Brittany Mahomes Describes Wild Tailgate Scene Before Jaguars-Chiefs Playoff Game
Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany described an absolutely wild tailgate scene ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs’ playoff game against the Jaguars. With the Chiefs scheduled to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Divisional Round, Jaguars fans came out in full force. After winning their first playoff game since 2017, Jacksonville had something to celebrate.
Skip Bayless Reveals Score Prediction For 49ers-Cowboys Game
The Dallas Cowboys face the San Francisco 49ers this weekend with a chance to reach the NFC Championship Game for the first time in over 25 years. So who does Skip Bayless have winning the game? On Friday's edition of Undisputed, Bayless declared that his beloved Dallas Cowboys will win the game at ...
Skip Bayless Predicts Pair of Stunning Upsets from This Weekend’s NFL Playoff Slate
One of the loudest voices in the sports talk industry made a couple of bold predictions about the NFL playoffs.... The post Skip Bayless Predicts Pair of Stunning Upsets from This Weekend’s NFL Playoff Slate appeared first on Outsider.
There Are 2 NFL Playoff Games Today - Here's The Schedule
The NFL playoffs roll on this weekend with four teams attempting to advance to their respective conference title game. Two games are on the docket today - including arguably the most improbable team to reach the Divisional Round. The Jacksonville Jaguars saw themselves in a 27-0 hole against the ...
NFL Playoffs on NBC4: Chiefs host Jaguars in divisional round
(WCMH) — The final game on NBC4 of this NFL season will come to you from Kansas City, Missouri at 4:30 p.m. as the Chiefs host the Jacksonville Jaguars in the divisional round of the NFL Playoffs. The top-seeded Chiefs are fresh off a seventh consecutive AFC West title and are now two wins away […]
NFL world reacts to horrible Dallas Cowboys news
As the Dallas Cowboys head into this weekend’s Division Round showdown with the San Francisco 49ers, it looks like they’ll be without one of their top players. According to Dallas Cowboys reporter Todd Archer of ESPN, Cowboys offensive lineman Jason Peters missed practice once again on Thursday, meaning it’s unlikely he’ll be able to play Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Dallas Cowboys news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Brock Purdy’s Girlfriend: Everything To Know About Jenna Brandt
Brock Purdy was a third string quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers who stepped up to starter and proven himself a winner with an incredible set of statistics. He is the first rookie QB in the Super Bowl era to throw and run for a score in his first playoff start.
Former Dallas Cowboys Player Reportedly Facing Prison Time
The sad saga of Aldon Smith has taken another unfortunate twist. The once-productive pass rusher had his NFL career derailed, multiple times, due to off-field incidents. Now, a report has emerged from TMZ that Smith could be facing up to 16 months in prison. According to the report, Smith has ...
Chiefs vs. Jaguars highlights: Mahomes, K.C. headed to AFC championship
The NFL divisional round kicked off Saturday with the AFC in action first, as the top-seeded Kansas City Chiefs took down the fourth-seeded Jacksonville Jaguars, 27-20, in the first postseason matchup between these two teams. After exiting briefly with an apparent high-ankle sprain, QB Patrick Mahomes reentered the game to...
Dallas Cowboys Announce Roster Changes Ahead Of 49ers Game
In a rematch of last year's wild card game, the Dallas Cowboys will be taking on the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round this Sunday. Ahead of tomorrow's matchup, the Cowboys appear to be finalizing their roster for kickoff. According to NFL insider Todd Archer, Dallas has waived ...
Cowboys 'Kryptonite'? Michael Irvin Has Concerns vs. 49ers
The Cowboys meet the 49ers in the playoffs for the second consecutive season, and Michael Irvin is worried for Dallas.
Giants vs. Eagles live score, updates, highlights from 2023 NFL playoff game
The NFC East proved perhaps the most competitive division in football in 2022. On Saturday, a pair of its famous foes will clash for a spot in the conference championship. The Eagles (14-3) were football's best team in 2022. Fueled by strong performances from Jalen Hurts, Miles Sanders, A.J. Brown and Darius Slay, among others, Philadelphia moved like a buzz saw, thrashing teams left and right en route to the NFL's best record.
Bills' Jordan Poyer encourages Tom Brady to step away from football: 'Go spend time with your kids'
Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer delivered some blunt advice for Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady after the Buccaneers’ 31–14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.
Best QB in the NFL right now? Breaking down the Patrick Mahomes vs. Joe Burrow vs. Josh Allen debate
Who is the best quarterback in the NFL right now? It is a popular question without a definitive consistent answer, but what happens with the teams of Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Joe Burrow from the AFC divisional playoffs through Super Bowl 57 will help provide a better one. Tom...
Chad Henne playoff history: How Chiefs backup helped KC beat Browns after Patrick Mahomes injury in 2021
Chad Henne was thrust into a difficult position. When Patrick Mahomes left Saturday's AFC divisional round contest against the Jaguars with an ankle injury, the Chiefs were forced to turn to their backup quarterback. Henne responded well. The 37-year-old led the Chiefs on a 98-yard scoring drive to extend their...
Trevor Lawrence, 4 other questionable Jaguars active vs. Chiefs
There was zero concern for the Jacksonville Jaguars that the toe injury that had quarterback Trevor Lawrence listed as questionable would lead to him being inactive Saturday against the Kansas City Chiefs. His availability wasn’t made official until 90 minutes before kickoff, though. Lawrence wasn’t on the Jaguars’ list...
Saturday Divisional Round FanDuel Picks: Best NFL DFS lineup advice for playoff daily fantasy football tournaments
The NFL's divisional playoff round kicks off on Saturday with both the AFC and NFC's top seeds in action. First, the Chiefs host the Jaguars (4:30 p.m., ET, NBC), followed by the Eagles facing off against the Giants (8:15 p.m. ET, FOX). For DFS players opting to construct a Saturday-only lineup for the doubleheader, we've built a FanDuel roster that has the chance to lead daily fantasy players to some cash at the end of the night.
Why Lil Jon is performing at halftime of Chiefs vs. Jaguars playoff game
When you think of Kansas City, do you think of Lil Jon?. You will on Saturday, as the Chiefs-Jaguars halftime show is going to feature the Atlanta-born rapper, producer, and hype man. The already extremely loud Arrowhead Stadium is going to have the party hitmaker performing at halftime. The Chiefs...
Who is the Chiefs' backup quarterback? Kansas City's 2023 QB depth chart behind Patrick Mahomes
No one player makes a team — but if they did, then the Chiefs might have the best one in the entire NFL. Few players have commanded the quarterback position in recent years like Patrick Mahomes, who is well on his way to rewriting the NFL record book when it comes to passing. That said, football is a dangerous and unpredictable game, and players must be ready to step up in a pinch if necessary.
Who do Eagles or Giants play next? Potential opponents for 2023 NFC championship game
Since the early weeks of the season, it's clear that the NFC East has been one of the best divisions in the NFL. However, few would have predicted that three of the final four teams in the NFC would come out of the East. But that's where we stand as...
