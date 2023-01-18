Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular cinema to close Santa Fe locationAsh JurbergSanta Fe, NM
Shooting for the film "Rust" will result in involuntary manslaughter charges against Alec Baldwin.Sherif SaadSanta Fe, NM
Settlement by the Archdiocese of Santa Fe, New Mexico has No Impact on Pending Alamogordo CaseAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
Related
Albuquerque Police Department: Homicide Unit investigating overnight shooting
Information on the homicide call-out is limited right now.
KOAT 7
Police open homicide investigation in west Albuquerque
A homicide investigation is underway, after a person was found dead in west Albuquerque. A spokesman for Albuquerque says officers received a call about a dead body in a field, near the Flying J Travel Center on 98th St. SW south of Interstate 40. Homicide detectives are currently at the...
Albuquerque police: Man arrested for having ghost gun, drugs
APD said the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms is looking into the case.
losalamosreporter.com
Los Alamos Police Department Report: Jan. 11 – Jan. 17, 2023
Christopher Lonnie Juan Dominovich, 25, of Abiquiu was arrested January 11 on a Magistrate Court warrant. Joshua Geronimo Lovato. 30, of Ohkay Owingeh was arrested Jan. 14 on a Municipal Court warrant. Information published in the weekly Los Alamos Police Department Report is obtained from LAPD. Please note that when...
Mayor of Española asks governor for more officers as crime rates rise
The mayor said that NMSP was in the city in October when things were bad. He explained their presence made a difference then, but they need them again.
Bernalillo County authorities searching for two boys
If you have any information on the missing boys, please call the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office at 505-798-7000 or 911.
Tucumcari man accused of bringing money, candy, condoms to meet up with children
The trial for the case hasn't been scheduled yet.
Man pleads not guilty in fatal carjacking incident
The man will stay behind bars until trial.
Police open investigation into campaign funds tied to Solomon Peña
*Editor’s Note: This story has been updated with clarifying info from APD. ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Facing charges for allegedly planning the shootings at four Albuquerque elected officials homes, former Republican House candidate Solomon Peña is now facing an investigation over campaign contributions. Albuquerque Police detectives believe there may be “potential illegal activity” related to those contributions. […]
KRQE News 13
Have you seen this car? Grey sedan sought in Albuquerque Domino’s robbery
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Detectives with the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Department are hoping to learn more information about a car used in an armed robbery earlier this month in southwest Albuquerque. On Twitter Thursday, BCSO posted several photos of a grey sedan and a suspect they’re seeking in the case.
Convicted shoplifter gets 6-year sentence with only 1.5 years behind bars
The man pleaded guilty to felony shoplifting.
Mora man acquitted of 2021 murder charge
MORA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A jury has acquitted a 71-year-old Mora man of murder. Investigators say David Griego shot and killed 66-year-old John Serna during a dispute in September 2021. Prosecutors argued the two had a long-standing dispute, including Serna attacking Griego with a rock earlier in the day. But Griego claimed it was self-defense. […]
New Mexico legislators propose harsher sentences for fentanyl possession
Law enforcement officials have called Fentanyl a major problem and driver of crime in New Mexico.
Man charged with murder in Christmas Day street takeover
A motorist allegedly responsible for fatally injuring a 24-year-old woman at a South Los Angeles street takeover on Christmas Day has been charged with murder and hit-and-run driving resulting in death, prosecutors announced Wednesday. Dante Terrel Chapple-Young — who was arrested last Friday in Albuquerque, New Mexico — has waived...
‘Frustration level is high’: Albuquerque business fed up with trespassers
"Anything you put outside of the building, you may as well just say that it's going to be gone within the next 24-48 hours."
KRQE News 13
VIDEO: Albuquerque man admits to homicide by DWI
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man admitted to driving drunk and killing a man in the Northeast Heights. Newly-obtained lapel video shows Matthew Shetima-Joe pleading no contest to the charge of homicide by DWI. Investigators say Matthew Shetima-Joe was driving more than 80 miles an hour on Osuna...
KOAT 7
One arrested after shooting at a North Valley nightclub
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — One person was arrested after a shooting at a north valley nightclub after a fight broke out. Court documents say police were called to Leo's nightclub for a call of a shooting on Sept. 1, 2022. When officers arrived, they found several "impacts" and casings inside and outside of the nightclub. Officers also found blood inside the club near the bathroom.
Handmade sign warns Albuquerque drivers of a speed camera
“We got to penalize them. If we don't penalize them, they're going to continue to do it and do it and do it. A warning ain't nothing."
Rio Grande Sun
Burglar in Española Jewelry Heist Done In By Diamond-Clad Girlfriend
A burglar who stole more than $100,000 in jewelry from an Española boutique was identified as the culprit after police spotted his girlfriend wearing some of the pricey jewels, police said. Video evidence was also used to help identify Timothy Jaramillo, 38, of Española, who stole an array of...
KRQE News 13
Two friends buy three horses after they suspect they were being abused
Two friends buy three horses after they suspect they were being abused
