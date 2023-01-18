Read full article on original website
ConsumerAffairs
What's the best car for the money in 2023?
Buying a car has grown difficult in recent years, as many consumers have been forced to deal with low inventory and rising prices. To help guide the car buying process in the coming year, U.S. News & World Report released its 2023 Best Cars for the Money awards. While the...
Why some cars from the 1990s are soaring in value
Not that long ago, cars from the 1990s were just used cars. And, really, most of them still are, if they're still running at all. But as millenials get older, gain some disposable income, and pine for the cars of their own youth, many of these cars have crossed the threshold to becoming sought after collectibles with rising values in the car collecting world.
torquenews.com
Consumer Reports Best Used Cars for Under $10,000
If you are looking for a good used car that has proven its worth with a good track record over the past 10 years, here are some used car models analysts at Consumer Reports rate as the best deals that can be found under $10,000 right now. Looking for the...
Carscoops
2023 Civic Type R Seller Finds Out The Hard Way It’s Not Worth Anywhere Near The $20k Markup
Just a few days ago we told you about one person who bought a 2023 Honda Civic Type R and had already put it up for auction. What makes that noteworthy is that they were hoping to at least get their money back after paying a confirmed (from the window sticker) $20,000 markup. It turns out that when one pays such a big sum over sticker price, getting that cash back might be a bigger challenge than expected.
The Least Reliable Car Brand of 2022 Is a Luxury Automaker, According to Consumer Reports
Here's a look at Consumer Reports' rankings of the least reliable car brands of 2022, with a luxury automaker taking the bottom spot. The post The Least Reliable Car Brand of 2022 Is a Luxury Automaker, According to Consumer Reports appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
msn.com
A Tesla owner says he knows people who tie weights to the steering wheel to trick the system into thinking they are actively driving
A Tesla feature monitoring if drivers are holding the wheel can be tricked with weights, users say. Tesla's Autopilot requires constant human supervision, as it can't handle all driving situations. CEO Elon Musk may remove the monitor for drivers with over 10,000 miles under their belts. Tesla's Autopilot and "Full...
The Worst Compact SUV to Buy According to Car and Driver Got a Makeover
The Jeep Compass was rated the worst. What did Jeep do improve this compact SUV for 2023? The post The Worst Compact SUV to Buy According to Car and Driver Got a Makeover appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Edmunds: Top vehicles to look out for in 2023
The supply chain shortage continues to tamp down automotive production and sales, but that hasn’t stopped automakers from introducing new and redesigned models. Electric vehicles are the next hot trend, but gas-powered and hybrid vehicles aren’t going anywhere anytime soon, and there are plenty of new ones hitting the market this year. The latest models try to sway buyers with more power, the latest tech and fashionable looks. But which are the most impressive? The experts at Edmunds round up five of the most noteworthy vehicles, sorted by price, hitting dealerships this year.
Carscoops
Maserati Quietly Reveals The Interior Of The New GranTurismo
The all-new Maserati GranTurismo debuted in October 2022 and will come in both ICE-powered and EV flavors. However, Maserati didn’t show us photos of the 2+2 cabin until today, when a detailed gallery with interior and exterior shots appeared on the official media channels. The Maserati GranTurismo is offered...
Carscoops
A Trio Of Exceptionally Cool Mid-Century Chrysler Ghia Show Cars Up For Sale
Automotive enthusiasts are often obsessed to the point of distraction by high performance and racing pedigree, and that allows unbelievably lovely classics like this trio of Chrysler Ghia show cars to go underappreciated. Set to roll across the auction block later this month, they may now get some of the attention they richly deserve.
Carscoops
Bugatti’s Lifestyle Business Is Thriving, Get Ready For More Brand Collabs
What do a safe, a $1.5 million watch, a decorative case for a champagne bottle, a $300,000 billiards table, a carbon fiber smartwatch, and a $900 Costco e-scooter all have in common? They’ve all had the Bugatti badge hastily slapped onto them in order to make them cost more.
Carscoops
Ford Offers Bronco Buyers Cash To Buy Something Else
The Ford Bronco is a big sales success for the company. In fact, it’s so popular that the blue-oval brand still struggles to meet the demand. Now, reports say it’s offering buyers $2,500 to pick something other than the Bronco they’ve ordered. Ford dealers nationwide reportedly received...
Carscoops
Tesla To Offer Cybertruck Owners A DIY Solution To Remove Scratches
Regardless of when it finally arrives, the Cybertruck is closer to production today than it’s ever been. That’s not saying much for the often-delayed pickup but with that day looming large in the future, we’re learning more about little details surrounding its unique body. The polarizing pickup...
torquenews.com
U.S. News Says The 17 Best SUVs For 2023 Include One Old And One New Subaru
What are the best new SUVs under $30,000? U.S. News says the 2023 Subaru Outback and Forester are two of the best. Check out the entire list here. With new car prices at the highest they've ever been, what are the best new cars and SUVs under $30,000 for 2023? A recent U.S. News ranking says the newly-upgraded 2023 Subaru Outback and 2023 Subaru Forester, which needs a remodel, are two of the best new models for new car shoppers. The next-generation Forester comes next year, and the Outback just received new updates.
Carscoops
See And Hear The 2024 Mazda CX-90 In New Video
Perhaps best-known for the MX-5, Mazda is eager to convince the world that, despite being a three-row SUV, its upcoming North American (wide-body) specification CX-90 will get a sports car-like drivetrain layout and performance. Powered by an inline-six-cylinder engine at the front that is its most powerful gas unit to date, the company points to all of the work it did to ensure that the SUV could handle well.
CAR AND DRIVER
2023 Genesis GV70: Car and Driver 10Best Trucks and SUVs
Great products get noticed. The Genesis brand has rocketed upward in the public consciousness courtesy of a growing lineup of standout vehicles, including past 10Best winners such as the fun-loving G70 sports sedan and the luxurious GV80 utility vehicle. The latest model to earn our kudos is the GV70 compact...
Bentley Hit All-Time Sales Record In 2022 Because of Bentayga SUV
Spurred by immense demand for the Bentayga SUV, Bentley sold a record 15,174 vehicles in 2022 The post Bentley Hit All-Time Sales Record In 2022 Because of Bentayga SUV appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Alpine Large Electric SUVs Based On Lotus Platform Might Come To The US
Alpine had a record-breaking 2022 by selling 3,546 cars or 33 percent more than the year before. The A110 is the only model offered, but that will change in 2025. It'll morph into a purely electric brand and inaugurate a "Dream Garage" with a sporty version of the new Renault 5. The hot hatch will be followed by the GT X-Over crossover and an electric successor to the mid-engined coupe. What comes after? Two larger models.
Carscoops
The World’s Most Expensive Pontiac Is A $1.1M GTO Judge
Regardless of whether or not you’re a fan of classic muscle cars, you may find it difficult to not fall in love with this 1970 Pontiac GTO Judge Ram Air IV Convertible. The car was sold at Mecum Auctions’ recent Kissimmee sales event, trading hands for a remarkable $1.1 million. That’s an extraordinary sum and largely comes down to the fact that the car’s spec is very rare. As a matter of fact, just seven examples like this were ever produced with an automatic transmission. It has also received an extensive body-off-restoration.
