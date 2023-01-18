Read full article on original website
Methow Valley News
Subsidized housing tenants raise concerns about snow removal
Walkways and doorways at the subsidized Twisp Garden Apartments were clear by the end of last week, but residents were concerned that they’d had to wait for days as snow slid off roofs and blocked doors and paths. The weight of the snow had also damaged roof dormers and a storage shed.
gazette-tribune.com
Oroville Council hears from Economic Development director
OROVILLE – Alyce Brown, executive director of the North Central Washington Economic Development District spoke with the Oroville City Council at their Jan. 17 meeting. In his introduction, Mayor Ed Naillon said, “Her organization partners with local organizations, private entities and government entities within their economic jurisdictions. It helps set priorities for our regions. They were instrumental on our Reman and Reload roadway development project that we did over the last few years.”
ifiberone.com
Man with ties to Moses Lake found guilty in string of armed robberies and assault in Okanogan County
OMAK - After he was found guilty of several serious crimes by a jury this week, a man with ties to Moses Lake faces a lengthy prison sentence, according to Okanogan County's prosecuting attorney. 34-year-old Stephen Vasquez of Omak was found guilty of four counts of robbery in the first...
ifiberone.com
3 injured in wreck east of Republic; DUI suspected
REPUBLIC — Three people were injured in a Wednesday afternoon wreck on state Route 20 east of Republic. Jacqueline R. Katai, a 62-year-old Republic woman, was driving a 2011 Chevrolet Equinox east on SR 20. State troopers say she went into the oncoming lane and collided with a westbound 1999 Dodge Ram pickup truck.
ifiberone.com
Wenatchee man gets 11 years in prison for child molestation
WENATCHEE — A Wenatchee man has been sentenced to 11 years in prison for molesting a child. Devon S. McGrady, 33, pleaded guilty in December to three counts of first-degree child molestation and one count of a no contact order violation. McGrady was sentenced Wednesday to an 11-year prison...
ifiberone.com
Omak man who nearly ran over five-year-old in stolen car after shooting vehicle’s owner sentenced to years in prison
OMAK - A 32-year-old Omak man earned eight years behind bars after shooting a man only to steal his car. This week, U.S. District Court Judge Thomas O. Rice sentenced Chance The Wind Smith to 96 months in federal prison for the violent shooting of a person in Omak in September 2021. Judge Rice imposed three years of federal supervision upon Smith’s release from custody.
