Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KRDO
Manitou Springs School District parts ways with superintendent
MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Following a special board meeting on Friday night, KRDO has learned the Manitou Springs School District and its superintendent are parting ways. Dr. Elizabeth Domangue had been with the school district since 2019. The district confirmed the separation with KRDO on Saturday. Manitou Springs School District...
Academy D20 proposing new start times for schools
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — At a meeting for Academy School District 20 (D20) on Thursday night, new start and end times for elementary, middle, and high schools were brought before the school board as a proposal that would bring younger children in earlier and older children in later. According to a public relations specialist with D20, […]
KRDO
Pueblo mom starts new inclusive swim program for people with special needs
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Pueblo mom is taking action to support people with disabilities in the community after she experienced too many barriers with her own son. According to our partners at the Pueblo Chieftain, Elizabeth Harmes is the mom to 4-year-old Remington who is autistic and nonverbal. Recently Harmes started a special needs sensory swim program that’s tailored for people of all ages with special needs.
CSU Pueblo to assist Dreamer students
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Colorado State University (CSU) Pueblo has announced that it is the newest partner college to join TheDream.US network of schools that serve undocumented migrant students. CSU Pueblo said this partnership provides scholarship opportunities to cover tuition and fees for undocumented students in Southern Colorado. The university is the first Colorado institution of […]
KKTV
Evacuation at Colorado Springs school Friday morning
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Staff and students evacuated Colorado Springs Discovery Canyon Campus early Friday morning. The school is located off North Gate Boulevard just west of Highway 83 on the north side of the city. Academy District 20 is reporting the evacuation was due to a water main break.
Libraries in Southern Colorado work to maintain safety
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Pikes Peak Library District (PPLD) is taking safety measures after recent findings of methamphetamine contamination inside of public restrooms in Colorado public libraries. PPLD will work with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to conduct these screening tests. “What the testing looks like… the screening that we’re looking to do […]
Free tax preparation services for lower-income Puebloans
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A team of AmeriCorps members is working with United Way to help lower-income residents of Pueblo County file their taxes and to expand the organization’s outreach. AmeriCorps said the group of nine young adults arrived on Jan. 7 and will be serving Pueblo through April 8. Over the course of this 13-week […]
Pueblo West, January 22 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Air Academy High School basketball team will have a game with Pueblo West High School on January 21, 2023, 18:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
KRDO
Veteran services expanding after a need was identified in the Steel City
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)--They're nearly 13,000 veterans that live in Pueblo. Many of them have been driving nearly an hour all the way up to Colorado Springs to receive behavioral health resources like therapy, counseling, and other health-related needs. Now, Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Centers Pueblo Office is expanding its services...
KKTV
Multiple Colorado libraries close for possible meth contamination, Pikes Peak Library District to do testing
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - After at least three Denver-area libraries closed for possible meth contamination, the Pikes Peak Library District announced they were taking proactive measures on Thursday. “Pikes Peak Library District (PPLD) is aware of the recent incidents at three other public libraries in Colorado involving methamphetamine contamination...
coloradonewsline.com
Here is who’s running for the open Colorado Springs mayor seat
With incumbent Mayor John Suthers term-limited after eight years in office, the city of Colorado Springs is set to hold a general election to elect a new mayor in just three months, on April 4. Five people are officially running to lead the state’s second most-populous city, with two declared,...
City continues to strategize for East-West mobility
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Concerned citizens filled the room with many more standing outside the doors during a town hall hosted by Colorado Springs City Councilmember, Nancy Henjum, Saturday morning on Jan. 21. During the meeting, Henjum discussed the possibility of a study that would address, East-West mobility for the Fillmore Street and Uintah Street corridors. […]
KRDO
Club Q announces permanent standing memorial to victims of mass shooting
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- They also announced a partnership with HB&A Architecture and Planning, who will help in redesigning the layout of the club. In a press release posted on their website, Club Q says they are excited about the partnership and look forward to working together to bring back the club - and to see what the future holds.
Laundry Love: Colorado Springs church helps the needy wash clothing every week
A local church is helping to turn a mundane task into an act of service. It's called "Laundry Love" and it allows anyone in need in our community to wash their clothes every Monday morning for free
Pueblo petitioners have until Monday to get enough signatures to remove the mayor-run government
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)--Petitioners were out Friday collecting signatures to remove the mayor-run style of government and transition to a city manager style of government. The City Clerk said organizers will have until Monday at 5 p.m. to collect at least 3,768 valid signatures to get on the May ballot in order to trigger a special The post Pueblo petitioners have until Monday to get enough signatures to remove the mayor-run government appeared first on KRDO.
U.S. Air Force Academy receives record donations
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Donors in 2022 made it a record year for philanthropic support for the United States Air Force Academy (USAFA) with more than 7,500 donors contributing $51.7 million to support a wide range of USAFA initiatives. These contributions bring the total investment in the Defining Our Future campaign to $248.26 million. Launched in […]
KKTV
Serious crash in Colorado Springs at Austin Bluffs and Rangewood Friday
After at least three Denver-area libraries closed for possible meth contamination, the Pikes Peak Library District announced they were taking proactive measures on Thursday. The meeting was the first of five in the coming weeks where the public can share their thoughts on the wolf reintroduction plan statewide. Updated: Jan....
Snow preparations in the City of Pueblo
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Normally there are between 2-6 snow plows out during a storm in the City of Pueblo. "If we know it's coming what we do is send trucks out to spray the bridges and known slick spots," Pueblo Snow Plow Operator Damon McCray said. "We get crews together and depending on how The post Snow preparations in the City of Pueblo appeared first on KRDO.
IndieDwell changing the game for affordable, eco-friendly housing in Colorado
The building blocks to better and more affordable housing starts here IndieDwell Colorado in Pueblo.
mountainjackpot.com
Rural Counties Facing Uphill Battle in Fighting State Lawmakers
Teller Commissioners: Hold Onto Your Guns and Land. Get involved and stay engaged in state issues, whether that means contacting your representative or testifying on key legislation. Regardless of your situation, don’t stay on the sidelines. Otherwise, your guns and weapons and property rights, and even the option of...
Comments / 3