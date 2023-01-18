ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson City, MO

KOMU

Outreach van offers medical services throughout Boone County

COLUMBIA - A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Friday to introduce the Boone County health department's new Health on Wheels outreach van. The outreach van will visit communities throughout the county. Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services public information specialist Ryan Sheehan said the idea for the van came to...
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Woman charged in Keytesville shooting, victims identified

KEYTESVILLE - The Chariton County Prosecuting Attorney's Office charged and incarcerated Sherri Laws, 52, following a shooting on Friday. Laws is currently being held in the Chariton County Jail without bond, according to an update from Troop B of the Missouri State Highway Patrol. She is charged with murder in...
KEYTESVILLE, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Jefferson City prison inmate charged with assault

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) An inmate at the Jefferson City Correctional Center was charged Tuesday with multiple felonies after allegedly assaulting a DOC officer on July 4, 2021. Justin F. Johnson, 37, is charged with first-degree assault, three counts of violence to an employee of the DOC and disarming a correctional officer while performing official The post Jefferson City prison inmate charged with assault appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOMU

First Missourian leaves prison after passing of Amendment 3

JEFFERSON CITY - Former convict Adam Mace is now a free man. "This doesn't feel real," Mace said. "There are a lot of different emotions going on right now." Mace was released from the Algoa Correctional Center in Jefferson City around noon Friday. He is the first Missourian to be released since applying for expungement and early release since the passing of Amendment 3.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOMU

Central Missouri Humane Society extends closure through Jan. 28

COLUMBIA - The Central Missouri Humane Society will remain closed until Jan. 28 due to its ongoing outbreak of pneumovirus. The organization said on Facebook Thursday it had six active cases, and its latest case was diagnosed Jan. 14. The shelter also extended its discounted adoption fee for dogs 30...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Here's what you need to know: Saturday, Jan. 21

Parents blame CPS for transparency gap after students watch drag show at city event. The city of Columbia held its 2023 Columbia Values Diversity Celebration on Thursday morning. This event has been part of Columbia history since its first celebration in 1994, with a provided breakfast. Tickets for admission to...
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Indictment filed on man accused of November shooting on Clark Lane, hearing set for Monday

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A grand jury indictment was filed Friday for a man accused of a Nov. 2 shooting on Clark Lane. in Columbia. Noah Solbrekken, 23, of Columbia, is being held without bond at the Boone County Jail. He is charged with first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and armed-criminal action. A hearing is The post Indictment filed on man accused of November shooting on Clark Lane, hearing set for Monday appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KYTV

Pulaski County, Mo., communities rally around restaurant owner impacted by two deadly crashes

WAYNESVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Two Pulaski County communities rally around a restaurant owner after two tragedies involving her family. Former Waynesville Mayor Luge Hardman is asking for prayers for the family of Kimsha Rosensteel, a restaurant owner in St. Robert. Police say her mother, Minerva Simmons, 70, of St. Robert, died in a crash on Wednesday. Rosensteel’s father and daughter suffered serious injuries.
PULASKI COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Car crashes into Columbia house Saturday morning

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) At 11:12 Saturday morning, Columbia Fire and Police were dispatched to a car into a house. The house in the 1200 block of Clemens Drive had damage to the garage. Columbia Fire told ABC 17 there were no injuries. The owner of the car has not been released at the time of The post Car crashes into Columbia house Saturday morning appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Juvenile detained for alleged threats to Gentry Middle School

COLUMBIA - Police detained a juvenile Thursday in connection to alleged threats made to Gentry Middle School. It comes after the Columbia Police Department and Columbia Public Schools said Wednesday an alleged threat in a Snapchat message circulated among the Gentry Middle School community. CPD and district administration called the threat not credible.
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

UPDATED: Double shooting in Osage Beach ends with one dead

UPDATE: The Osage Beach Police Department has identified the victims involved in the shooting. Micah Aman, 20, of Columiba, was pronounced dead at Lake Regional Hospital. The second victim, Devin Atkisson, 19, of Osage Beach, sustained two gunshot wounds to the body and is currently hospitalized. One person dies and...
OSAGE BEACH, MO

