in second grade, I'd wake up early to prove to my parents that I was responsible enough to have a bucket calf."
klkntv.com
PHOTOS: Winter storm unloads several inches of snow in parts of Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Once again, significant snowfall is missing Lincoln. But several inches were dumped across the western half of the state. Several roads west of Grand Island, including Interstate 80, have been closed due to snow and ice, according to Nebraska511. If you have any photos you’d...
kmaland.com
Winter Weather Advisory for portion of SE Nebraska
(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for a portion of southeast Nebraska Saturday. * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Nebraska. * WHEN...From 9 AM Saturday to 6 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road...
wnax.com
Another Low Year for the Missouri River
The Corps of Engineers is predicting runoff into the Missouri River system will increase just a bit this year. Ryan Larsen with the Corps in Omaha says runoff will still be well below normal….. Larsen says their prediction is based on current snowpack across the plains and mountains…..
Postal Disruptions in Nebraska as USPS Closes 21 Post Offices
The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) has announced the temporary closure of 21 post offices in Nebraska due to a major snowstorm in the state. This closure will cause postal disruptions for certain customers in different parts of Nebraska.
Comments / 0