ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Otsego, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtvbam.com

Nurses at ProMedica Coldwater Regional Hospital poised to strike

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Nurses have authorized their union leadership to call a strike at ProMedica Coldwater Regional Hospital. The 110 members of the Branch County Independent Nurses Association authorized the strike in a vote this past Wednesday. The union membership has rejected three contract proposals brought forth by ProMedica.
COLDWATER, MI
WWMTCw

Person tests positive for Xylazine in Van Buren County

LAWRENCE, Mich. — A person in Van Buren County tested positive for Xylazine Thursday, a potent sedative used commonly in veterinary clinics, according to the Van Buren/Cass District Health Department. The drug has never been approved for human use, health officials said. Xylazine is often mixed with fentanyl or...
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
WOOD

Kent County deputies: Body found in swamp

Deputies are investigating after a body was found in a swamp just south of Wyoming Friday. (Jan. 20, 2023) Deputies are investigating after a body was found in a swamp just south of Wyoming Friday. (Jan. 20, 2023) Storm Team 8 Forecast, 5 a.m., 012123. A few lake effect light...
KENT COUNTY, MI
WOOD

Storm Team 8 forecast, 11 p.m., 012023

Some light snow is making its way back into West Michigan. It will continue into Saturday and overnight into Sunday. Temperatures will stay on the cool side in the 30s. (Jan. 20, 2023) Storm Team 8 forecast, 11 p.m., 012023. Some light snow is making its way back into West...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
mibluesperspectives.com

Holland Woman with Hashimoto’s Disease Discusses Battle with ‘Invisible Condition’

Wrestling with a health condition that another person walking down the street can’t see takes a mental toll on a person. For close to a decade now, this has been the experience of Holland resident Donna Allgaier-Lamberti. Feeling poor physically but appearing fine to most people has been one of the many effects of Hashimoto’s Thyroiditis, which Allgaier-Lamberti was diagnosed with in 2015. Hashimoto’s is an autoimmune disorder in which the immune system attacks thyroid cells by mistake because it thinks they are bacteria.
HOLLAND, MI
Fox17

Wayland Schools: Elementary school teacher passes away in crash

WAYLAND, Mich. — The Wayland community is mourning the sudden loss of an elementary school teacher. Wayland Union Schools sent a letter to parents Sunday explaining Ms. Katrina Brown was involved in a crash on Saturday, Jan. 14. She has since passed away. Superintendent Tim Reeves says Brown was...
WAYLAND, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

Michigan winters are super cloudy and getting worse

That’s how much sunshine Grand Rapids experienced over the first eight days of the year, before the glowing orb finally broke through the clouds. And the city was no anomaly: For nearly two weeks, clouds blanketed large swaths of Michigan, occasionally accompanied by rainfall that transformed our winter wonderland into a muddy mess.
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMTCw

Battle Creek firefighters contain house fire

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The City of Battle Creek fire marshal is investigating the cause of a house fire. It happened in the 300 block of West Jackson Street around 5:15 p.m. Saturday. Around 25 firefighters worked to contain the fire. It was under control in less than a...
BATTLE CREEK, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy