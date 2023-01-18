Read full article on original website
At Last? Long-Needed Grocery Store in East Loveland May Be on the Way
For decades, Lovelanders have wanted to have a grocery store on the east side of town. With the number of people living on that side of the city these days, one is needed even more. If this development plan goes through, this could be some of the greatest news to...
Northbound Interstate 25 near Longmont in Weld County back open after serious crash
Interstate 25 northbound near Longmont in Weld County is back open after two semi trucks and three cars were involved in a serious crash early Friday afternoon.Emergency officials shut down northbound I-25 just north of Highway 66.A tweet from Mountain View Fire Rescue showed a heavily damaged vehicle on the highway and the northbound lanes blocked by emergency vehicles.Three people were taken to the hospital, one with serious bodily injury.
estesparknews.com
Through The On-Going And New- Estes Park Moves Forward
The Town of Estes Park has a January through December fiscal year. The work the Trustees and I do corresponds to that calendar. As the new year begins, I find myself thinking about that work as either being on-going and new. In the on-going category, is the work I do...
400 percent increase in parking fee at popular Colorado destination
Visiting a Front Ranger favorite found northwest of Idaho Springs that provides access to the James Peak Wilderness area has reportedly gotten more expensive. Operated by a private owner, visitors to the St. Mary's Glacier Trailhead are reporting that the parking fee has increased from $5 to $20 per vehicle, with recent visitors noting that a parking attendant was on-site to collect the $20 in cash only. Prior reports noted that pay stations were used for permitting – whether or not this is still an option during some hours is unknown.
Vandals cause estimated $26,000 of damage a park in Colorado
Officials from the Broomfield Police Department are looking for information regarding a vandalism incident that resulted in roughly $26,000 worth of damage at Commons Park last weekend. The incident reportedly happened overnight on Friday last week, according to a news release. The vandal(s) drove their car in circles on the...
Aurora set to open $41.9M ‘first-of-its-kind facility’, funded through marijuana tax
A nearly $42 million recreation center, financed by marijuana taxes and designed to reflect the needs and wants of an Auroran community will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony this week.
estesparknews.com
Apartments for rent on Lake Estes. Beautiful views! All utilities
Apartments for rent on Lake Estes. Beautiful views! All utilities and cable included. $1200 per month. These units are short term. Cannot live in them beyond May 20, 2023. Call 970-779-7455.
1 dead, another injured in Loveland shooting
An 18-year-old died and a 16-year-old was injured in a shooting in Loveland late Friday, according to the Loveland Police Department. Just after 10:15 p.m. Friday, Loveland police officers responded to shots fired in the Brookstone Apartment complex area at 2500 E. 1st St. Responding officers found an 18-year-old male...
KDVR.com
A look on the clean up of I-70
After Wednesday's multi-vehicle crash, SkyFOX flew over the wreckage that shut down the highway for more than a day. After Wednesday's multi-vehicle crash, SkyFOX flew over the wreckage that shut down the highway for more than a day. Mountain lion reported in Englewood. Police said they received a report of...
Up to 12 inches of snow could hit Denver in second weekend storm, says NWS
Following a wave of wintery weather set to hit the southeastern part of Colorado, more snow will likely be on the way. According to the National Weather Service, big snow totals may hit the Front Range and Eastern Plains between Sunday night and Tuesday morning. An initial snow forecast is showing the possibility of eight to 12 inches in the Denver area, with four to six inches landing in Colorado Springs and six to eight inches in the area of Walsenburg.
Native Foods to Open Its Fourth Colorado Location in Fort Collins in February
The “original” plant-based eatery is adding its second Colorado store (and fourth total) in as many years.
Multiple road closures, major travel issues in Colorado due to winter weather
Major travel issues are present in Northeast Colorado due to a snowstorm that has hit the area. If headed to this part of the state, proceed with caution and prepare for potential delays. Some of the roads impacted by closures in the northeast include Colorado 52, Colorado 14, Colorado 113,...
weather5280.com
It's going to snow a lot somewhere tomorrow night, but probably not in Denver
A weird weekend for weather underway, as probabilities were slim at best for snow today (and we're seeing showers and flurries all day) and tomorrow's "big snow" looks more and more like a nothing-burger with each passing hour. The NWS still has "heavy snow" in the forecast grid for Denver...
1037theriver.com
Night Court’s John Larroquette Used To Bartend In This Colorado Town
Veteran actor John Larroquette is back on your television screen with the new Night Court series. At one time, though, he was a bartender in this small Colorado town. Interestingly, it was at this job Larroquette landed one of his first gigs, one that would ultimately result in his breaking into show business.
Are HOAs responsible for clearing snow and ice?
Property owners and homeowners associations spell out the terms of snow and ice removal in published agreements with owners and tenants.
boulderreportinglab.org
🚫 Boulder to consider gas ban
Hello there, Boulder. Good snowy morning to you. For today — a perfect day for soup — I have a story about what kind of stove you should cook that soup on. Over the past few weeks, new research has linked gas stoves to increased childhood asthma rates. So what is Boulder doing?
Two more winter storms will bring more cold and snow to Colorado through Monday
Another winter storm on Friday will cause big impacts in southern Colorado before a storm on Sunday brings potentially bigger impacts to the Denver metro area.Most of southeast Colorado including Pueblo, Walsenburg, Trinidad, La Junta, Lamar, and Springfield are under a Winter Weather Advisory or a Winter Storm Warning for up to a foot of snow.It will be the biggest snow storm of the season so far for the southeast region of the state and anyone planning travel south of Colorado Springs on Friday evening should be prepared for winter driving conditions and significant slowdowns.For the Denver metro area, the...
Another Local Colorado Food Favorite Closes After 15 Years
Sadly, Colorado lost another local favorite in 2023. This small family-owned and operated business was a sweet snack go-to for 15 years, and now we say goodbye. So far in 2023, we've had to say goodbye to a lot of mainstays across our state. Stores like TJ Maxx on the famous 16th Street Mall in Denver after 30 years. The 16th Street Mall McDonald's also closed after 40 years. Four different Big Lots stores in Colorado, including the Fort Collins Location. Even a popular local Colorado Brewery announced this week that it's locking up shop at the beginning of February after 15 years. It just feels like one after another, we're losing so many of our favorite places. Sadly, another very popular local food favorite has announced its closure this week as well.
More back houses, 'granny flats' may sprout from Denver home lots
(Denver, Colo.) In crowded Southern California, they call them “granny flats” – second homes built on the same lot as the main structure. Historically they’ve proven one way of caring for elderly parents without compromising privacy too much.
Denver weather: Cold weekend before more snow Monday
Saturday will have a few morning flurries around with cloudy skies. There will be limited sunshine as lots of clouds stream across the region.
