Los Alamos, NM

KOAT 7

Police open homicide investigation in west Albuquerque

A homicide investigation is underway, after a person was found dead in west Albuquerque. A spokesman for Albuquerque says officers received a call about a dead body in a field, near the Flying J Travel Center on 98th St. SW south of Interstate 40. Homicide detectives are currently at the...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Los Alamos Police Department Report: Jan. 11 – Jan. 17, 2023

Christopher Lonnie Juan Dominovich, 25, of Abiquiu was arrested January 11 on a Magistrate Court warrant. Joshua Geronimo Lovato. 30, of Ohkay Owingeh was arrested Jan. 14 on a Municipal Court warrant. Information published in the weekly Los Alamos Police Department Report is obtained from LAPD. Please note that when...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
KRQE News 13

Police open investigation into campaign funds tied to Solomon Peña

*Editor’s Note: This story has been updated with clarifying info from APD. ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Facing charges for allegedly planning the shootings at four Albuquerque elected officials homes, former Republican House candidate Solomon Peña is now facing an investigation over campaign contributions. Albuquerque Police detectives believe there may be “potential illegal activity” related to those contributions. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Mora man acquitted of 2021 murder charge

MORA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A jury has acquitted a 71-year-old Mora man of murder. Investigators say David Griego shot and killed 66-year-old John Serna during a dispute in September 2021. Prosecutors argued the two had a long-standing dispute, including Serna attacking Griego with a rock earlier in the day. But Griego claimed it was self-defense. […]
MORA, NM
HeySoCal

Man charged with murder in Christmas Day street takeover

A motorist allegedly responsible for fatally injuring a 24-year-old woman at a South Los Angeles street takeover on Christmas Day has been charged with murder and hit-and-run driving resulting in death, prosecutors announced Wednesday. Dante Terrel Chapple-Young — who was arrested last Friday in Albuquerque, New Mexico — has waived...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KRQE News 13

VIDEO: Albuquerque man admits to homicide by DWI

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man admitted to driving drunk and killing a man in the Northeast Heights. Newly-obtained lapel video shows Matthew Shetima-Joe pleading no contest to the charge of homicide by DWI. Investigators say Matthew Shetima-Joe was driving more than 80 miles an hour on Osuna...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

One arrested after shooting at a North Valley nightclub

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — One person was arrested after a shooting at a north valley nightclub after a fight broke out. Court documents say police were called to Leo's nightclub for a call of a shooting on Sept. 1, 2022. When officers arrived, they found several "impacts" and casings inside and outside of the nightclub. Officers also found blood inside the club near the bathroom.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Rio Grande Sun

Burglar in Española Jewelry Heist Done In By Diamond-Clad Girlfriend

A burglar who stole more than $100,000 in jewelry from an Española boutique was identified as the culprit after police spotted his girlfriend wearing some of the pricey jewels, police said. Video evidence was also used to help identify Timothy Jaramillo, 38, of Española, who stole an array of...
ESPANOLA, NM
KRQE News 13

Two friends buy three horses after they suspect they were being abused

Two friends buy three horses after they suspect they were being abused. Two friends buy three horses after they suspect they …. Two friends buy three horses after they suspect they were being abused. ‘Frustration level is high’: Albuquerque business …. 'Frustration level is high': Albuquerque business fed up...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

