PHILADELPHIA - Drexel held Delaware without a field goal in overtime as the Dragons held on to defeat their long-time rival, 77-74, on Homecoming in front of a raucous crowd at the Daskalakis Athletic Center on Saturday. The Dragons (12-8) stayed unbeaten at home in Colonial Athletic Association play and moved to 6-2 in conference. Freshman Justin Moore scored a career-high 21 points, while Luke House added 19 points. Delaware fell to 11-10 (3-5). The Blue Hens scored the first point of the overtime period just 17 seconds in, but that would be the last point they would score. Drexel took the lead for good with 3:15 to play when Amari Williams scored on a short jumper and was fouled, making it 75-74. Williams would miss the free throw, but Drexel came up with stops on the defensive end the rest of the way. In the final minute, Delaware had possession and with the ball in the hands of Jameer Nelson, Jr. He made a move in the paint, but his driving attempt was blocked by Williams. House rebounded the ball and was immediately fouled. House calmly sank both free throws, giving Drexel a three-point cushion. On the Hens final possession, Christian Ray drove towards the basket, but missed. LJ Owens came up with the rebound and fed Nelson. His long off balance 3-point attempt from the right corner came up short and Drexel escaped with the win.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 12 HOURS AGO