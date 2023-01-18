Read full article on original website
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 20th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. NBSE: This preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.5% over the last 60 days. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. price-consensus-chart...
Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging Agilent Technologies (A) This Year?
For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Agilent Technologies (A) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Norwegian Cruise (NCLH) Gains 18% in Past 6 Months: Here's How
Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NCLH have gained 18.4% in the past six months compared with the industry’s increase of 2.6%. The company is benefiting from improving occupancy, fleet-expansion efforts and relaxation in COVID-related protocols. The Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company’s sales and earnings in 2023 is...
Why Is Carnival (CCL) Up 28.4% Since Last Earnings Report?
A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Carnival (CCL). Shares have added about 28.4% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Carnival due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
United Rentals (URI) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?
United Rentals, Inc. URI is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan 25, after market close. In the last-reported quarter, United Rentals’ adjusted earnings topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3%, but revenues missed the same by 1.2%, respectively. This largest equipment rental company’s third-quarter adjusted earnings and revenues grew 40.9% and 17.5% year over year, respectively.
Is McCormick an Excellent Dividend Stock to Buy Now?
McCormick (NYSE: MKC) got a boost during the pandemic when millions more people started cooking at home. In this video, I'll determine whether McCormick is an excellent dividend stock to buy. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Jan. 17, 2023. The video was published on Jan. 19, 2023.
Is it Finally Time for Small Cap Value Stocks?
(1:15) - Lessons From, "The Case For Long-Term Value Investing”. (8:45) - Breaking Down Small Cap Value Stocks: Are They On The Rise?. (41:00) - Episode Roundup: VBR, AKA, VRTV, STRL, URBN. Welcome to Episode #313 of the Value Investor Podcast. Every week, Tracey Ryniec, the editor of Zacks Value...
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Experiences Big Inflow
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (Symbol: VGSH) where we have detected an approximate $812.1 million dollar inflow -- that's a 4.6% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 303,684,877 to 317,610,457). The chart below shows the one year price performance of VGSH, versus its 200 day moving average:
Progressive (PGR) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
The Progressive Corporation PGR is slated to report fourth-quarter 2022 earnings on Jan 25, before the opening bell. The company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 60.48% in the last reported quarter. Factors to Note. Net premiums earned in the fourth quarter are likely to have benefited from rate increases,...
Stock Market News for Jan 20, 2023
Wall Street closed lower on Thursday, primarily on robust labor market data. Recession fears gripped markets as a strong labor market continued to keep investors nervous that the Fed would be deterred from going slow in its policy measures. All three major indexes ended in the red. How Did the...
Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Annaly Capital Management (NLY) closed at $22.74, marking a +1.25% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.89%. At the same time, the Dow added 1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 10%. Coming into today, shares of the...
Will MSCI (MSCI) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
Looking for a stock that has been consistently beating earnings estimates and might be well positioned to keep the streak alive in its next quarterly report? MSCI (MSCI), which belongs to the Zacks Business - Software Services industry, could be a great candidate to consider. When looking at the last...
Is Axon Enterprise (AXON) Outperforming Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Axon Enterprise (AXON) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Industrial Products sector should help us answer this question.
APA (APA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, APA (APA) closed at $45.09, marking a -0.16% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.89% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 10%. Heading into today, shares of the oil and...
Is Trending Stock Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) a Buy Now?
Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Shares of this company have returned +6.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P...
Looking for Stocks with Positive Earnings Momentum? Check Out These 2 Consumer Discretionary Names
Earnings are arguably the most important single number on a company's quarterly financial report. Wall Street clearly dives into all of the other metrics and management's input, but the EPS figure helps cut through all the noise. We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to...
Is American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.
The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights ASML Holding, Impinj, MSCI, Udemy and Waters
Chicago, IL – January 20, 2023 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: ASML Holding ASML, Impinj PI, MSCI MSCI, Udemy UDMY and Waters WAT.
Crocs, Inc. (CROX) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
Crocs (CROX) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Over the past month, shares of this footwear company have returned +18.5%, compared to the Zacks...
Wall Street Analysts Look Bullish on Halliburton (HAL): Should You Buy?
When deciding whether to buy, sell, or hold a stock, investors often rely on analyst recommendations. Media reports about rating changes by these brokerage-firm-employed (or sell-side) analysts often influence a stock's price, but are they really important?. Before we discuss the reliability of brokerage recommendations and how to use them...
