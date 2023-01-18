Dallas Arboretum’s Great Contributors Awards Event Honored Laura Bush and The Honorable Kay Bailey Hutchison

Read full article on original website
Texas Supreme Court ruling paves way for $30 billion dollar Dallas-to-Houston bullet trainJalyn SmootDallas, TX
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens another new location in DallasKristen WaltersDallas, TX
2023 Best Chicken Hot Spots in DallasSteven DoyleDallas, TX
A Check-in at Streets Fine ChickenSteven DoyleDallas, TX
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.Westland DailyJustin, TX
socialwhirl.com
Commemorating the 35 Annual Majestic Mad Hatter’s Luncheon – A Celebration of English Elegance Reveal Hosted by Anne and Steve Stodghill
Benefiting the Women’s Council of the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden and A Woman’s Garden. (Featured photo: Kristina Wrenn, Mad Hatter’s Co-Chair; Kim Hext, Honorary Chair; Sarah Jo Hardin, President, Women’s Council; Anne Stodghill, Mad Hatter’s Co-Chair.)*. One of the most anticipated events of the...
fwtx.com
This Marriage Made in Heaven Now Has a Name: Texas A&M-Fort Worth
The Aggies were in town on Thursday to drive more stakes in the ground. They ain't going anywhere. Texas A&M chancellor John Sharp and A&M President Katherine Banks and dozens of dignitaries gathered on the second floor of the Burnett Plaza to formally christen the Aggies’ intention to develop a campus in Fort Worth.
Dallas Mayor Wants To Take Universal Studios Park From Frisco
After Frisco residents expressed concerns about what the new Universal Studios theme park, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson proposed a solution: We’ll take it. In a tweet posted on Jan. 19, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson proposed having the theme park installed in Hensley Field instead. Mayor Johnson is known for...
dallasexpress.com
Mayor of Local City Passes Away
The mayor of a local city in the Dallas-Fort Worth area has passed away while in office. White Settlement, a suburb northwest of Fort Worth, announced the passing of Mayor Ronald White on the city’s website. In a post, the city said White was a dedicated servant of the...
socialwhirl.com
Broadway Dallas Announces 2023/2024 Germania Insurance Broadway Series
(Featured photo: Zurin Villanueva performing Higher as ‘Tina Turner’ and the cast of the North American touring production of TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL. Photo by Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade, 2022)*. Broadway Dallas and Broadway Across America (BAA) today announced the full lineup of Broadway shows...
A California Man’s Surprising Reaction to Whataburger is Confusing Texans
This guy drives through a Whataburger as soon as he lands in Dallas, TX, and his reaction has me wondering if perhaps his taste buds never made it off the plane and are currently on a flight to Topeka. Listen, I know it's fashionable in the Lone Star State to...
Former KKK headquarters near Dallas is being converted into an arts center by non-profit volunteers
FORT WORTH, Texas - An abandoned, Texas-based KKK headquarters is being converted into an arts center after being purchased by a non-profit coalition. The building, now owned by Transform 1012 N. Main St, will be named after Fred Rouse, the first lynching victim in Dallas.
thetexasbucketlist.com
The Texas Bucket List – Country Burger in Dallas
Dallas – On the southwest side of Dallas, on the outskirts of Oak Cliff, you’ll find Country Burger. From the outside, this yellow and red brick building boisterously advertising bacon cheeseburgers with windmills and wagon wheels looks like your typical easygoing greasy spoon, but it’s got a little more flare than that.
Dallas Observer
Sorry, Frisco. Dallas Mayor Wants Your New Universal Studios Theme Park in Hensley Field.
Some residents in Frisco are upset about Universal Studios’ plans to build a 97-acre kids' theme park in the city. The park still needs to be approved by the Frisco City Council, but as WFAA reported this week, some Frisco residents have told their council members they worry the park could bring more traffic and crime to the area.
Popular restaurant chain announces new location in Fort Worth
There was great news for fans in Fort Worth of Cracker Barrell Old Country Store this week with news that the restaurant chain will open a new location in Fort Worth. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store describes itself as "a friendly home-away-from-home in its stores and restaurants. Guests are cared for like family, enjoy home-style food and unique shopping - all at a fair price". It is known for its traditional Southern comfort food and also sells gift items, including simple toys, puzzles, and woodcrafts.
CandysDirt.com
A Traditional Lake Highlands Home With The One Thing You Want Most
What’s the single most important thing in real estate? Location. It’s so important they say it three times just to aggravate you. And the latest listing from Dave Perry-Miller’s Janna Schick and Dixey Arterburn checks all three of those boxes. It’s located in Northeast Dallas in Lake...
tourcounsel.com
NorthPark Center | Luxury Shopping mall in Dallas, Texas
NorthPark Center is a dream mall with 230 stores and restaurants around a pleasant park and great works of art in all spaces, as well as a tax return office, very good restaurants and much more for a pleasant day of shopping. Undoubtedly one of the largest and most modern...
dallasexaminer.com
The 88th Texas Legislative Session has begun – here’s what seniors should expect
The 88th Texas Legislative Session began Jan. 10. Lawmakers are hoping to get several issues addressed that impact the community. Some groups that serve senior citizens have expressed hopes of receiving priority during the legislative session. Older adults are considered the fastest growing population in Texas. In Dallas, they have...
The world's largest, most popular dino event is coming to Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas — Cue the Jurassic Park music and T-Rex roars!. Dinosaur-loving Fort Worth peeps ... we have the perfect event for you coming this summer. From Friday, May 12 to Sunday, May 14, the "world's largest, most popular dino event" is coming to the Fort Worth Convention Center with unique and exciting experiences for the whole family.
dmagazine.com
10 DFW Hospitals Are Among ‘America’s 250 Best’
North Texas is home to ten hospitals that are in the top 5 percent of all hospitals in the country for clinical excellence this year, according to Healthgrades’ newest measure. They were named in the 2023 list of America’s 250 Best Hospitals for 2023. Healthgrades provides comprehensive information...
This Dallas taco place serves up some of the most inventive Mexican food in North Texas
We're at the Revolver Taco Lounge right here in Deep Elm and their menu is all about the multicultural culinary influences of Mexico.
2023 Best Chicken Hot Spots in Dallas
Fried chicken is a requisite dish in the South and Dallas is no exception to this rule. We love fried chicken and are offended by Col Sanders who has taken the delicacy in an odd direction Enjoy our list which is in no particular order. We tried to give a good mix between the more refined and the more obvious yard birds.
Texas 'Private Jet On Wheels' Launches Route Between San Antonio And Dallas
The luxury bus service is the perfect transportation option.
Job Opportunities For PGA Of America At Major Golf Tournament In Frisco, Texas
The PGA of America has announced that it is offering a variety of job opportunities that will support the upcoming 2023 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, which will take place in Frisco, Texas on May 24-28. The pro golf organization says that it is currently inviting local talent from underrepresented backgrounds...
WFAA
DFW restaurant voted 'best deli in Texas' and among best in U.S.
GRAPEVINE, Texas — Time to put an argument (and a sandwich) on the table: the best deli in Texas. Which one comes to your mind? If you live or are visiting Dallas-Fort Worth, you'll have to check out one spot that was recently named as the "best deli in Texas" in a new report.
