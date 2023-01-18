Read full article on original website
kwos.com
Funeral is Saturday for JCMO MU student who was murdered last week
A Saturday funeral is set for the University of Missouri student from Jefferson City who was murdered last week. 21 – year old Samuel ‘Sammy’ Clemons was a sophomore studying biological sciences. Visitation will be Saturday from 10-noon, with a funeral afterwards at Trimble Funeral Home in...
KOMU
Outreach van offers medical services throughout Boone County
COLUMBIA - A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Friday to introduce the Boone County health department's new Health on Wheels outreach van. The outreach van will visit communities throughout the county. Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services public information specialist Ryan Sheehan said the idea for the van came to...
KOMU
Woman charged in Keytesville shooting, victims identified
KEYTESVILLE - The Chariton County Prosecuting Attorney's Office charged and incarcerated Sherri Laws, 52, following a shooting on Friday. Laws is currently being held in the Chariton County Jail without bond, according to an update from Troop B of the Missouri State Highway Patrol. She is charged with murder in...
Jefferson City prison inmate charged with assault
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) An inmate at the Jefferson City Correctional Center was charged Tuesday with multiple felonies after allegedly assaulting a DOC officer on July 4, 2021. Justin F. Johnson, 37, is charged with first-degree assault, three counts of violence to an employee of the DOC and disarming a correctional officer while performing official The post Jefferson City prison inmate charged with assault appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
First Missourian leaves prison after passing of Amendment 3
JEFFERSON CITY - Former convict Adam Mace is now a free man. "This doesn't feel real," Mace said. "There are a lot of different emotions going on right now." Mace was released from the Algoa Correctional Center in Jefferson City around noon Friday. He is the first Missourian to be released since applying for expungement and early release since the passing of Amendment 3.
KOMU
Central Missouri Humane Society extends closure through Jan. 28
COLUMBIA - The Central Missouri Humane Society will remain closed until Jan. 28 due to its ongoing outbreak of pneumovirus. The organization said on Facebook Thursday it had six active cases, and its latest case was diagnosed Jan. 14. The shelter also extended its discounted adoption fee for dogs 30...
KOMU
Here's what you need to know: Saturday, Jan. 21
Parents blame CPS for transparency gap after students watch drag show at city event. The city of Columbia held its 2023 Columbia Values Diversity Celebration on Thursday morning. This event has been part of Columbia history since its first celebration in 1994, with a provided breakfast. Tickets for admission to...
Indictment filed on man accused of November shooting on Clark Lane, hearing set for Monday
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A grand jury indictment was filed Friday for a man accused of a Nov. 2 shooting on Clark Lane. in Columbia. Noah Solbrekken, 23, of Columbia, is being held without bond at the Boone County Jail. He is charged with first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and armed-criminal action. A hearing is The post Indictment filed on man accused of November shooting on Clark Lane, hearing set for Monday appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Boone County clerk asks to intervene in Basye-CPS case
Boone County's top election official is asking the court to let her join a former state representative's lawsuit against Columbia Public Schools. The post Boone County clerk asks to intervene in Basye-CPS case appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Second day of threats to Columbia middle school ends with detained juvenile
A second day of rumors of violence at a Columbia middle school ends with a juvenile being detained. On Wednesday, Columbia Police were alerted of rumors regarding a threat to Gentry Middle School. But an investigation into the claim found no credible threat. Then on Thursday, officers were alerted to...
KOMU
Suspect in Break Time shooting back in Boone County after arrest in St. Louis
BOONE COUNTY - A suspect charged in a December shooting at a Columbia gas station is back in Boone County after he was arrested in St. Louis last week. Terrance Johnson Jr., 27, was arrested by St. Louis Metropolitan Police officers and U.S. Marshals on Jan. 12. Boone County Jail...
KYTV
Pulaski County, Mo., communities rally around restaurant owner impacted by two deadly crashes
WAYNESVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Two Pulaski County communities rally around a restaurant owner after two tragedies involving her family. Former Waynesville Mayor Luge Hardman is asking for prayers for the family of Kimsha Rosensteel, a restaurant owner in St. Robert. Police say her mother, Minerva Simmons, 70, of St. Robert, died in a crash on Wednesday. Rosensteel’s father and daughter suffered serious injuries.
KOMU
Parents blame CPS for transparency gap after students watch drag show at city event
COLUMBIA − The city of Columbia held its 2023 Columbia Values Diversity Celebration on Thursday morning. This event has been part of Columbia history since its first celebration in 1994, with a provided breakfast. Tickets for admission to the celebration were sold out, according to the city of Columbia's...
Columbia Values Diversity Celebration facing backlash over performers in drag; attorney general warns CPS; CPS issues statement
An annual event hosted by the City of Columbia since 1994 is facing backlash for hosting an LGBTQIA+ group featuring three drag queens. The post Columbia Values Diversity Celebration facing backlash over performers in drag; attorney general warns CPS; CPS issues statement appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia Values Diversity Celebration facing backlash over performers in drag
An annual event hosted by the City of Columbia since 1994 is facing backlash for hosting an LGBTQIA+ group featuring three drag queens. The post Columbia Values Diversity Celebration facing backlash over performers in drag appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
Alspaugh family donates largest-ever piece of land to Columbia Parks and Rec
COLUMBIA - Columbia Parks and Recreation received the largest land donation the city's ever received earlier this week. The Alspaugh family donated their 201-acre farm to the city's park system to honor John W. Alspaugh. The property is located on both sides of Mexico Gravel Road in northeast Columbia. Alspaugh,...
Car crashes into Columbia house Saturday morning
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) At 11:12 Saturday morning, Columbia Fire and Police were dispatched to a car into a house. The house in the 1200 block of Clemens Drive had damage to the garage. Columbia Fire told ABC 17 there were no injuries. The owner of the car has not been released at the time of The post Car crashes into Columbia house Saturday morning appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
Juvenile detained for alleged threats to Gentry Middle School
COLUMBIA - Police detained a juvenile Thursday in connection to alleged threats made to Gentry Middle School. It comes after the Columbia Police Department and Columbia Public Schools said Wednesday an alleged threat in a Snapchat message circulated among the Gentry Middle School community. CPD and district administration called the threat not credible.
Two shot, one dead, in Chariton County
A Friday morning shooting left one man dead and another badly injured in Keytesville, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. The post Two shot, one dead, in Chariton County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
UPDATED: Double shooting in Osage Beach ends with one dead
UPDATE: The Osage Beach Police Department has identified the victims involved in the shooting. Micah Aman, 20, of Columiba, was pronounced dead at Lake Regional Hospital. The second victim, Devin Atkisson, 19, of Osage Beach, sustained two gunshot wounds to the body and is currently hospitalized. One person dies and...
