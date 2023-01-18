ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Dragons Defeat Delaware in Overtime Thriller, 77-74

PHILADELPHIA - Drexel held Delaware without a field goal in overtime as the Dragons held on to defeat their long-time rival, 77-74, on Homecoming in front of a raucous crowd at the Daskalakis Athletic Center on Saturday. The Dragons (12-8) stayed unbeaten at home in Colonial Athletic Association play and moved to 6-2 in conference. Freshman Justin Moore scored a career-high 21 points, while Luke House added 19 points. Delaware fell to 11-10 (3-5). The Blue Hens scored the first point of the overtime period just 17 seconds in, but that would be the last point they would score. Drexel took the lead for good with 3:15 to play when Amari Williams scored on a short jumper and was fouled, making it 75-74. Williams would miss the free throw, but Drexel came up with stops on the defensive end the rest of the way. In the final minute, Delaware had possession and with the ball in the hands of Jameer Nelson, Jr. He made a move in the paint, but his driving attempt was blocked by Williams. House rebounded the ball and was immediately fouled. House calmly sank both free throws, giving Drexel a three-point cushion. On the Hens final possession, Christian Ray drove towards the basket, but missed. LJ Owens came up with the rebound and fed Nelson. His long off balance 3-point attempt from the right corner came up short and Drexel escaped with the win.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Men's Swimming and Diving Upended by Towson 172-128

TOWSON, MD. - The Drexel men's swimming and diving team couldn't get it done against Towson on the road in a meet on Saturday. Despite some standout performances, the Dragons fell by a score of 172-128. Devin Bauman had himself a strong day in the pool, as he was able...
TOWSON, MD
Women's Swimming and Diving Falls to Towson 196.50-101.50

TOWSON, MD. - The Drexel women's swimming and diving team fell short against Towson on the road in a meet on Saturday. Despite a few standout performances, the Dragons fell by a score of 196.50-101-50. Federica Nocera had herself an impressive day in the pool as she had two first place finishes. In the 100 back, Nocera finished with a time of 57.04 and in the 200 back, she clocked in at 2:02.64. Other first place finishes for the Dragons includes Lera Nasedkina in the 50 free (23.70), Megan Sicinski in the 200 breast (2:23.70) and Megan Ehrnfeldt in the 100 fly (56.55).
TOWSON, MD
Oden Jr.'s Big Night Leads Dragons Past Hampton, 79-73

PHILADELPHIA - Lamar Oden scored a 16 points as Drexel defeated Hampton, 79-73, on Thursday night at the Daskalakis Athletic Center. Justin Moore added 14 points and a career-high seven assists as the Dragons stayed unbeaten at home in conference play. Drexel (11-8, 5-2) held the lead the entire night...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
No. 3 Women's Squash Pushes No. 1 Trinity to the Brink

PHILADELPHIA – The No. 3 Drexel women's squash team went toe-to-toe with the top team in the country, taking the match to a deciding game, but fell 5-4 in a heartbreaker to No. 1 Trinity on Thursday evening. Trailing 2-0, the Dragons started their push as Margot Prow downed...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

