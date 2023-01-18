Read full article on original website
Related
Pilot who permitted his children to enter cockpit, which tragically lead to the plane losing control and crashing
On March 23, 1994, a Russian owned airline called Aeroflot had a scheduled flight from Moscow, Russia to the Kai Tak Airport in Hong Kong. The flight was to be completed using one of their newly purchased A310 aircrafts.
Top US general says Ukraine war has become an 'absolute catastrophe' for Russia, estimating it's suffered 'significantly well over' 100,000 casualties
"This is a very, very bloody war, and there's significant casualties on both sides," Milley said, while urging Putin to end the fighting.
A Ukrainian soldier died on the battlefield in Bakhmut. His death has sparked a fierce dispute between some American veterans and a volunteer trainer.
The accusations paint a messy picture of the role of US volunteers IN Ukraine caught in the fog of war.
Ukraine's tragic week shows there's no safe place in war
This past week has been an especially tragic one for Ukraine
Russia-Ukraine war: ‘Think faster’ and send tanks now, Ukraine and Baltic states urge Germany – live
Russia expands artillery offensive outside main frontline in Donbas industrial belt, say officials, while US advises Ukraine to hold back for more weapons and training
Comments / 0