ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
The Veracity Report - Washington D.C. Edition

From 14 to 'Dozens' - The Number of FBI Whistleblowers Who Have Volunteered to Testify to DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee

In a shocking turn of events, what started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers. It all began when the newly Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
WTVC

Treasury Department now taking 'extraordinary measures' on debt

WASHINGTON (AP) — The countdown toward a possible U.S. government default is in the offing, and frictions between President Joe Biden and House Republicans are raising alarms about whether the United States can sidestep a potential economic crisis. The Treasury Department on Thursday said in a letter to congressional...
KENTUCKY STATE
WTVC

WH Chief of Staff Ron Klain rumored to be on the way out

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — White House chief of staff Ron Klain, who has spent more than two years as President Joe Biden's top aide, is preparing to leave his job in the coming weeks, according to a person familiar with Klain's plans. Klain's expected departure comes not long...
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy