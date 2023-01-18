Read full article on original website
'Devastating': Gateway Mission suffers fire, asks for urgent community help
HOLLAND, Michigan — Gateway Mission, an emergency shelter in Holland, suffered a fire over the weekend that burned their pantry, the organization announced. The fire happened Friday night in the pantry at the Men's Center, officials said. No one was hurt and the fire was small, but much of their food supply was damaged.
HOLLAND, MI – A homeless shelter and resource center in Holland is in “urgent need” of food donations after a small fire Friday destroyed much of the mission’s supply. Gateway Mission officials have compiled a donation list of the needed food items, which includes boxed rice, cereal, noodles, dry milk and many other pantry staples.
wtvbam.com
Nurses at ProMedica Coldwater Regional Hospital poised to strike
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Nurses have authorized their union leadership to call a strike at ProMedica Coldwater Regional Hospital. The 110 members of the Branch County Independent Nurses Association authorized the strike in a vote this past Wednesday. The union membership has rejected three contract proposals brought forth by ProMedica.
Degage shelter expands amid increase in seniors
A local emergency shelter now has the capacity to house 100 women per night, during a time when more seniors are searching for a roof over their heads.
WWMT
Comstock, Bloomingdale and Decatur Public Schools react to school resource officer funds
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced that 195 school districts in Michigan will get nearly $25 million to hire 195 respective school resource officers for the next three years. “It means a lot to our district. We haven't ever had a school resource officer,” said Superintendent Deanna Dobbins...
WWMTCw
Woman who co-founded one of the first African American churches in Kalamazoo dies
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A celebration of life service was held Saturday at the Galilee Baptist Church for the woman who co-founded one of the first African American churches in Kalamazoo with her husband. Stella Pearl Davis, also known as Mother D, died on Jan. 11. She was almost 90...
WWMTCw
Person tests positive for Xylazine in Van Buren County
LAWRENCE, Mich. — A person in Van Buren County tested positive for Xylazine Thursday, a potent sedative used commonly in veterinary clinics, according to the Van Buren/Cass District Health Department. The drug has never been approved for human use, health officials said. Xylazine is often mixed with fentanyl or...
Flying home for daughter's funeral, Grand Rapids couple lost $2K in scam
Months later, the Szymanskis checked their bills and noticed they'd been charged multiple times for supposed travel agency fees, costing the couple about $2,500 on top of funeral expenses.
WOOD
Kent County deputies: Body found in swamp
Deputies are investigating after a body was found in a swamp just south of Wyoming Friday. (Jan. 20, 2023) Deputies are investigating after a body was found in a swamp just south of Wyoming Friday. (Jan. 20, 2023) Storm Team 8 Forecast, 5 a.m., 012123. A few lake effect light...
WOOD
Storm Team 8 forecast, 11 p.m., 012023
Some light snow is making its way back into West Michigan. It will continue into Saturday and overnight into Sunday. Temperatures will stay on the cool side in the 30s. (Jan. 20, 2023) Storm Team 8 forecast, 11 p.m., 012023. Some light snow is making its way back into West...
mibluesperspectives.com
Holland Woman with Hashimoto’s Disease Discusses Battle with ‘Invisible Condition’
Wrestling with a health condition that another person walking down the street can’t see takes a mental toll on a person. For close to a decade now, this has been the experience of Holland resident Donna Allgaier-Lamberti. Feeling poor physically but appearing fine to most people has been one of the many effects of Hashimoto’s Thyroiditis, which Allgaier-Lamberti was diagnosed with in 2015. Hashimoto’s is an autoimmune disorder in which the immune system attacks thyroid cells by mistake because it thinks they are bacteria.
Holland On Ice event coming to downtown
We've had pretty mild winter so far this year, but a festival in Holland is promising to be the coolest event on the Lakeshore.
Fox17
Davenport University supports community after student dies in crash
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A student at Davenport University has died following a crash Tuesday. In a statement released to FOX 17, the university says it is helping friends, family and classmates of the victim as the community mourns its sudden loss. We’re told counseling is available on-site to...
Fox17
Wayland Schools: Elementary school teacher passes away in crash
WAYLAND, Mich. — The Wayland community is mourning the sudden loss of an elementary school teacher. Wayland Union Schools sent a letter to parents Sunday explaining Ms. Katrina Brown was involved in a crash on Saturday, Jan. 14. She has since passed away. Superintendent Tim Reeves says Brown was...
lansingcitypulse.com
Michigan winters are super cloudy and getting worse
That’s how much sunshine Grand Rapids experienced over the first eight days of the year, before the glowing orb finally broke through the clouds. And the city was no anomaly: For nearly two weeks, clouds blanketed large swaths of Michigan, occasionally accompanied by rainfall that transformed our winter wonderland into a muddy mess.
Missing dog helps lead to body of Wyoming man
The body found in a swamp just south of Wyoming Friday afternoon is that of a man who has been missing since November.
'It was unreal': Residents of Green Ridge Apartments speak out on fire
WALKER, Mich. — Michelle Jackson has lived at Green Ridge Apartments for around five years. On Jan. 9, she witnessed tragedy. "It was unreal, just like, you never think of tomorrow, your house is going to burn down," said Jackson. "When everything is gone, what do you grab? I grabbed my cat and nothing else."
WWMTCw
Battle Creek firefighters contain house fire
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The City of Battle Creek fire marshal is investigating the cause of a house fire. It happened in the 300 block of West Jackson Street around 5:15 p.m. Saturday. Around 25 firefighters worked to contain the fire. It was under control in less than a...
Michigan Diner Gets National Praise and is Named ‘Best’
Burgers, fries, milkshakes, breakfast - is there anything better than a classic American diner? And we've got a lot to choose from here in Michigan!. Where's your favorite place to go for yummy comfort food?. Immediately I think of the 76th St. Truck Stop Diner in Byron Center! Their menu...
Food truck rally coming to downtown Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Grand Rapids foodies, get ready for a big weekend. As part of the ongoing World of Winter festival in Grand Rapids, a food truck rally is planned for noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21 in downtown Grand Rapids at 555 Monroe Ave. NW.
