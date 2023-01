SACRAMENTO—A Trauma Recovery Center (TRC) funded by the California Victim Compensation Board (CalVCB) will open three new satellite offices in Central California to support crime victims in rural or underserved communities. With a $2.5 million grant approved Thursday by CalVCB, Amanecer Community Counseling Service (ACCS) of Los Angeles County...

