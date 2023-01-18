ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Skip Bayless Reveals Score Prediction For 49ers-Cowboys Game

The Dallas Cowboys face the San Francisco 49ers this weekend with a chance to reach the NFC Championship Game for the first time in over 25 years. So who does Skip Bayless have winning the game? On Friday's edition of Undisputed, Bayless declared that his beloved Dallas Cowboys will win the game at ...
The Spun

There Are 2 NFL Playoff Games Today - Here's The Schedule

The NFL playoffs roll on this weekend with four teams attempting to advance to their respective conference title game. Two games are on the docket today - including arguably the most improbable team to reach the Divisional Round. The Jacksonville Jaguars saw themselves in a 27-0 hole against the ...
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to horrible Dallas Cowboys news

As the Dallas Cowboys head into this weekend’s Division Round showdown with the San Francisco 49ers, it looks like they’ll be without one of their top players. According to Dallas Cowboys reporter Todd Archer of ESPN, Cowboys offensive lineman Jason Peters missed practice once again on Thursday, meaning it’s unlikely he’ll be able to play Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Dallas Cowboys news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Athlon Sports

Former Dallas Cowboys Player Reportedly Facing Prison Time

The sad saga of Aldon Smith has taken another unfortunate twist. The once-productive pass rusher had his NFL career derailed, multiple times, due to off-field incidents. Now, a report has emerged from TMZ that Smith could be facing up to 16 months in prison. According to the report, Smith has ...
FOX Sports

Chiefs vs. Jaguars highlights: Mahomes, K.C. headed to AFC championship

The NFL divisional round kicked off Saturday with the AFC in action first, as the top-seeded Kansas City Chiefs took down the fourth-seeded Jacksonville Jaguars, 27-20, in the first postseason matchup between these two teams. After exiting briefly with an apparent high-ankle sprain, QB Patrick Mahomes reentered the game to...
KANSAS CITY, MO
ng-sportingnews.com

Giants vs. Eagles live score, updates, highlights from 2023 NFL playoff game

The NFC East proved perhaps the most competitive division in football in 2022. On Saturday, a pair of its famous foes will clash for a spot in the conference championship. The Eagles (14-3) were football's best team in 2022. Fueled by strong performances from Jalen Hurts, Miles Sanders, A.J. Brown and Darius Slay, among others, Philadelphia moved like a buzz saw, thrashing teams left and right en route to the NFL's best record.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ng-sportingnews.com

Saturday Divisional Round FanDuel Picks: Best NFL DFS lineup advice for playoff daily fantasy football tournaments

The NFL's divisional playoff round kicks off on Saturday with both the AFC and NFC's top seeds in action. First, the Chiefs host the Jaguars (4:30 p.m., ET, NBC), followed by the Eagles facing off against the Giants (8:15 p.m. ET, FOX). For DFS players opting to construct a Saturday-only lineup for the doubleheader, we've built a FanDuel roster that has the chance to lead daily fantasy players to some cash at the end of the night.
MINNESOTA STATE
ng-sportingnews.com

Why Lil Jon is performing at halftime of Chiefs vs. Jaguars playoff game

When you think of Kansas City, do you think of Lil Jon?. You will on Saturday, as the Chiefs-Jaguars halftime show is going to feature the Atlanta-born rapper, producer, and hype man. The already extremely loud Arrowhead Stadium is going to have the party hitmaker performing at halftime. The Chiefs...
KANSAS CITY, MO
ng-sportingnews.com

Who is the Chiefs' backup quarterback? Kansas City's 2023 QB depth chart behind Patrick Mahomes

No one player makes a team — but if they did, then the Chiefs might have the best one in the entire NFL. Few players have commanded the quarterback position in recent years like Patrick Mahomes, who is well on his way to rewriting the NFL record book when it comes to passing. That said, football is a dangerous and unpredictable game, and players must be ready to step up in a pinch if necessary.
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy