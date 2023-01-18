Read full article on original website
Popular cinema to close Santa Fe location
Shooting for the film "Rust" will result in involuntary manslaughter charges against Alec Baldwin.
Settlement by the Archdiocese of Santa Fe, New Mexico has No Impact on Pending Alamogordo Case
Popular cinema to close Santa Fe location
Sad news for cinema-goers in Santa Fe, New Mexico, today with the news that popular movie business Regal Cinemas is closing one of its locations in Santa Fe. The Regal Cinema at the Santa Fe Stadium, 3474 Zafarano Dr, will not have its lease renewed next month.
Show that features New Mexico musicians airing second season soon
“We have a lot of talent here. We don't have an opportunity to showcase it, so it's something really special."
newmexicomagazine.org
Five Things to Do This Weekend
Welcome the Year of the Rabbit, hear Big Richard, explore Diné photography, sample some mezcal, and marvel at Taos Pueblo artistry. 1 Welcome the Year of the Rabbit. Grab a cup of coffee and head to the Branigan Cultural Center, in Las Cruces, Saturday morning to celebrate the Lunar New Year. The party features a lion dance performance by the Blue Dragon Dojo, who taught community members some of the choreography, so some Las Cruces folks will join the dance. “The Lunar New Year celebration is going to involve a lot of activities for the whole family, including crafts and learning about the history of the Lunar New Year,” says Elizabeth Montoya, museum curator of education at the Branigan Cultural Center. Children can make dragon puppets, and there will be a chance to learn about the Chinese Zodiac, including the animal that corresponds to the year you were born. “It’s a smaller event,” Montoya says. “But it’s well-designed. We focused on the quality, rather than quantity, of activities.” Jump into the fun from 10 a.m. to noon.
sandovalsignpost.com
Era ends at Bernalillo Museum
History turned another page at the Bernalillo Community Museum this month as a new director moved into the town’s youngest cultural institution. Ashley Flores isn’t a newcomer to the museum, however. She interned as an exhibit designer under founding director Emily Stovel while working on her Master’s degree in history and museum management.
kunm.org
With many attendees and high valuations, the Antiques Roadshow in Santa Fe airs next week
Last June, the Antiques Roadshow came to Santa Fe and streams of people showed up, many carrying objects. The show's executive producer Marsha Bemko said they had a warm welcome. "The highest attendance we had of all of our cities by quite a bit was in Santa Fe," she said.
travellemming.com
33 Best Things to Do in Santa Fe (in 2023)
There are so many fun things to do in Santa Fe, a city with a small-town feel and a huge indigenous influence. The adobe buildings and turquoise jewelry are reasons enough to visit Santa Fe, but there’s more to do in this New Mexico town than just shopping. Table...
ladailypost.com
Love Is In The Air At The Balloon Museum In Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE — The Anderson-Abruzzo International Balloon Museum Foundation presents LOVE IS IN THE AIR, a Valentine’s Weekend of Celebrations for Friends, Family, Sweethearts and Balloons to celebrate love and ballooning. A benefit for the Balloon Museum, LOVE IS IN THE AIR is a curated collection of three lovely...
KRQE News 13
Three New Mexico cities ranked in MovieMaker Magazine’s annual list
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – MovieMaker magazine announced three New Mexico cities on their annual list of “Best Places to Live and Work as a Moviemaker for 2023.” This year Las Cruces was named on the list for the first time, ranking at No. 7. Santa Fe, claimed the top spot in the best small cities and towns to live in. Albuquerque also ranked for the fifth consecutive year as one of the top big cities.
What’s happening around New Mexico Jan. 20 – Jan. 26
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from January 20 – 26. Albuquerque Jan. 20 – Science on Tap – Head to the National Museum of Nuclear Science & History for a series of informal talks on science and technology. The event is $5 to attend and individuals will also get one beer […]
Full list: New Mexico Regal movie theater among 39 set to close
Nearly 40 additional Regal Cinemas locations are expected to close after parent company Cineworld filed for bankruptcy last year.
One of Nob Hill’s first homes, known as ‘The Cabin,’ now on the market
David Garcia, who bought the home in 2014, said part of The Cabin's charm is the material used to build it.
ladailypost.com
C’YA Celebrates National Hug Day Today At Smith’s
Champions of Youth Ambitions (C’YA) is celebrating National Hug Day today, Jan. 21 at Los Alamos Smith’s Marketplace. “Take A Second, Make A Difference” is C’YA’s motto and the organization is showing lots of ways to give and receive 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today.
newmexicomagazine.org
The 22nd Annual New Mexico Magazine Photos of the Year: People
"This photo was taken in the Barelas neighborhood of Downtown Albuquerque during a cruise night where local custom car clubs line Fourth Street with beautifully detailed cars, motorcycles, and bicycles. I was walking near the center of the road and noticed this young man riding his lowrider bicycle with numerous motorcycles behind him. I decided to use the motorcycle lights to add drama to the scene. As you can see, his stare was not impacted by me or my camera. I was born and raised in New Mexico and I have been documenting custom car culture and other cultural celebrations since I was a teenager as a participant and photographer." —Bobby Gutierrez.
Santa Fe café scores a slot on Guy Fieri’s ‘Triple D Nation’
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Another New Mexico eatery is getting national exposure from legendary TV food tourist and restaurateur Guy Fieri. Santa Fe’s beloved Jambo Café will be featured on an episode of “Triple D Nation” tonight (Friday, January 20) on the Food Network. Owned by chef Ahmed Obo, Jambo Café has been in business for […]
Albuquerque has millions of dollars to spend on ‘poverty pocket’ neighborhoods
Santa Barbara Martineztown Neighborhood Association President Loretta Naranjo Lopez said, “We have historical significance here, and we'd like to keep it, maintain it residential. We're looking forward to using the pocket of poverty money for the neighborhood.”
ladailypost.com
Letter To The Editor: Crash Course In Dealing With A Recession
During the early months of the 2008 Recession, I panicked. The daily news was terrible. I did not think that things would ever get better. Things did get better, but hidden from view was the mounting US Federal debt ($10 trillion in 2008 and $31.4 trillion in 2023). The value...
Funding available for affordable housing organizations in Santa Fe
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Organizations working to bring more affordable housing to Santa Fe can now apply for funding from the city. Organizations can apply for funding from a community development block grant, or the affordable housing trust fund. More than $3 million in funding is available. Funding can be used to cover the cost […]
ladailypost.com
Incident At Pajarito A Testament To Los Alamos Culture
A whole bunch of people took time out from skiing today to help a young boy find his lost ski on the Aspen run at Pajarito Mountain Ski Area – a testament to Los Alamos culture. Photo by Tom Tierney.
This New Mexico City Ranked Among The Worst In The U.S. For Drunk Driving
BuyAutoInsurance.com listed the 10 worst cities in the U.S. for drunk driving.
