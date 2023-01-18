ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Estes Park, CO

CBS Denver

Northbound Interstate 25 near Longmont in Weld County back open after serious crash

Interstate 25 northbound near Longmont in Weld County is back open after two semi trucks and three cars were involved in a serious crash early Friday afternoon.Emergency officials shut down northbound I-25 just north of Highway 66.A tweet from Mountain View Fire Rescue showed a heavily damaged vehicle on the highway and the northbound lanes blocked by emergency vehicles.Three people were taken to the hospital, one with serious bodily injury. 
WELD COUNTY, CO
estesparknews.com

Through The On-Going And New- Estes Park Moves Forward

The Town of Estes Park has a January through December fiscal year. The work the Trustees and I do corresponds to that calendar. As the new year begins, I find myself thinking about that work as either being on-going and new. In the on-going category, is the work I do...
ESTES PARK, CO
OutThere Colorado

400 percent increase in parking fee at popular Colorado destination

Visiting a Front Ranger favorite found northwest of Idaho Springs that provides access to the James Peak Wilderness area has reportedly gotten more expensive. Operated by a private owner, visitors to the St. Mary's Glacier Trailhead are reporting that the parking fee has increased from $5 to $20 per vehicle, with recent visitors noting that a parking attendant was on-site to collect the $20 in cash only. Prior reports noted that pay stations were used for permitting – whether or not this is still an option during some hours is unknown.
IDAHO SPRINGS, CO
The Denver Gazette

1 dead, another injured in Loveland shooting

An 18-year-old died and a 16-year-old was injured in a shooting in Loveland late Friday, according to the Loveland Police Department. Just after 10:15 p.m. Friday, Loveland police officers responded to shots fired in the Brookstone Apartment complex area at 2500 E. 1st St. Responding officers found an 18-year-old male...
LOVELAND, CO
KDVR.com

A look on the clean up of I-70

After Wednesday's multi-vehicle crash, SkyFOX flew over the wreckage that shut down the highway for more than a day. After Wednesday's multi-vehicle crash, SkyFOX flew over the wreckage that shut down the highway for more than a day. Mountain lion reported in Englewood. Police said they received a report of...
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Up to 12 inches of snow could hit Denver in second weekend storm, says NWS

Following a wave of wintery weather set to hit the southeastern part of Colorado, more snow will likely be on the way. According to the National Weather Service, big snow totals may hit the Front Range and Eastern Plains between Sunday night and Tuesday morning. An initial snow forecast is showing the possibility of eight to 12 inches in the Denver area, with four to six inches landing in Colorado Springs and six to eight inches in the area of Walsenburg.
DENVER, CO
1037theriver.com

Night Court’s John Larroquette Used To Bartend In This Colorado Town

Veteran actor John Larroquette is back on your television screen with the new Night Court series. At one time, though, he was a bartender in this small Colorado town. Interestingly, it was at this job Larroquette landed one of his first gigs, one that would ultimately result in his breaking into show business.
COLORADO STATE
boulderreportinglab.org

🚫 Boulder to consider gas ban

Hello there, Boulder. Good snowy morning to you. For today — a perfect day for soup — I have a story about what kind of stove you should cook that soup on. Over the past few weeks, new research has linked gas stoves to increased childhood asthma rates. So what is Boulder doing?
BOULDER, CO
CBS Denver

Two more winter storms will bring more cold and snow to Colorado through Monday

Another winter storm on Friday will cause big impacts in southern Colorado before a storm on Sunday brings potentially bigger impacts to the Denver metro area.Most of southeast Colorado including Pueblo, Walsenburg, Trinidad, La Junta, Lamar, and Springfield are under a Winter Weather Advisory or a Winter Storm Warning for up to a foot of snow.It will be the biggest snow storm of the season so far for the southeast region of the state and anyone planning travel south of Colorado Springs on Friday evening should be prepared for winter driving conditions and significant slowdowns.For the Denver metro area, the...
COLORADO STATE
Retro 102.5

Another Local Colorado Food Favorite Closes After 15 Years

Sadly, Colorado lost another local favorite in 2023. This small family-owned and operated business was a sweet snack go-to for 15 years, and now we say goodbye. So far in 2023, we've had to say goodbye to a lot of mainstays across our state. Stores like TJ Maxx on the famous 16th Street Mall in Denver after 30 years. The 16th Street Mall McDonald's also closed after 40 years. Four different Big Lots stores in Colorado, including the Fort Collins Location. Even a popular local Colorado Brewery announced this week that it's locking up shop at the beginning of February after 15 years. It just feels like one after another, we're losing so many of our favorite places. Sadly, another very popular local food favorite has announced its closure this week as well.
FORT COLLINS, CO

